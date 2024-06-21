Essential bicycle gadgets to keep you safe and comfortable

How can you stay safe and comfortable on your bicycle? These bike gadgets and accessories can help.

These gadgets help you stay safe while having fun

Riding a bike is a great way to exercise, enjoy the outdoors, and reduce your carbon footprint. But, on any given ride, you may encounter various obstacles. You could run into a pothole, have a run-in with a car, or lose your way. Fortunately, there are several essential bicycle gadgets for cyclists that can help. Today, I’m highlighting 7 that keep you safe and comfortable during rides.

If you use your bicycle regularly, you know you have to take action to ensure your safety. Protecting your head with a high-quality helmet like the Lumos Ultra Fly Pro Helmet is a great way to do this. The helmet keeps you visible and features Mips’ life-saving technology.

Then, the Garmin Varia RCT715 is also a great choice for safety-conscious riders. This gadget makes you more visible and has an integrated camera that automatically captures footage of unusual activity, like an accident.

These are some of the most high-tech gadgets you can get for your bike, from smart helmets to taillights. Get them to take your bike rides to a whole new level!

1. A comfortable Mips helmet for commuters

Lumos Fly Pro in a lifestyle image

It’s 2024, and a traditional helmet just doesn’t cut it anymore, especially if you bike to work. And that’s why I recommend the Lumos Ultra Fly Pro helmet. Outfitted with Mips integration, the helmet has a low-friction layer that minimizes rotational impact forces, protecting from brain damage.

But Mips isn’t the only safety feature. The Ultra Fly Pro is compatible with Lumos’ Firefly, the brand’s reflective helmet light that ensures visibility to other drivers on the road. There are also strategically placed reflective decals.

This helmet considers your comfort with 14 vents for air ventilation and a lightweight design. So you can say goodbye to sweaty hair and stay focused on the road. Meanwhile, the strap and the interior adjust to fit your unique size.

2. A rearview taillight and camera

Garmin Varia RCT715 on a bicycle

Staying visible on the road is key to cyclist safety. Reflectors, lights, and bright clothing are all excellent ways to alert drivers of your presence. If you’re looking for a light, I suggest the Garmin Varia RCT715 rearview taillight and camera.

At the time of writing this blog, it was priced at $399.99, so it’s definitely not cheap, but it does come with some pretty helpful features. First, it offers daytime visibility of up to 1 mile, so motorists can immediately see you.

Then, there’s the built-in camera. It records what’s behind you at up to 1080p/30fps. If anything unusual happens, you get clear, detailed event footage. Add a rearview radar with alerts, pairing options, and a companion app, and you’ve got a powerful bike safety product.

3. A sleek & compact bicycle navigation device

Beeline Velo 2 on a bicycle handlebar

Another way to stay safe while cycling is to get a navigation device. Most bicycle smartphone holders are bulky and may not fit your bike model. The Beeline Velo 2 bicycle navigation device makes more sense.

Developed to provide compact navigation on a bicycle, it looks great on any bike model and provides glanceable information. This gives you the necessary information and keeps your attention on the road. You can even plan your route in the Beeline app and use its road-rating system. It’s one of my favorite essential bicycle gadgets.

4. A comfortable bicycle seat

VSEAT in a YouTube Video

Most bike seats are uncomfortable. One product, though, has decided to tackle bike seat discomfort at its core. It’s called the VSEAT, and it has a unique noseless design. It centers your weight on your sit bones, not soft tissues, so it’s like sitting on a chair.

The VSEAT IS lightweight, easy to install, and fits on all standard bikes, even eBikes! I appreciate that it makes cycling a comfortable experience.

5. Easy-to-reach storage for your bike

Wizard Works Figwit Cargo Cage in Olive Green

Every cyclist needs some storage for their ride, whether navigating country trails or the city jungle. The Wizard Works Figwit Cargo Cage Bag offers the additional space you’re after in a stylish shape.

Featuring a hard-shell build, I can open the bag and reach for the contents while it’s still attached to my bike—super convenient! It also fits with any bike bike frame, so it’s ideal for all sorts of adventures. It belongs on any list of essential bicycle gadgets.

6. A hydration system

MXXY Flexx on an adventure

Staying hydrated while bicycling is essential to your safety on the road or trail. With the MXXY Flexx 1.5 Liter Hydration System, you can sip on water, supplement mix, or a blend of both.

How? Thanks to a dual-reservoir design, the Flexx system gives you a primary reservoir for water and a secondary one for supplements or electrolyte drinks. That way, you can rehydrate the way that best suits you.

7. An anti-angle grinder bike lock

Hiplok D1000 in a person’s hand

A thief with an angle grinder can slice through a bike lock in seconds. The Hiplok D1000 is more challenging. Made of graphene composite material, it can take 20x as long for an angle grinder to cut through it, increasing a criminal’s risk of getting caught.

This bike lock has been tested to high standards and has the Sold Secure Power Cycle Diamond and ART 4 Starr ratings. It also works on bicycles and e-bikes and is easy to carry.

Parting thoughts

Whether your bike is your primary means of transport or your weekend hobby, these essential bicycle gadgets can make your experience safer and more comfortable.

I hope you found this list useful! If you have any product recommendations or suggestions, drop me a line in the comment section:)