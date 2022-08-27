The best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022 you can buy to boost your home network

Take your home network to the next level with these Wi-Fi 6 routers. They provide enhanced security, wider coverage, faster speeds, and more. Check them out in the blog.

The best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022 you can buy to boost your home network
Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router in black

Want to optimize your home network at its core? Then check out the best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022.

If you work from home all or some of the time, dropped and spotty connections aren’t acceptable. And that’s because Wi-Fi 6 routers have become plentiful, letting everyone enhance their network’s speed and security.

Take advantage of Wi-Fi 6’s enhanced security features with a router like the Gryphon AX. It blocks malware and other intrusions. It also keeps kids safe online with integrated parental controls.

And for mind-blowing network speeds, range, and supported devices, consider the TP-Link Deco XE75. It flaunts 5,500 square feet of coverage and can handle up to 200 devices.

Treat your home to enterprise-level Wi-Fi with the best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022.

TP-Link Deco XE75 product video

Eliminate spotty connections for good with the TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6 router. It boasts speeds up to 5,400 Mbps, so it’s great for work and gaming. And with 5,500 square feet of coverage, it provides a signal in every corner of your property.

Get it for $169.99 on Amazon.

2. The Amazon eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi router supports your home office needs with speeds up to 2.3 Gbps, 2,000 ft² of coverage, and support for 100+ devices.

Amazon eero Pro 6E
Amazon eero Pro on blue steps

Want reliable internet for personal and home office use? Go for the Amazon eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi router. The above features support your goals, while TrueMesh technology thwarts dead spots and drop-offs.

Get it for $239 on Amazon.

3. The Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway 2022 model is future-proof with multi-Gig speed capabilities. It also has 3x more bandwidth than previous versions.

Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway 2022 Model
Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway with a laptop

Upgrade to the next generation of Wi-Fi tech with the Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway 2022 model. Its game-changing Wi-Fi tech provides more bandwidth for better connections. Then, the multi-gig speed compatibility means it’s ready for the future, making it one of the best Wi-Fi routers of 2022.

Get it for $14 a month on the official website.

4. The Amazon eero 6+ enhances your home’s internet with Wi-Fi 6 speeds. Meanwhile, it supports ISP plans up to a gigabit.

Amazon eero 6 plus
Amazon eero 6+ in a living room

Get more out of your home internet with the Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi 6 router. Its upgraded Wi-Fi 6 supports gigabit speeds and increases your network’s efficiency. It works with Alexa and is easy to set up and use.

Get it for $111 on Amazon.

5. The Gryphon AX gives you whole-home coverage and robust parental control features.

Gryphon AX safety system video

Keep your kids safe from online dangers with the Gryphon AX parental control and security mesh Wi-Fi 6 router. It’s ideal for families thanks to its fast speeds, comprehensive network security, and parental controls.

Get it for $279 on Amazon.

6. The ASUS RT-AX68U dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router lets you take its VPN technology anywhere. That way, you never have to use third-party VPNs.

ASUS RT-AX68U in a lifestyle scenario

Access your home network from anywhere with the ASUS RT-AX68U dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router. With its decrypted data-tunneling tech, you can take your home network with you. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi 6 signal range covers up to 80% farther. It’s one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022.

Get it for $162.99 on Amazon.

7. The Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router gives busy households bandwidth up to a respectable 6 GHz Wi-Fi spectrum.

The best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022 you can buy to boost your home network
Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 on a desk

Get plenty of coverage for your family’s busy network with the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router. With up to 10.8 Gbps speeds, it delivers nearly seamless Wi-Fi to even demanding devices. It fills your home with internet and is excellent for AR and VR gaming and videoconferencing.

Get it for $539.99 on the official website.

8. The ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 gaming router speeds up your home gaming connection at up to 16,000 Mbps.

ASUS ROG Rapture GT AXE16000
ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 in black

If you’re serious about gaming, the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 quad-band router gives you the throughput and speedy connections you need. And, for truly unstoppable internet, you can choose the multi-WAN connection option.

Get it for $877.98 on Amazon.

9. The Synology RT6600ax tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router helps you avoid bottlenecks by distributing signal between radios for improved support and range.

The best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022 you can buy to boost your home network
Synology RT6600ax in black

Another of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022 is the Synology RT6600ax tri-band Wi-Fi router. Its tri-band Wi-Fi optimizes your internet connection at all times and has an intuitive OS that supports security and performance.

Get it for $300.99 on Amazon.

10. The Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini AX1800 Mesh System delivers business-ready coverage to your home or home office for comprehensive yet affordable control.

The best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022 you can buy to boost your home network
Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini AX1800 Mesh System in white

Run a business from your home? Consider the Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini AX1800 Mesh System. It offers a range of network customizations for both small businesses and work-from-homers. Overall, enjoy more coverage, control, speed, and device support with this Wi-Fi 6 router.

Get it for $168.99 on Amazon.

Ready for a home network with faster speeds, broader coverage, and support for more devices? Then a Wi-Fi 6 router is the home office gadget you’re missing. Which router will you go for? Let us know in the comments.

