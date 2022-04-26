These modular backpacks make everyday life so much easier

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 26, 2022

Want a backpack that adapts to your day? From flexible interiors to detachable modules, these modular options morph to suit your activity.

These modular backpacks make everyday life so much easier
Harber London leather backpack design

You do so many things throughout the day: commute to work, work, hit the gym, and meet up with friends after hours. And these situations each require a different bag. Or do they? One might be all you need when you have any of these modular backpacks for everyday life.

There’s no need to switch bags between work and the gym with the MODJUL modular backpack collection. Its system of pouches and loops provides nearly endless carry combinations.

And if you want a modular bag that matches your sustainable lifestyle, consider the Adolfo Dominguez Recycled Polyester Modular Backpack. Its straps are recycled polyester, and the side compartments transform into a smaller bags.

With backpacks like these, your day is about to get a lot easier—because you won’t have to switch bags all the time.

1. The MODJL modular backpack collection is the bag you need in any situation, from the office to the gym and your meeting to your getaway.

These modular backpacks make everyday life so much easier
MODJL on a man

Want a bag that adapts seamlessly to your day? Go for the MODJL modular backpack collection. In fact, with 5,000,000 combinations and modules like Original, Slim Pouch, Shoulder Strap, and Big Pouch, you’re ready for anything.

Preorder it for $49.06 on Kickstarter.

2. The MX-GEAR SLIDER PACK modular utility backpack has 8 different styles, from a high-capacity backpack to a tiny crossbody bag.

MX-GEAR SLIDER PACK in a video

With the MX-GEAR SLIDER PACK modular utility backpack, you get so many carrying styles. It works as a backpack, messenger bag, waist bag, and more. Thanks to its versatility, this is one of our favorite backpacks for everyday life.

Preorder it for $329 on Kickstarter.

3. The Marmansk AirFlip Pop-Up lightweight modular bag is ideal for anything from city strolls to outdoor adventures with its 3 modules.

AirFlip Pop Up
Marmansk AirFlip Pop-Up in red

Consider the Marmansk AirFlip Pop-Up lightweight modular bag for a backpack you can take anywhere. With its durable, waterproof fabric, it can handle rainstorms and splashes. What’s more, the 3 modules include a mini-cross bag, laptop tech sleeve, and tote bag.

Get it for $69.90 on the official website.

4. The Adolfo Dominguez Recycled Polyester Modular Backpack is a sustainable carry option. The side compartments form an auxiliary bag.

Adolfo Dominguez recycled polyester modular backpack
Adolfo Dominguez Recycled Polyester Modular Backpack in green

Get a backpack that keeps sustainability in mind with the Adolfo Dominguez Recycled Polyester Modular Backpack. Its removable side shoulder straps are recycled polyester. Moreover, the side pockets remove from the main bag and become extra carry options, making it one of the wisest modular backpacks for everyday life.

Get it for $319 on the official website.

5. The Peak Design Everyday Backpack has 3 configurable FlexFold dividers that keep your gear protected and organized, not clustered at the bottom.

These modular backpacks make everyday life so much easier
Peak Design Everyday Backpack in Charcoal

If you’re looking for a backpack that keeps you organized, consider the Peak Design Everyday Backpack. Its 3 interior dividers are configurable and give you room for up to a 15″ laptop, documents, or tablet. It also fits necessities like your lunch, jacket, keys, sunglasses, and wallet.

Get it for $259.95 on the official website.

6. The Harber London Leather Backpack looks classy and has modular font inserts, so you can detach your essentials and take them anywhere.

These modular backpacks make everyday life so much easier
Harber Londen Leather Backpack front view

Carry your essentials smartly with the Harber London Leather Backpack. It features full-grain cowhide leather, fits 13–16″ laptops, and has a built-in tablet pocket. Moreover, the front inserts detach.

Get it for $772 on the official website.

7. The Crazy Ants Tactical Military Backpack is an army-style backpack with an impressively sturdy design and plenty of gear-carry options.

Crazy Ants Tactical Military
Crazy Ants Tactical Military Backpack in gray

Designed to live up to the rigors of your daily life and beyond, the Crazy Ants Tactical Military Backpack gives you a range of storage options. Additionally, the bag fits 3 days’ worth of gear at full capacity.

Get it for $55.99 on Amazon.

8. The Boundary Prima System features modular components and adaptable storage like a padded laptop sleeve and camera case.

Boundary Prima System
Boundary Prima System in brown

The Boundary Prima System is popular for its high-quality materials and durable design. Meanwhile, the 3 compartments make it one of the best modular backpacks for your everyday life.

Get it for $289 on the official website.

9. The Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW II modular backpack is customizable both inside and out. It keeps gear, including photography equipment, organized.

These modular backpacks make everyday life so much easier
Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW II in use

Ideal for photographers or photography enthusiasts, the Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW II modular backpack keeps your gear protected and organized. The interior dividers are flexible and adaptive.

Get it for $204.72 on Amazon.

10. The Black Ember Citadel R2 offers a sleek, modern design ideal for urban life. It has an IPX06 waterproof rating, so it can go anywhere.

Black Ember Citadel R2 in a video

Travel around your city without worrying about the weather when you have the Black Ember Citadel R2. Its waterproof rating means rain won’t bother it. Meanwhile, there are several accessories you can add for greater versatility.

Get it for $225 on the official website.

All in all, these cool modular backpacks give you easier carry options. Do you own any of these backpacks? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

