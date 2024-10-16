Hey Android users! Xbox games on Android are coming Soon!

By Grigor Baklajyan on Oct 16, 2024, 9:00 am EDT under Tech News,

Ready for some thrilling news in mobile gaming? Xbox games are making their way to Android, putting your favorite titles right in your pocket!

Hey Android users! Xbox games on Android are coming Soon!
Xbox games are coming to Android / Image Credit: Nino Souza, Pexels

It’d be awesome if they brought more Xbox games to Android, right? I mean, iPad already has Divinity, so why not Android too, especially if the devices have good enough specs? A lot of games would work really well on phones and tablets, and the platform could use more top-notch titles. The good news is, Microsoft is updating the Xbox mobile app for Android next month. US users will be able to buy and play Xbox games right on their mobile devices!

As competition heats up, it opens the door for more diverse and exciting gaming experiences. So, let’s dive into what this means for gamers and developers alike!

Illegal monopoly

Google’s Android app store has been called out for being a monopoly. And now they’ve been told they need to allow competition in the Play Store over the next 3 years. The lawsuit says Google has tightened its grip on online advertising, forcing businesses to use its tech while limiting other options. As part of this, they’ll have to start allowing third-party app stores in Google Play.

This is great news for mobile gaming. Let’s be real—the Play Store could definitely use some competition. There aren’t that many games I actually enjoy on there. And I know a lot of people game primarily on their phones or tablets instead of consoles.

Google’s logo

Xbox Android app

Microsoft is gearing up to update its Xbox mobile app for Android, letting US users buy and play Xbox games on their phones starting next month. “Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android,” says Xbox president Sarah Bond.

This change could help developers keep more of their earnings, since Google and Apple usually take a cut of 15% to 30% from high-earning apps. With the new restrictions on Google Play, developers might be able to bypass Google’s fees and hold onto more revenue. Microsoft will also be able to offer games on Android without having to share a percentage of in-app purchase revenue with Google.

How to play Xbox games on Android?

With Xbox store purchases now supported directly through the mobile Android app, Microsoft can easily sell Xbox games on Android devices. Plus, with built-in Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can stream games to your phone right after buying them.

There are two ways to enjoy Xbox console games on your phone or other device. You can either use cloud gaming or go with remote play, which lets you stream games from your Xbox console to another device.

For the best experience, you’ll want a solid Android phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is perfect for this with its huge 7.6-inch display and Snapdragon Gaming features like ray tracing. The large inner screen is ideal for retro games, too—like playing ScummVM titles with that classic 4:3 aspect ratio.

Oh, and I recently checked out the GameSir G8 Plus wireless Bluetooth controller. It’s a game-changer, compatible with Android, iOS, the Nintendo Switch, and even handheld gaming PCs. It’s got Hall Effect triggers, haptic feedback, 6-axis gyro support, and customizable settings for a premium gaming experience.

GameSir G8 Plus in use / Image Credit: GadgetMatch

Recap

So, it’s exciting times ahead for mobile gamers, especially with Microsoft’s updated Xbox app coming soon. Android users will get to experience more Xbox titles on their devices, making gaming on the go even easier. Plus, with cloud gaming and remote play, you’ve got plenty of ways to enjoy your favorite games.

The competition in the Play Store could also shake things up for the better. More options for gamers, more opportunities for developers—what’s not to love?

Tech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

No tricks, just tech: Must-have Halloween gadgets & gifts for adults
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
No tricks, just tech: Must-have Halloween gadgets & gifts for adults
Need a gift for a Halloween party host? Maybe Halloween is your other half’s favorite day of the year. Well, you’ve come to the right place. Today, I’m rounding up the top Halloween gifts for adults in 2024. Growing up,..
2024’s Best new mom gifts, recommended by a real mom
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
2024’s Best new mom gifts, recommended by a real mom
Whether she’s your sister, best friend, or colleague, the new mom (or soon-to-be) in your life is about to experience a whole new chapter—one filled with joy, exhaustion, and plenty of surprises! No parenting book or advice (though they help)..
OnePlus 13 leaks: What to expect before you upgrade
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
OnePlus 13 leaks: What to expect before you upgrade
The OnePlus 13 is just around the corner! The Chinese company is set to unveil its latest flagship smartphone sooner than we thought. Based on the latest OnePlus 13 leaks, we’re looking forward to a fresh design, Android 15 featuring..
Top holiday LEGO deals: Score big on Star Wars, LEGO Flowers & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Top holiday LEGO deals: Score big on Star Wars, LEGO Flowers & more
Loved by kids and adults alike, LEGO has been sparking creativity for generations. Whether it’s the joy of finishing a set or the agony of stepping on a stray brick, LEGO has a special place in our hearts. And with..
What is a dumbphone? 4 reasons to ditch your smartphone
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
What is a dumbphone? 4 reasons to ditch your smartphone
Often, I like to switch to a dumbphone on the weekends to spend quality time with my family without getting sidetracked by constant notifications. Initially, it was challenging. But after a while, I realized I wasn’t missing out on anything..

Popular Blog Posts

How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..

You Might Also Like

Android 16 updates: 6 leaks that have everyone talking!
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Android 16 updates: 6 leaks that have everyone talking!

Android 15 is just starting to roll out, but the buzz about Android 16 is already making waves! People are talking about some exciting features that could be on the way, like enhanced security options and a revamped user experience...
Apple October event: Insights and what’s coming
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Apple October event: Insights and what’s coming

Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event in September was filled with exciting new gadgets, but it seems they’re not done yet! Rumors are swirling about an Apple October event, where the company is expected to unveil even more new and updated..
The best dash cams for luxury cars: Nexar Beam2 sets the gold standard
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best dash cams for luxury cars: Nexar Beam2 sets the gold standard

When it comes to high-end cars, every detail matters. From the sleek design to the cutting-edge technology, luxury car owners expect the best in every aspect of their vehicle. This extends to the accessories they choose, including a luxury car..
Our favorite Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Offers
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Our favorite Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Offers

Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days are upon us, and you know what that means—starting today, Amazon is offering steep discounts and millions of deals on everything from air fryers to gaming headsets and everything in between! It’s a great..
Best 3D printers for beginners in 2024: Get started with 3D printing today
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best 3D printers for beginners in 2024: Get started with 3D printing today

From miniatures and toys to tools and custom accessories, 3D printing offers endless possibilities for artists, hobbyists, and tinkerers alike. But if you’re new to 3D printing, it can initially seem a bit overwhelming. No need to stress—I’ve got you..
Don’t miss out: Waterdrop Filters at huge discounts for October Prime Day
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Don’t miss out: Waterdrop Filters at huge discounts for October Prime Day

Tired of tap water that leaves a funny taste in your mouth? Same here. That’s when I made the leap and invested in a reverse osmosis (RO) filtration system, and, honestly, it’s one of my best home purchases—ever. If you’ve..