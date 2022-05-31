Build your dream home gym with these gadgets and accessories

Design a home gym with everything you need for a full workout with these gadgets and accessories. From a smart mirror to a weighted jump rope, they'll keep your exercise fun and varied.

Build your dream home gym with these gadgets and accessories
FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror in use

You won’t need to belong to the YMCA or local fitness club for a full workout when your dream gym is right at home. These days, home gym equipment is so excellent that you can take a class led by a world-renowned trainer, shoot hoops remotely with friends, and even get a massage without leaving your house. Here’s what we’re talking about.

Have you been trying to join a local fitness class with a popular trainer but just can’t cut through the wait list? Avoid the stress and access a fantastic trainer at home with the FITURE. This gorgeous fitness mirror connects you to high-quality classes and offers professional guidance anywhere in your house.

You can improve your basketball skills while watching your favorite content with the huupe smart basketball hoop. This regulation-size basketball hoop connects to Netflix, classes, and more.

Avoid those monthly gym fees and get an amazing workout in your basement, living room, or bedroom with these cool workout gadgets.

1. The Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike has a curved touchscreen that transports you to the cycling studio or outdoors.

Echelon EX 8s Connect Bike
Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike with a woman exercising

Feel like you’re in the cycling studio with the Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike. The immersive screen rotates up to 180°, so it’s ideal for cross-training workouts. You also get access to over 3,000 on-demand classes and more than 1 million songs.

Get it for $2,299.99 on the official website

2. The NordicTrack EXP 10i personal home treadmill makes working out at home more fun and intense with its interactive training platform.

NordicTrack EXP 10i video

Run on every continent, in areas as exotic as Machu Picchu, with the NordicTrack EXP 10i personal home treadmill. Its 10″ HD smart touchscreen immerses you in energetic studio classes and takes you on terrain worldwide.

Get it for $1,599 on the official website.

3. The huupe smart basketball hoop streams Netflix, on-demand workouts, sporting events, and more. It installs indoors or outdoors.

huupe smart basketball hoop
huupe displaying a drill

Have more fun working out in your dream home gym with the huupe smart basketball hoop. Its display works just like a TV screen, letting you shoot hoops to workouts, your favorite shows, and more. You can even challenge friends and opponents around the world.

Preorder it for $3,995 on the official website.

4. The Remace weighted jump rope gets you in shape in just 10 minutes a day. Its compact form factor is ideal for small home gyms.

Build your dream home gym with these gadgets and accessories
Remace on a gym floor

Every dream home gym needs a good jump rope. And you can’t go wrong with the Remace weighted jump rope. Combining strength and cardio, it works more than 80% of your muscles during a workout. Plus, the weighted ropes are easy to swap with the quick-change handles.

This gadget is coming soon for $89. Reserve yours now on the official website.

5. The FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror looks beautiful in your home gym, and its 43″ display makes your workouts lifelike.

FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror
FITURE in a home

Gain access to some of the world’s best trainers with the FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror. Shaped like a decorative mirror, it adds style to your home gym. Even better, the large display practically brings the fitness instructions into your home, taking your workouts further with pro-level guidance.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

6. The NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells work with Alexa, letting you easily adjust the weight with only a voice command.

Build your dream home gym with these gadgets and accessories
NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells in their case

There’s no need to fiddle with weight plates when you could be lifting them with the NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells. Their Alexa compatibility means you can adjust the weights via voice prompt. What’s more, these cool weights replace 20 free weights, saving you space.

Get them for $429 on Amazon.

7. The Muoverti Tilt Indoor Smart Bike feels just like an outdoor bike. You can steer, balance, brake, and accelerate it—all in your home gym.

Muoverti Tilt Indoor Smart Bike video

Bring the sensation of bicycling outdoors to your dream home gym with the Muoverti Tilt Indoor Smart Bike. Designed to provide an outdoor riding experience, it’s a whole new way to cycle in your home gym. Best of all, it fully engages the upper body, core, and legs.

This bike is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Join the wait list on the official website.

8. The Mini Barbell Jack makes it easier to change, load, and offload weight plates in your dream home gym, reducing your risk of injury.

Build your dream home gym with these gadgets and accessories
Mini Barbell Jack with its box

Lift safely your dream home gym with the Mini Barbell Jack. It makes changing weight plates more manageable with its simple hook-and-pull system that lifts the bar in one movement, saving you time and energy.

Get it for $51 on the official website.

9. The PIVOT Fitness Bed bedroom home gym turns your bedroom into the ultimate gym, combining a bed frame with an indoor workout station.

Build your dream home gym with these gadgets and accessories
PIVOT Fitness Bed in a bedroom

You won’t have to dedicate extra space in your house to your dream gym with the PIVOT Fitness Bed bedroom home gym. It comes with a power rack, pull-up bar, weight area, and bench, giving you a complete workout without the gym clutter.

Get it for $3,021 on the official website.

10. The Booster Lightsaber smart massage gun improves your post-workout recovery with tech that senses and adjusts real-time pressure.

Booster LightSaber Smart Pressure Sensing Massage Gun
BOOSTER Lightsaber in black

Treat yourself to a customized massage in your dream home gym with the Booster Lightsaber smart massage gun. This massager constantly adjusts its strength, helping your muscles recover quickly.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

Smash your cardio, weightlifting, and endurance goals in your dream home gym when you add these gadgets and accessories to it. Which of these picks did you love the most? Let us know!

