Best gadgets for remote teams you can buy for your desk setup

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 9, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Do you work remotely with your team all or some of the time? You'll want to have the right setup. These gadgets make online collaboration easier.

Best gadgets for remote teams you can buy for your desk setup
2. The Apple Mac Studio with M1 Ultra and M1 Max desktop computer

Whether you manage a remote team or work with one, there are plenty of gadgets that can make online teamwork easier. From a display designed for videoconferences to a smart camera that follows everyone in the room, the best gadgets for remote teams help you connect.

Related: Must-have desk gadgets and accessories for gamers in 2022

For instance, the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera is an excellent office solution for remote teams. Its AI automatically reframes the camera when the speaker moves or a new person enters the room.

Then, we love the Apple Studio Display. Its 12 MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage is ideal for at-desk conferences, and the studio-level mics capture high-quality sound.

Feel like you’re meeting your teammates in person when you add these helpful gadgets to your setup.

1. The Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera uses AI to reframe when the presenter moves or a new person speaks or enters the room.

Best gadgets for remote teams you can buy for your desk setup
Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera on a display

Do you work with a branch office in another state or country? Facilitate your online meetings with the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera. It shows everyone in the room and offers a 130° field of view, a low-light sensor, and digital-pan-tilt-zoom.

Get it for $799.99 when you call to order.

2. The Apple Mac Studio with M1 Ultra and M1 Max desktop computer turns your remote workspace into a powerhouse with the impressive Apple Silicon.

Mac Studio in a video

Ensure your computer can handle remote work with the Apple Mac Studio with M1 Ultra and M1 Max desktop computer. Its Apple Silicon processor provides plenty of power while the 12 MP camera and premium mics are excellent for videoconferences.

Get it for $1,999 on the official website.

3. The Bose Headphones 700 UC are great for your conference calls thanks to 8 microphones that minimize unwanted background noise.

Bose Headphones 700 UC
Bose Headphones 700 UC on a person working

A good pair of headphones is essential for online meetings. The Bose headphones 700 UC are an excellent choice with 6 microphones that cancel noise and 4 more that improve voice clarity; it’s like you’re in the same room as your coworkers, making it one of the best gadgets for remote teams you can buy.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

4. The LG One:Quick Flex all-in-one display is a great solution for remote teams with its 43″ screen, microphones, camera, and speakers.

LG One Quick Flex
LG One: Quick Flex during a meeting

Videoconferences with remote teams are simple with the LG One:Quick Flex all-in-one display. It helps you connect thanks to its large screen, integrated camera, speakers, and In-Cell touch technology. The screen rotates horizontally and vertically.

This is available through inquiry on the official website, and the price is TBA.

5. The Apple Studio Display offers plenty of screen space for remote work. The 12 MP Ultra Wide camera enhances your videoconferences.

Apple Studio Display
Apple Studio Display in a workspace

Get all the screen space you need for connecting with your remote team when you have the Apple Studio Display. The 27-inch 5K Retina display is gorgeous, and its studio-quality mics deliver high-quality audio to make it one of the best gadgets for remote work you can buy.

Get it for $1,599 on the official website.

6. The Elgato Key Light Air camera light adds ultrasoft illumination to your videoconferences. You’ll always look your best with these LEDs.

Elgato Key Light Air
Elgato Key Light Air illuminating a workspace

Designed for camera shoots, the Elgato Key Light Air is a helpful tool for online meetings. Its industrial-grade LEDs provide constant intensity while staying cool for hours, helping look your best. Meanwhile, its edge-lit design is gentle on your eyes.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

7. The Skyline desktop microphone gives you high-quality 96 kHz digital audio and works with laptops, tablets, desktops, etc.

Best gadgets for remote teams you can buy for your desk setup
Skyline during a videoconference

Take your home and office conferencing to a new level with the Skyline desktop microphone. It provides premium digital audio, and the illuminated mute button instantly silences the mic when you don’t want others to hear you.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

8. The Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter keeps your remote work productive, giving your laptop plenty of ports no matter where you are.

Best gadgets for remote teams you can buy for your desk setup
Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter with a laptop

The Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter comes in handy when you need to connect your MacBook to a mic or any other workspace gear you need while working remotely, which is why it made our list of the best gadgets for remote teams.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

9. The Yubico YubiKey Bio FIDO Edition secures company computers with biometric authentication, requiring fingerprint recognition to open.

