The coolest home gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: must-haves for 2022

A cool gadget or accessory can do a lot to freshen your home's look. From a ceiling-mounted faucet to a lamp inspired by pebbles, these items are must-haves for 2022.

Briiv air filter in use

Home is where you relax, entertain, and spend most of your time off hours. So it makes sense to outfit it with some of the coolest home gadgets and accessories in 2022. These products make home a more inspiring place.

For instance, you can extend your decorating flair to the kitchen when you add the Kohler Purist Suspend Ceiling Mount Kitchen Faucet. Its minimalist design hangs from your ceiling, serving as a functional statement piece.

Then, for gorgeous blinds you can control from afar, go for the Eve X Coulisse smart MotionBlinds. They are Matter-ready and come in a range of beautiful designs.

Your favorite place is about to get a whole lot cooler when you trick it out with any of these gadgets and accessories.

1. The Kholer Purist Suspend Ceiling Mount Kitchen Faucet has a minimalist design and adds an impressive new focal point to your kitchen: the ceiling.

Kohler Purist Suspend Ceiling Mount Kitchen Faucet in black

Emphasize your kitchen’s height with the Kholer Purist Suspend Ceiling Mount Kitchen Faucet. Its remote puck issues commands for temperature, volume, and activation.

This gadget is priced at $4,300 and is coming soon. Learn more about it on the official website.

2. The Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame has Async Art compatibility, showcasing your NFT artwork in a range of styles.

Netgear Meural Canvas II on a wall

NFTs are all the rage, and if you have one why not display it with the Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame? The TrueArt Technology and antiglare matte display combine to make NFTs, photos, and more look amazing.

Get it for $499.99 on the official website.

3. The Eve X Coulisse smart MotionBlinds

Eve X Coulisse smart MotionBlinds in a living room

The Eve X Coulisse smart MotionBlinds are some of the coolest home gadgets you can buy right now. These high-tech shades boast luxury designs and are easy to install. Plus, they’re future-proof thanks to their Matter compatibility.

These blinds start at $400. Order yours on the official website.

4. The LG InstaView Double Oven Range smart cooking appliance lights up when you knock on its door twice, keeping the temperature constant.

LG InstaView Double Oven Range in a kitchen

Keep an eye on your cake without opening the oven door when you have the LG InstaView Double Oven Range smart cooking appliance. And you don’t even need to preheat, thanks to the ProBake Convection tech’s quick heating.

This oven starts at $2,099 on the official website.

5. The Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing device draws you a warm bath at a simple voice command, making relaxation easier than ever.

Kohler PerfectFill on a wall

Enjoy more baths with the Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing device. It made our list of the coolest home gadgets and accessories in 2022 because you can literally ask it to run your bath water. Otherwise, program up to 10 bathtimes in the Kohler Konnect app.

This gadget is coming soon and priced at $2,700 on the official website.

6. The Gingko Smart Vase Light

Gingko Smart Vase Light in a video

Decorative lighting is a great way to spruce up your home’s decor, and the Gingko Smart Vase light‘s fan-like design adds extra prettiness. Made using waterproof and heat-safe Tyvek paper, it shines a warm, ambient light. Meanwhile, you can display your favorite flowers in its water-safe tube.

Get it for $95 on the official website.

7. The Briiv Air Filter sustainable air purifier features biodegradable filters made from natural materials like wool, coconut, and moss.

Briiv Air Filter with plants

The Briiv Air Filter sustainable air purifier is a pretty cool home accessory since it relies on natural materials—not plastics—to purify indoor air. In fact, it removes bacterial mold, allergens, fine particles, and toxic gases. It even works with smart speakers.

This gadget costs $348.75 on the official website.

8. The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Robot Vacuum Series

Ecovac Deebot X1 in a video

Any gadget that makes your chores easier deserves a place on the cool list, like the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Robot Vacuum Series. Specifically, the X1 OMNI vacuums, mops, and empties itself. It also washes, dries, and refills its own mop.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $1,149 on the official website.

9. The Brian Eno Color-Changing Neon Turntable 2021 creates an eye-catching display in any room. It’s even signed by the designer.

Brian Eno Color-Changing Neon Turntable 2021

For that extra something in your living room or home theater, go for the Brian Eno Color-Changing Neon Turntable. It features LED lighting on its base and platter, producing an eye-catching color show—and it also plays your records. Only 50 pieces were produced.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Inquire about it on the official website.

10. The Graypants Scraplights Allyn Pendant White lamp is made from cardboard and is inspired by pebbles collected on beaches near Seattle.

Suspend ethereal lighting in your home with the Graypants Scraplights Allyn Pendant White lamp. It’s handmade using only white corrugated cardboard, nontoxic glue, and fireproof coating.

Get it for about $566 on the official website.

Enhance your home’s look and capabilities with these cool gadgets and accessories. Which one(s) would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

