The best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022 you can buy to boost your home network

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Take your home network to the next level with these Wi-Fi 6 routers. They provide enhanced security, wider coverage, faster speeds, and more. Check them out in the blog.

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router in black

Want to optimize your home network at its core? Then check out the best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022.

If you work from home all or some of the time, dropped and spotty connections aren’t acceptable. And that’s because Wi-Fi 6 routers have become plentiful, letting everyone enhance their network’s speed and security.

Related:

Take advantage of Wi-Fi 6’s enhanced security features with a router like the Gryphon AX. It blocks malware and other intrusions. It also keeps kids safe online with integrated parental controls.

And for mind-blowing network speeds, range, and supported devices, consider the TP-Link Deco XE75. It flaunts 5,500 square feet of coverage and can handle up to 200 devices.

Treat your home to enterprise-level Wi-Fi with the best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022.

TP-Link Deco XE75 product video

Eliminate spotty connections for good with the TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6 router. It boasts speeds up to 5,400 Mbps, so it’s great for work and gaming. And with 5,500 square feet of coverage, it provides a signal in every corner of your property.

Get it for $169.99 on Amazon.

2. The Amazon eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi router supports your home office needs with speeds up to 2.3 Gbps, 2,000 ft² of coverage, and support for 100+ devices.

Amazon eero Pro on blue steps

Want reliable internet for personal and home office use? Go for the Amazon eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi router. The above features support your goals, while TrueMesh technology thwarts dead spots and drop-offs.

Get it for $239 on Amazon.

3. The Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway 2022 model is future-proof with multi-Gig speed capabilities. It also has 3x more bandwidth than previous versions.

Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway with a laptop

Upgrade to the next generation of Wi-Fi tech with the Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway 2022 model. Its game-changing Wi-Fi tech provides more bandwidth for better connections. Then, the multi-gig speed compatibility means it’s ready for the future, making it one of the best Wi-Fi routers of 2022.

Get it for $14 a month on the official website.

Amazon eero 6+ in a living room

Get more out of your home internet with the Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi 6 router. Its upgraded Wi-Fi 6 supports gigabit speeds and increases your network’s efficiency. It works with Alexa and is easy to set up and use.

Get it for $111 on Amazon.

5. The Gryphon AX gives you whole-home coverage and robust parental control features.

Gryphon AX safety system video

Keep your kids safe from online dangers with the Gryphon AX parental control and security mesh Wi-Fi 6 router. It’s ideal for families thanks to its fast speeds, comprehensive network security, and parental controls.

Get it for $279 on Amazon.

6. The ASUS RT-AX68U dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router lets you take its VPN technology anywhere. That way, you never have to use third-party VPNs.

ASUS RT-AX68U in a lifestyle scenario

Access your home network from anywhere with the ASUS RT-AX68U dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router. With its decrypted data-tunneling tech, you can take your home network with you. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi 6 signal range covers up to 80% farther. It’s one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022.

Get it for $162.99 on Amazon.

7. The Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router gives busy households bandwidth up to a respectable 6 GHz Wi-Fi spectrum.

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 on a desk

Get plenty of coverage for your family’s busy network with the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router. With up to 10.8 Gbps speeds, it delivers nearly seamless Wi-Fi to even demanding devices. It fills your home with internet and is excellent for AR and VR gaming and videoconferencing.

Get it for $539.99 on the official website.

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 in black

If you’re serious about gaming, the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 quad-band router gives you the throughput and speedy connections you need. And, for truly unstoppable internet, you can choose the multi-WAN connection option.

Get it for $877.98 on Amazon.

9. The Synology RT6600ax tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router helps you avoid bottlenecks by distributing signal between radios for improved support and range.

Synology RT6600ax in black

Another of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022 is the Synology RT6600ax tri-band Wi-Fi router. Its tri-band Wi-Fi optimizes your internet connection at all times and has an intuitive OS that supports security and performance.

Get it for $300.99 on Amazon.

10. The Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini AX1800 Mesh System

Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini AX1800 Mesh System in white

Run a business from your home? Consider the Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini AX1800 Mesh System. It offers a range of network customizations for both small businesses and work-from-homers. Overall, enjoy more coverage, control, speed, and device support with this Wi-Fi 6 router.

Get it for $168.99 on Amazon.

Ready for a home network with faster speeds, broader coverage, and support for more devices? Then a Wi-Fi 6 router is the home office gadget you’re missing. Which router will you go for? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