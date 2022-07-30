The best workspace gadgets to build a geeky desk setup

Deck out your command station—er, workstation—with these quirky and fandom-inspired gadgets. They make your workspace uniquely yours. Check them out in the blog.

Razer Stream Controller in use

Do you gush over Star Wars paraphernalia and superhero-inspired gadgets? Maybe gaming is more than just a hobby for you. In either case, no ordinary desk setup will do. So check out these geeky workspace gadgets. They create a spot that speaks to you, from a hero-themed desk lamp to a Star Wars watch winder.

A geeky desk setup needs unique lighting. And the Toynk Halo Energy Sword adds a hero ambiance as a 1:3 authentic replica of Master Chief’s Type-1 Energy Sword.

For the ultimate Star Wars desk gadget, look no further than the Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder. Modeled after Darth Vader’s starfighter, this nifty lamp automatically detects a watch’s presence, then winds it.

See more fun, geeky desk gadgets below.

1. The Toynk Halo Energy Sword Replica LED desktop lamp adds hero inspiration to your workspace, illuminating your fortress as you work.

Toynk Halo Energy Sword Replica LED desktop lamp on a table

Lighting sets the tone for any room, and geeky desk setups are no exception. So add the Toynk Halo energy Sword Replica LED desktop lamp to your desk. It’s a 1:3 replica of the iconic weapon and stands 14 inches tall.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32″ monitor design

Add plenty of geeky flair and capabilities to your desk setup with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32″ monitor. It gives you powerful gaming or work performance and a 240 Hz refresh rate.

Get it for $1,499.99 on the official website.

3. The Razer Stream Controller makes your livestreams and creative work easier with quick access to any function or shortcut.

Razer Stream Controller in use

Do you livestream or produce creative work for a living? Simplify your endeavors with the Razer Stream Controller. It’s one of our favorite geeky workspace gadgets with 12 Haptic Switchblade Keys and 6 Tactile Analog Dials for controlling media and other parameters.

Get it for $269.99 on the official website.

4. The SteelSeries Neo Noir Collection workspace series adds a healthy dose of geekdom to your workspace with its vibrant, chaotic designs.

SteelSeries Neo Noir Collection workspace series design

Your workspace will be anything but typical when you have something from the SteelSeries Neo Noir Collection workspace series. It consists of a mouse, mousepads, and headphone speaker plates with colorful one-of-a-kind designs.

The gaming mouse is in stock for $69.99 on the official website.

5. The Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels illuminate your office or gaming area with geometric lighting.

Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels on a wall

Get wall lighting that goes with your geek aesthetic when you have the Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels. Interestingly, they look like black triangles when the lights are off.

Get them for $219.99 on the official website.

6. The Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder is the ideal desk gadget for Star Wars fans with a look inspired by Darth Vader’s starfighter.

Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder in black

Decorate your desk in Star Wars style when you go for the Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder. This functional piece of artwork actually winds the mechanism of any automatic mechanical watch you place inside, making it one of our favorite geeky workspace gadgets.

Get it for $2,500 on the official website.

7. The Marsback Zepher PRO sweatproof gaming mouse

Marsback Zephyr PRO sweatproof gaming mouse in LED colors

The ultimate geeky desk setup doesn’t have room for sweaty hands. And that’s why the Marsback Zepher PRO Sweatproof gaming mouse is a must-have workspace accessory. Its built-in fan blasts cool air right into your hand and has adjustable settings.

Get it for $59 on the official website.

8. The Destiny x SteelSeries Collection adds plenty of Guardian-inspired gadgets and accessories to your geeky work setup.

Destiny x SteelSeries collection in black

Comprised of a mouse, mousepad, and 2 headsets, the Destiny x SteelSeries Collection makes everyday gaming and work more immersive. The Arctis 1: Destiny Edition gives you clear audio, while the mousepad glows with RGB illumination.

The gadgets in this series start at $34.99 on the official website.

9. The Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair

Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair design

Don’t forget about your chair. The Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair creates haptic sensations while you play, simulating real-world force that’s accurate and powerful, making it one of our favorite geeky workspace gadgets.

This gadget is coming soon. Sign up for notifications on the official website.

10. The CORSAIR K60 RGB PRO Set Sail Collection upgrades your workspace with bright sea and sweet sky colorways.

CORSAIR K60 RGB PRO Set Sail Collection

Who says your work accessories have to be subdued and, well, boring? Make your desk as quirky as you like with the CORSAIR K60 RGB PRO Set Sail Collection. These keyboards come in fun styles with 100% CHERRY mechanical switches.

Get them for $109.99 on the official website.

Create a space you love when you buy any of these geeky workspace gadgets. What weird desk gadgets and accessories do you use and love? Let us know!

