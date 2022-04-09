Best gadgets for remote teams you can buy for your desk setup

Do you work remotely with your team all or some of the time? You'll want to have the right setup. These gadgets make online collaboration easier.

Whether you manage a remote team or work with one, there are plenty of gadgets that can make online teamwork easier. From a display designed for videoconferences to a smart camera that follows everyone in the room, the best gadgets for remote teams help you connect.

For instance, the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera is an excellent office solution for remote teams. Its AI automatically reframes the camera when the speaker moves or a new person enters the room.

Then, we love the Apple Studio Display. Its 12 MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage is ideal for at-desk conferences, and the studio-level mics capture high-quality sound.

Feel like you’re meeting your teammates in person when you add these helpful gadgets to your setup.

1. The Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera uses AI to reframe when the presenter moves or a new person speaks or enters the room.

Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera on a display

Do you work with a branch office in another state or country? Facilitate your online meetings with the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera. It shows everyone in the room and offers a 130° field of view, a low-light sensor, and digital-pan-tilt-zoom.

Get it for $799.99 when you call to order.

2. The Apple Mac Studio with M1 Ultra and M1 Max desktop computer

Mac Studio in a video

Ensure your computer can handle remote work with the Apple Mac Studio with M1 Ultra and M1 Max desktop computer. Its Apple Silicon processor provides plenty of power while the 12 MP camera and premium mics are excellent for videoconferences.

Get it for $1,999 on the official website.

3. The Bose Headphones 700 UC are great for your conference calls thanks to 8 microphones that minimize unwanted background noise.

Bose Headphones 700 UC on a person working

A good pair of headphones is essential for online meetings. The Bose headphones 700 UC are an excellent choice with 6 microphones that cancel noise and 4 more that improve voice clarity; it’s like you’re in the same room as your coworkers, making it one of the best gadgets for remote teams you can buy.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

4. The LG One:Quick Flex all-in-one display is a great solution for remote teams with its 43″ screen, microphones, camera, and speakers.

LG One: Quick Flex during a meeting

Videoconferences with remote teams are simple with the LG One:Quick Flex all-in-one display. It helps you connect thanks to its large screen, integrated camera, speakers, and In-Cell touch technology. The screen rotates horizontally and vertically.

This is available through inquiry on the official website, and the price is TBA.

5. The Apple Studio Display offers plenty of screen space for remote work. The 12 MP Ultra Wide camera enhances your videoconferences.

Apple Studio Display in a workspace

Get all the screen space you need for connecting with your remote team when you have the Apple Studio Display. The 27-inch 5K Retina display is gorgeous, and its studio-quality mics deliver high-quality audio to make it one of the best gadgets for remote work you can buy.

Get it for $1,599 on the official website.

6. The Elgato Key Light Air camera light

Elgato Key Light Air illuminating a workspace

Designed for camera shoots, the Elgato Key Light Air is a helpful tool for online meetings. Its industrial-grade LEDs provide constant intensity while staying cool for hours, helping look your best. Meanwhile, its edge-lit design is gentle on your eyes.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

7. The Skyline desktop microphone gives you high-quality 96 kHz digital audio and works with laptops, tablets, desktops, etc.

Skyline during a videoconference

Take your home and office conferencing to a new level with the Skyline desktop microphone. It provides premium digital audio, and the illuminated mute button instantly silences the mic when you don’t want others to hear you.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter with a laptop

The Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter comes in handy when you need to connect your MacBook to a mic or any other workspace gear you need while working remotely, which is why it made our list of the best gadgets for remote teams.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

9. The Yubico YubiKey Bio FIDO Edition secures company computers with biometric authentication, requiring fingerprint recognition to open.

Yubico YubiKey Bio FIDO Edition in black

Secure company desktops for remote work with the Yubico YubiKey Bio FIDO Edition. It provides secure passwordless entry, storing fingerprints directly on the key. Best of all, it works out of the box with systems like macOS, Windows, Chrome OS, Chrome, Linux, and Edge.

Get it for $80 on the official website.

10. The Netgear Orbi 960 Series Wi-Fi 6E routers eliminate slow internet in your home or office for reliable connections to your remote team.

Netgear Orbi 960 Series Wi-Fi 6E front view

Even the best gadgets for remote teams amount to naught when your internet’s slow. Make them faster with the Netgear Orbi 960 Series Wi-Fi 6E routers, which deliver combined speeds up to 10.8 Gbps. Ideal for both homes and offices, they cover up to 9,000 feet.

Get them for $1,499.99 on the official website.

Videoconferencing, online calls, and collaboration become more manageable when you add these helpful gadgets to your desk setup. Which will you go for? Let us know in the comments.

