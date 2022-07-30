The best workspace gadgets to build a geeky desk setup

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 30, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Deck out your command station—er, workstation—with these quirky and fandom-inspired gadgets. They make your workspace uniquely yours. Check them out in the blog.

The best workspace gadgets to build a geeky desk setup
Razer Stream Controller in use

Do you gush over Star Wars paraphernalia and superhero-inspired gadgets? Maybe gaming is more than just a hobby for you. In either case, no ordinary desk setup will do. So check out these geeky workspace gadgets. They create a spot that speaks to you, from a hero-themed desk lamp to a Star Wars watch winder.

Related: The best home office desks to make you more productive at work

A geeky desk setup needs unique lighting. And the Toynk Halo Energy Sword adds a hero ambiance as a 1:3 authentic replica of Master Chief’s Type-1 Energy Sword.

For the ultimate Star Wars desk gadget, look no further than the Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder. Modeled after Darth Vader’s starfighter, this nifty lamp automatically detects a watch’s presence, then winds it.

See more fun, geeky desk gadgets below.

1. The Toynk Halo Energy Sword Replica LED desktop lamp adds hero inspiration to your workspace, illuminating your fortress as you work.

Toynk Halo Energy Sword Replica LED desktop lamp on a table

Lighting sets the tone for any room, and geeky desk setups are no exception. So add the Toynk Halo energy Sword Replica LED desktop lamp to your desk. It’s a 1:3 replica of the iconic weapon and stands 14 inches tall.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

2. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32″ monitor makes a splash on your workspace with its futuristic 4K 1000R curved screen and white exterior.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32″ monitor design

Add plenty of geeky flair and capabilities to your desk setup with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32″ monitor. It gives you powerful gaming or work performance and a 240 Hz refresh rate.

Get it for $1,499.99 on the official website.

3. The Razer Stream Controller makes your livestreams and creative work easier with quick access to any function or shortcut.

Razer Stream Controller in use

Do you livestream or produce creative work for a living? Simplify your endeavors with the Razer Stream Controller. It’s one of our favorite geeky workspace gadgets with 12 Haptic Switchblade Keys and 6 Tactile Analog Dials for controlling media and other parameters.

Get it for $269.99 on the official website.

4. The SteelSeries Neo Noir Collection workspace series adds a healthy dose of geekdom to your workspace with its vibrant, chaotic designs.

SteelSeries Neo Noir Collection workspace series design

Your workspace will be anything but typical when you have something from the SteelSeries Neo Noir Collection workspace series. It consists of a mouse, mousepads, and headphone speaker plates with colorful one-of-a-kind designs.

The gaming mouse is in stock for $69.99 on the official website.

5. The Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels illuminate your office or gaming area with geometric lighting.

Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels on a wall

Get wall lighting that goes with your geek aesthetic when you have the Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels. Interestingly, they look like black triangles when the lights are off.

Get them for $219.99 on the official website.

6. The Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder is the ideal desk gadget for Star Wars fans with a look inspired by Darth Vader’s starfighter.

Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder in black

Decorate your desk in Star Wars style when you go for the Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder. This functional piece of artwork actually winds the mechanism of any automatic mechanical watch you place inside, making it one of our favorite geeky workspace gadgets.

Get it for $2,500 on the official website.

7. The Marsback Zepher PRO sweatproof gaming mouse keeps your palm cool during work or play with its quiet integrated fan.

Marsback Zephyr PRO sweatproof gaming mouse in LED colors

The ultimate geeky desk setup doesn’t have room for sweaty hands. And that’s why the Marsback Zepher PRO Sweatproof gaming mouse is a must-have workspace accessory. Its built-in fan blasts cool air right into your hand and has adjustable settings.

Get it for $59 on the official website.

8. The Destiny x SteelSeries Collection adds plenty of Guardian-inspired gadgets and accessories to your geeky work setup.

Destiny x SteelSeries collection in black

Comprised of a mouse, mousepad, and 2 headsets, the Destiny x SteelSeries Collection makes everyday gaming and work more immersive. The Arctis 1: Destiny Edition gives you clear audio, while the mousepad glows with RGB illumination.

The gadgets in this series start at $34.99 on the official website.

9. The Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair brings arcade-level haptic sensations to your workstation and gaming area.

Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair design

Don’t forget about your chair. The Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair creates haptic sensations while you play, simulating real-world force that’s accurate and powerful, making it one of our favorite geeky workspace gadgets.

This gadget is coming soon. Sign up for notifications on the official website.

10. The CORSAIR K60 RGB PRO Set Sail Collection upgrades your workspace with bright sea and sweet sky colorways.

CORSAIR K60 RGB PRO Set Sail Collection

Who says your work accessories have to be subdued and, well, boring? Make your desk as quirky as you like with the CORSAIR K60 RGB PRO Set Sail Collection. These keyboards come in fun styles with 100% CHERRY mechanical switches.

Get them for $109.99 on the official website.

Create a space you love when you buy any of these geeky workspace gadgets. What weird desk gadgets and accessories do you use and love? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
These smartwatches easily replace your luxury mechanical watch
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smartwatches easily replace your luxury mechanical watch

Love your luxury mechanical watch but wish it had some tech-forward features? Maybe you’d like quick access to boarding passes and navigation features for your yacht or plane. Well, the luxury smartwatches below are pretty fancy, merging design and cutting-edge..
Be the best version of yourself with these smart living gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Be the best version of yourself with these smart living gadgets

The goals you set—like exercising 5 days a week and responding to every email within an hour—aren’t easy to achieve. But tech helps. From wearables that help you multitask to connected fitness devices, these smart living gadgets support the best..
Fast charge two iPhone 13 smartphones at the same time with the AOHI Magcube 40W folding charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Fast charge two iPhone 13 smartphones at the same time with the AOHI Magcube 40W folding charger

Enjoy fast, optimized power for your portable workstation with the AOHI Magcube 40W folding charger. It offers 2 USB-C ports with up to 40W of fast charging during single-port use. It also has Intelligent Power Allocation. Do you work remotely?..
Turn ordinary tap water into healthy, alkaline water with this premium water ionizer
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Turn ordinary tap water into healthy, alkaline water with this premium water ionizer

Elevate your tap water with the Chanson Royale Under Sink Water Ionizer. This sleek, water-improving system uses Himalayan salt and ionization to transform ordinary tap water into acid and alkaline water. Is your tap water not quite mineral water quality?..
Top board games of the week—Moonrakers: Titan, Moon & Aquamarine
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games of the week—Moonrakers: Titan, Moon & Aquamarine

Do you love crowdfunded tabletop games? So do we. Platforms like Kickstarter showcase the latest releases from well-known game creators as well as enticing options from newcomers. So there’s always something exciting on offer. For that reason, today we’re highlighting..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

These home gadgets help you maintain top-notch hygiene at a pocket-friendly price
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These home gadgets help you maintain top-notch hygiene at a pocket-friendly price

You want to maintain good hygiene at home—it’s essential to a long, healthy life. And having the right health gadgets can help. But you probably don’t want to spend $200+ on an electric toothbrush or a water flosser to get..
The best card games to challenge your mind
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best card games to challenge your mind

Do you organize game nights? Keep things interesting with card games that go way beyond Poker and Rummy. Yes, game night can be riveting and full of engaging puzzles and storylines when you add these mind-challenging card games to your..
The top smartphones—other than an iPhone—to buy this year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The top smartphones—other than an iPhone—to buy this year

So, you’re in the market for a new smartphone that’s not an iPhone? Don’t worry; today’s Digest has you covered. We’re focusing on the top smartphones to buy in 2022 that aren’t iPhones. From Android phones with camera-rich tech to..
The top 10 smart home locks that actually secure your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The top 10 smart home locks that actually secure your home

Your front door lock quietly guards your valuables and loved ones against thieves and criminals. So when shopping for smart home locks, you wonder which ones actually secure your home. As it turns out, plenty of smart locks have robust..
Check out these mini tech gadgets that make life on the go easier
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Check out these mini tech gadgets that make life on the go easier

Maybe you’re a busy student running between classes. Or perhaps you work remotely and frequently set up shop anywhere. If you spend ample time out and about each day, then this roundup is for you. We’re highlighting our favorite mini..
These smart home gadgets make multitasking a breeze
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smart home gadgets make multitasking a breeze

Does your housework tend to pile up after the workweek? Or maybe you share your house with lovely but untidy kids and pets. Whatever your situation, home management isn’t easy, but the right smart home gadgets can certainly streamline things...