Best gadgets for remote teams you can buy for your desk setup
Yubico YubiKey Bio FIDO Edition in black

Secure company desktops for remote work with the Yubico YubiKey Bio FIDO Edition. It provides secure passwordless entry, storing fingerprints directly on the key. Best of all, it works out of the box with systems like macOS, Windows, Chrome OS, Chrome, Linux, and Edge.

Get it for $80 on the official website.

10. The Netgear Orbi 960 Series Wi-Fi 6E routers eliminate slow internet in your home or office for reliable connections to your remote team.

Best gadgets for remote teams you can buy for your desk setup
Netgear Orbi 960 Series Wi-Fi 6E front view

Even the best gadgets for remote teams amount to naught when your internet’s slow. Make them faster with the Netgear Orbi 960 Series Wi-Fi 6E routers, which deliver combined speeds up to 10.8 Gbps. Ideal for both homes and offices, they cover up to 9,000 feet.

Get them for $1,499.99 on the official website.

Videoconferencing, online calls, and collaboration become more manageable when you add these helpful gadgets to your desk setup. Which will you go for? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best gadgets for kids: buy these for your little ones this summer
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets for kids: buy these for your little ones this summer

School ends in only a couple of months, and you know what that means: it’s time to gear up with the best gadgets for kids that can keep them learning and having fun. Related: Which pizza ovens to buy for..
Build the kitchen garden of your dreams with these smart garden gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Build the kitchen garden of your dreams with these smart garden gadgets

You love how stews and roasted vegetables taste when you stir in fresh herbs. So, if you’ve always wanted to cultivate your own kitchen garden, now’s a great time. Thanks to advances in gardening tech, the smart garden gadgets of..
Most-played tabletop RPG games to enjoy with your friends and family
Buyer's Guide
By Mark Gulino

Most-played tabletop RPG games to enjoy with your friends and family

We live in a time where gaming is at its most accessible and most interesting. This is because there are so many consoles, games, and ways in which to play them. While many of us have grown accustomed to modern..
Stop searching for a wall outlet in the dark with the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS wall outlet night-light
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Stop searching for a wall outlet in the dark with the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS wall outlet night-light

Add a night-light to any wall outlet without taking up valuable plug space when you have the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS. This sleek wall outlet night-light is easy to install, requires no wires, and lasts for over 25 years. Typical..
ROLI redesigned the Seaboard RISE music keyboard, but is it any better?
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

ROLI redesigned the Seaboard RISE music keyboard, but is it any better?

Have you ever heard of an expressive keyboard? The ROLI Seaboard RISE keyboard is precisely that, and it’s back with a whole new redesign. Of course, fans of the original will likely want to know the answer to the most..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

These storage gadgets and accessories help you tackle clutter in closets, desk drawers & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These storage gadgets and accessories help you tackle clutter in closets, desk drawers & more

Are your desk drawers so crammed with office supplies that they barely open? It’s unfortunate, but areas like drawers, closets, and desks attract extraneous stuff. Tidy yours this spring with our favorite storage gadgets and accessories. Related: The gadgets that..
Box by Functionland provides easy-to-use private cloud storage for blockchain and important data
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Box by Functionland provides easy-to-use private cloud storage for blockchain and important data

Cloud storage is a very effective way to keep your data accessible and up to date. There are lots of platforms out there that provide effective solutions for storing your data. But, despite how good they may be, they aren’t..
Enter the Dyson Zone: a fresh new take on strapping an air purifier to your face
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Enter the Dyson Zone: a fresh new take on strapping an air purifier to your face

Dyson’s been around for quite some time. It’s an appliance company and household brand widely known for high-end fans and vacuum cleaners. Dyson’s dabbled in a slew of different product types, but now it’s on track to release a whole..
A high-quality dashcam has the tech to protect you and your family
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

A high-quality dashcam has the tech to protect you and your family

Have you taken the blame for something you didn’t do? Of course—it happens to all of us. But the stakes get higher when someone falsely accuses you of causing a road accident. Avoid this unpleasant situation by installing a high-quality..
The most affordable home security systems and gadgets you can buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most affordable home security systems and gadgets you can buy in 2022

Your home has quite a few expenses, from your heating and cooling bills to the dishwasher that breaks down every 5 years. No matter your budget, you shouldn’t compromise on home security. Luckily, you won’t have to with these affordable..
Must-have desk gadgets and accessories for gamers in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have desk gadgets and accessories for gamers in 2022

Do you spend hours looking for the right keyboard, lighting, and other accessories for your PC gaming setup? We’re here to make the search easier with today’s roundup of must-have desk gadgets and accessories for gamers in 2022. Related: The..