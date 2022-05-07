Coolest gadgets of 2022 you’ll want to have in your home today

Want to level up your home tech? From a smart motion-activated faucet to a hologram device, these cool gadgets have the tech your futuristic home needs.

Coolest gadgets of 2022 you’ll want to have in your home today
FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror in use

Sure, you’ve got a smart doorbell, an AI security system, and plenty of Alexa-enabled gadgets. To take your house one step further, have a look at our list of the coolest home gadgets of 2022.

Why waste time managing multiple smart home gadgets when you can integrate several into your front door? The M-Pwr Smart Door shows it’s possible with its built-in sensors, doorbell, lock, lights, and more.

And, if you ever dreamed of having a faucet that could dispense specific amounts of water at precise temperatures, your wish has come true. The Moen Smart Faucet works via Alexa, gesture, and app commands.

Deck out your home with the latest tech when you go for the home gadgets below.

1. The M-Pwr Smart Door practically acts as a door person with built-in smart features like sensors, lights, a video doorbell, and a smart lock.

M Pwr Smart Door
M-Pwr Smart Door in navy blue

The M-Pwr Smart Door is a significant upgrade from your individual smart home security devices. It combines a smart lock, sensors, lights, power, and a video doorbell. Available in a variety of styles and colors, it complements your house.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Contact the company for more information.

2. The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is a stylish monitor for home offices. It also works as a smart TV and hub for smart home gadgets.

Coolest gadgets of 2022 you'll want to have in your home today
Samsung Smart Monitor M8 in a kitchen

The ideal monitor for any work-from-homer, the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is only 11.4 mm thick. It’s a joy to work at and, even better, becomes a smart TV once you’re done for the day. If you ever need to manage your smart home while you’re working, it serves as a hub for SmartThings.

Get it for $729.99 on the official website.

3. The Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control makes your hygiene routine easier with its touchless tech for controlling the water flow and temperature.

Coolest gadgets of 2022 you'll want to have in your home today
Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control in use

You probably haven’t seen a faucet quite like the Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control. Practicing good hygiene is easier with its motion, voice, smartphone app, and handle controls. You can also preset temperatures and amounts, which is why it made this list of the coolest home gadgets in 2022

Get it for $451.53 on the official website.

4. The Proto M mini hologram device makes your communications and entertainment futuristic with its realistic telepresence experiences.

Proto M in a video

Feel like you’re in the same room as friends and loved ones with the Proto M mini hologram device. It acts as your window into the Metaverse, displaying holographic images. Use it for browsing products, watching TV, completing fitness videos, and much more.

Place a preorder deposit for $100 on the official website.

5. The Eve x Coulisse smart MotionBlinds work with Thread and are Matter ready. The range of beautiful styles looks great in any home.

Eve x Coulisse smart MotionBlinds
Eve x Coulisse smart MotionBlinds in a living room

Even your blinds can have smarts when they’re the Eve x Coulisse smart MotionBlinds. Their motors support Thread for simple installation and are set to work with Matter. Program these HomeKit-compatible blinds with your schedule and use them with other HomeKit gadgets.

They are $400. Visit the official website to find a retailer near you.

6. The FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror elevates your workouts with access to some of the best instructors in the world and its stylish design.

FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror
FITURE and a woman exercising

Want to work out with some of the most renowned fitness trainers? The FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror brings them to your living room through its classes. What’s more, the live form correction feature helps you fix poor positioning immediately, just as a real-life trainer would. This makes it one of the coolest home gadgets of 2022.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

7. The Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector is a smart movie theater you can take anywhere, and its 180° design gives you flexibility.

Coolest gadgets of 2022 you'll want to have in your home today
Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector on a table

Shine your entertainment on the ceiling, a vaulted wall, and more with the Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector. Its 180° design gives you more projection options, while the compact shape easily fits in a backpack.

Get it for $899.99 on the official website.

8. The Roidmi Eve Plus self-emptying robot vacuum and mop takes care of your floors autonomously with its mop, vacuum, and disinfection features.

Coolest gadgets of 2022 you'll want to have in your home today
Roidmi Eve Plus on a floor

The Roidmi Eve Plus self-emptying robot vacuum and mop is one cool vacuum with its self-sterilization, self-empty feature, and Alexa connectivity. Meanwhile, the powerful 2,700pa suction power leaves no debris behind and even sucks grit from between gaps in the floor.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

9. The LG PuriCare AeroTower home air care solution diffuses purified air into your home and acts as an efficient fan and heater.

LG PuriCare AeroTower Total Home Air Care Solution
LG PuriCare AeroTower in a living room

Impress visitors with the eye-catching LG PuriCare AeroTower home air care solution. Not only does it provide 360° of fresh, clean air, but it can also heat the room to 86° and cool it down with to 10 levels of fan intensity. With this gadget’s versatility, it’s one of the coolest home gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $599.99 on the official website.

10. The Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display is a gorgeous way to showcase and enjoy your NFTs. It even connects to blockchain for effortless use.

Tokenframe 21 5 Blockchain Connected NFT Display
Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display hanging on a wall

Casting your NFT to the Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT display couldn’t be more straightforward since it lets you easily access your wallet. Plus, it makes an actual exhibit out of your prized digital art with its stunning resolution.

Preorder it for $777 on the official website.

You’ll have the home all your friends and family want to visit when you add any of these cool gadgets. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

