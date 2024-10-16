Hey Android users! Xbox games on Android are coming Soon!

Ready for some thrilling news in mobile gaming? Xbox games are making their way to Android, putting your favorite titles right in your pocket!

Xbox games are coming to Android / Image Credit: Nino Souza, Pexels

It’d be awesome if they brought more Xbox games to Android, right? I mean, iPad already has Divinity, so why not Android too, especially if the devices have good enough specs? A lot of games would work really well on phones and tablets, and the platform could use more top-notch titles. The good news is, Microsoft is updating the Xbox mobile app for Android next month. US users will be able to buy and play Xbox games right on their mobile devices!

As competition heats up, it opens the door for more diverse and exciting gaming experiences. So, let’s dive into what this means for gamers and developers alike!

Illegal monopoly

Google’s Android app store has been called out for being a monopoly. And now they’ve been told they need to allow competition in the Play Store over the next 3 years. The lawsuit says Google has tightened its grip on online advertising, forcing businesses to use its tech while limiting other options. As part of this, they’ll have to start allowing third-party app stores in Google Play.

This is great news for mobile gaming. Let’s be real—the Play Store could definitely use some competition. There aren’t that many games I actually enjoy on there. And I know a lot of people game primarily on their phones or tablets instead of consoles.

Xbox Android app

Microsoft is gearing up to update its Xbox mobile app for Android, letting US users buy and play Xbox games on their phones starting next month. “Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android,” says Xbox president Sarah Bond.

This change could help developers keep more of their earnings, since Google and Apple usually take a cut of 15% to 30% from high-earning apps. With the new restrictions on Google Play, developers might be able to bypass Google’s fees and hold onto more revenue. Microsoft will also be able to offer games on Android without having to share a percentage of in-app purchase revenue with Google.

How to play Xbox games on Android?

With Xbox store purchases now supported directly through the mobile Android app, Microsoft can easily sell Xbox games on Android devices. Plus, with built-in Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can stream games to your phone right after buying them.

There are two ways to enjoy Xbox console games on your phone or other device. You can either use cloud gaming or go with remote play, which lets you stream games from your Xbox console to another device.

For the best experience, you’ll want a solid Android phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is perfect for this with its huge 7.6-inch display and Snapdragon Gaming features like ray tracing. The large inner screen is ideal for retro games, too—like playing ScummVM titles with that classic 4:3 aspect ratio.

Oh, and I recently checked out the GameSir G8 Plus wireless Bluetooth controller. It’s a game-changer, compatible with Android, iOS, the Nintendo Switch, and even handheld gaming PCs. It’s got Hall Effect triggers, haptic feedback, 6-axis gyro support, and customizable settings for a premium gaming experience.

GameSir G8 Plus in use / Image Credit: GadgetMatch

So, it’s exciting times ahead for mobile gamers, especially with Microsoft’s updated Xbox app coming soon. Android users will get to experience more Xbox titles on their devices, making gaming on the go even easier. Plus, with cloud gaming and remote play, you’ve got plenty of ways to enjoy your favorite games.

The competition in the Play Store could also shake things up for the better. More options for gamers, more opportunities for developers—what’s not to love?