Create the bathroom of your dreams with these bathroom gadgets and accessories
Kohler Statement VES Showerhead and Handshower in use

Dream of brushing your teeth in luxury? Check out these bathroom gadgets and accessories. They make spa-like facial treatments and in-depth health analysis part of your every day.

Enjoy an aromatic shower every time with the H201 SHIFT The Starter Kit. It adds aromatic scents to your shower along with skin- and hair-healthy botanicals.

Then, you can scan your health every morning with the Withings Body Comp. Using advanced sensors and other technology, it monitors your muscle mass, heart health, visceral fat, and much more.

Take your bathroom experience to a new level with these gadgets and accessories!

1. The Kohler Eir smart toilet keeps you cozy with a luxurious heated set and an auto opening and closing lid. Buy it for $5,325 on the official website.

Kohler Eir Smart Toilet
Kohler Eir in a bathroom

Upgrade your bathroom with the Kohler Eir smart toilet. Its sleek, modern lines look great in any bathroom. Meanwhile, the heated seat, nightlight, cleansing options, and automatic flush keep you comfortable.

2. The LUXE Bidet NEO 320 Plus warm water bidet brings cleansing capabilities to your toilet. It costs $62.99 on the company website.

LUXE Bidet NEO 320 Plus on a toilet

Enhance your hygiene with the LUXE Bidet NEO 320 Plus warm water bidet. This attachable bidet brings you dual wash nozzles and a temperature lever. What’s more, the EZ-lift design is easy to clean and sanitize.

3. The H201 SHIFT The Starter Kit aromatherapy shower head makes your daily shower spa-like. Get it for $70 on the official website.

H201 SHIFT The Starter Kit
H201 SHIFT The Starter Kit with flowers

Enjoy aromatherapy in the shower when you have the H201 SHIFT The Starter Kit aromatherapy shower head. One of the best bathroom gadgets and accessories, it infuses aromatic scents and skin- and hair-friendly natural ingredients into the water.

4. The Jolie Filtered Showerhead protects your skin in the shower by removing heavy metals and other contaminants. Get it for $165 on the company website.

Jolie Filtered Showerhead
Jolie Filtered Showerhead components

Improve your hair and skin with the Jolie Filtered Showerhead. This product removes chlorine, heavy metals, and other unwanted particles from your shower water, giving you softer skin and hair after you shower.

5. The Withings Body Comp smart scale gives you a complete body assessment at home. Buy it for $209.95 on the brand’s website.

Withings Body Comp intro video

Get a full body assessment every morning with the Withings Body Comp smart scale. Equipped with sensors and proprietary technology, it measures insights like heart health, nerve health, bone mass, body fat, and much more.

6. The Kohler Statement VES Showerhead and Handshower add style to your shower and use less water. They start at $85.58 on the company website.

Kohler Statement VES
Kohler Statement VES Showerhead in a shower

Enjoy a luxurious shower with the Kohler Statement VES Showerhead or Handshower. They boast minimalist designs and use up to 40% less water than most showerheads. What’s more, they still give you a strong rinse with plenty of coverage, making them some of our favorite bathroom gadgets and accessories right now.

7. The Mode wireless charging toothbrush docks on the wall, saving you bathroom sink space. It costs $165 on the official website.

Mode in an electrical outlet

The Mode wireless charging toothbrush is completely wire-free, giving you more space on your bathroom counter. The toothbrush snaps magnetically to its outlet-based charging dock and offers 38,000 brush strokes per minute.

8. The Withings U-Scan home urine lab gives you an in-depth look at your health every day. It’s priced at $530 and is coming soon.

Withings U-Scan info video

Assess for certain biomarkers at home using the Withings U-Scan home urine lab. Working with a companion app, this pebble-shaped reader monitors nutrition and reproductive health. It’s one of the best bathroom gadgets and accessories for health assessment.

9. The L’Oréal Brow Magic eyebrow makeup applicator gives you a professional brow shape in your own bathroom. It’s coming soon for a TBA price.

L’Oréal Brow Magic on a table

Get microblading, filler, or shading effects at home with the L’Oréal Brow Magic eyebrow makeup applicator. This handheld gadget uses 2,400 tiny nozzles to create your desired brow shape anytime, anywhere.

10. The Therabody TheraFace PRO facial health device helps you achieve a fresher look with 8 treatments. Buy it for $399 on the official website.

Therabody TheraFace PRO in use

Enjoy your favorite facial treatments from 1 device, the Therabody TheraFace PRO facial health device. Using percussive therapy, it relaxes your facial muscles and reduces tension. Then, the light and microcurrent technologies can tighten, clear, and soothe your skin.

Whether you’re a spa junkie or a health nut, these bathroom gadgets and accessories can upgrade your bathroom in significant ways. Which ones do you love the most? Let us know!

