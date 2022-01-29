10 Smart everyday gadgets that will make your life easier on the go

Stay organized and safe while you're out with these smart everyday carry gadgets. From air purifiers to item finders, they help out when you're on the go.

Vivint car guard in use

These days, being out and about isn’t easy. Things fall out of your hands, you can get lost, and your hands aren’t exactly free when you’re switching the music or accepting calls on your phone. But a few smart everyday carry gadgets simplify things.

For starters, a smartwatch that can illuminate dark areas and keep you connected is useful. And the Garmin fēnix 7 series does those things thanks to a built-in flashlight and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Then, locating all your EDC items while you’re out is essential. A tracker like the Chipolo ONE shows you the location of misplaced items.

Navigating the outside world has never been easier or safer with these everyday carry gadgets.

1. The Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches

Garmin fēnix 7 and its LED flashlight

The Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches are smart everyday carry gadgets you’ll want to have with you in an emergency. Their built-in flashlight, navigation system, and Wi-Fi connectivity can help you out in a bind. Plus, they offer a full array of health-tracking features.

Get them starting at $699.99 on the official website.

2. The Bosch spexor wireless security alarm keeps you safe while you’re away from home and detects intrusions and poor air quality.

Bosch spexor in a video

You can’t take your smart home with you while you travel, or can you? The Bosch spexor wireless security alarm is a portable security system that connects to Wi-Fi or a mobile network. Use it to detect movement, noise, and air pressure.

This gadget is coming soon to the US market, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

3. The Wynd Plus smart personal air purifier travels easily with its compact design. It removes 99.9% of tiny particles and destroys harmful germs.

Wynd Plus in a living room

You can never be certain of the air quality while you’re out. The Wynd Plus smart personal air purifier removes small particles and germs. Meanwhile, its bottle-shape design fits in anything from a stroller to your car’s cupholder.

Try with nok for $199.

4. The Chipolo ONE Spot Bluetooth item finder keeps track of your keys, luggage, etc. by connecting to Apple’s Find My network.

Chipolo ONE Spot on a suitcase

You won’t have to worry about losing things like your keys or bags with the Chipolo ONE Spot Bluetooth item finder, which is another of our favorite smart everyday carry gadgets. Connectivity to the Apple Find My network allows you to pair it with your Apple device. That way, hundreds of millions of users can help you find lost things.

Get it for $28 on the official website.

5. The Walli Wearables The Original trackable smart wallet gives you GPS coordinates of its last-known whereabouts for peace of mind.

Walli Wearables The Original trackable smart wallet in blue

The Walli Wearables The Original trackable smart wallet gives you confidence while you’re out thanks to the connected app that monitors the wallet’s location. You even get a notification when your credit card or ID has been missing from its slot for too long.

Get it for $89 on the official website.

6. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch tracks your vitals, stress, and sleep. Its GPS feature shows your exact location so you’re never lost.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro on a wrist

Stay informed about your health and location anywhere with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch. It monitors important health and fitness factors, and its battery runs for 12 days.

Get it for $229.99 on the official website.

7. The Tile Pro smart Bluetooth tracker locates your essentials via popular voice assistants. It boasts a long range of 400 feet and a loud alarm.

Tile Pro with keys

Get out the door faster with the Tile Pro smart Bluetooth tracker. It works with Alexa, Siri, and Google to help you find items like your keys, garage door opener, and bag. Even better, the battery lasts for a year.

Get it for $34.99 on Amazon.

8. The Bose Frames Tenor audio sunglasses play your music and connect to calls, freeing your hands. You’ll love the modern design.

Bose Frames Tenor on a man

The Bose Frames Tenor audio sunglasses keep you immersed in your music while you’re out and let you take calls. They’re a convenient way to stay connected while moving from one meeting to the next.

Get them for $259 on the official website.

9. The Orbit Protect GPS tracker notifies your friends and family if you’re in an emergency, and it has 3 alert levels depending on the situation.

Orbit Protect on a woman running

A smart everyday carry gadget that can keep you safe is the Orbit Protect GPS tracker. It notifies emergency contacts if you’re in danger, even if their phone is on silent. Additionally, it sends your GPS location.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

10. The Vivint Car Guard keeps you apprised of your vehicle’s health, performance, and status. It even shares your car’s location.

Vivint Car Guard in a car

Finally, a smart everyday carry gadget that makes car ownership easier is the Vivint Car Guard. Built-in diagnostics keep you apprised of your car’s performance, and, what’s more, it reminds you about maintenance.

Inquire about this gadget’s price on the official website.

Navigate life outside the home easily when you go for these smart everyday carry gadgets. Which ones would you love to add to your EDC? Let us know in the comments.

