The coolest home improvement gadgets you can use this spring season

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 3, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Could your home use a little spruce up after winter? Check out these home improvement gadgets. Your DIY projects have never been cooler.

Wyze Night Light in the bedroom

Spring is a great time to make adjustments to your home and get it ready for warmer weather. To help kick off your DIY projects in style, today we’re highlighting some of the coolest home improvement gadgets for spring.

Related: Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house

These devices aren’t your typical handy tools. No, with their innovative designs and high-tech features, these gadgets make lasting changes to your home. For instance, the Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight updates your porch light and disguises your security system.

And, if you want to go solar at home but think the process is too complicated, check out the nailable solar shingles below. Any roofing crew can install them using just a nail gun.

Get ready for a serious home update with the cool home improvement gadgets below.

1. The Dyson Outsize Absolute+ cordless vacuum helps you reach difficult angles with its cordless design. It withstands pet hair.

Dyson Outsize Absolute cordless vacuum
Dyson Outsize Absolute+ cordless vacuum standing up (Image Credits: RTINGS)

Tackle harder-to-reach areas like under the sofa with the Dyson Outsize Absolute+ cordless vacuum. The cordless design gives you more flexibility, and a laser detects particles you can’t normally see on the floor. What’s more, an anti-tangle brush picks up pet hair.

Get it for $899.99 on the official website.

2. The Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight has a lantern design that cleverly disguises a 1080p HD camera with AI detection and more.

The coolest home improvement gadgets you can use this spring season
Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight on a wooden wall

Spring is also a great opportunity to give your home security gadgets an update. The Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight is one of the coolest home improvement gadgets because it looks like a traditional porch lantern, but it actually offers home surveillance with advanced Kuna AI detection, a 115 dB siren, dimmable 2,400-lumen lights, and much more.

Get it for $200 on the official website.

3. The GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable solar shingles can be installed by a roofing crew since they require only a nail gun.

GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable solar shingles
GAF Energy Timberline Solar on a roof

For a significant home update that can save you money on your electricity bills, go for the GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable solar shingles. Unlike most solar panels, you can install them with a nailgun so you need only basic crews and equipment.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Contact the official website with your inquiry.

4. The Roidmi Eve Plus self-emptying robot vacuum and mop keeps your floors debris-free and practically takes care of itself with its empty feature.

The coolest home improvement gadgets you can use this spring season
Roidmi Eve Plus vacuuming a floor

Improve your home by making it easier to care for with the Roidmi Eve Plus self-emptying robot vacuum. It vacuums, mops, and self-empties so cleaning your floors becomes a thing of the past. What’s more, the side brushes adjust automatically, ensuring nothing’s left behind.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

5. The Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system works with solar power systems to store energy from the sun no matter the weather.

The coolest home improvement gadgets you can use this spring season
Kohler Power Reserve outside of a home

Get more use from your solar panels with the Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system. It saves solar energy even if it’s cloudy or dark—or if you’re off the grid. Even better, it holds onto energy all day long.

This gadget starts at $13,325. Contact the official website for a direct price quote.

6. The Nebia by Moen Quattro water-saving showerhead has 4 powerful spray modes and makes your water use more sustainable.

Nebia by Moen Quattro in a video

Another of the coolest home improvement gadgets is the Nebia by Moen Quattro water-saving showerhead. It treats you to 4 luxurious spray modes and still reduces your water use by up to 50% compared to standard showers.

Get it for $119 on the official website.

7. The Wyze Night Light adds a soft, atmospheric glow to various corners of the house like stairways, hallways, bedrooms, and more.

The coolest home improvement gadgets you can use this spring season
Wyze Night Light on a staircase

It’s amazing how lighting can change a space. The Wyze Night Light adds a warm, cozy light that illuminates when it detects your motion. So you don’t have to fumble in the dark for a light switch.

Get it for $19.99 on the official website.

8. The Airthings View Radon smart radon monitor keeps an eye on your home’s radon levels, temperature, and humidity so you can make changes.

Airthing View Radon smart radon monitor
Airthings View Radon on a wall

Ensure your home’s air is healthy with the Airthings View Radon smart radon monitor. Its display shows the radon, temperature, and humidity, allowing you to make changes. Plus, it samples the air every 5 minutes.

Preorder it for $199.99 on the official website.

9. The Evvr Pad S home automation control pad controls your smart home with one device, replacing light switches and management systems.

Evvr Pad S home automation control pad
Evvr Pad S on a wall

Frustrated by all the devices you need to manage your smart home? Simplify your setup with the Everr Pad S home automation control pad. It’s one of the coolest home improvement gadgets because it centralizes touch and voice controls for your heating and cooling, security system, and more.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

10. The Dremel 8260 Brushless Smart Rotary Tool works with its companion app to show performance data, material suggestions, and more.

Dremel 8260 Brushless Smart Rotary Tool in a video

Want a more powerful rotary tool for your DIY Projects? Get the Dremel 8260 Brushless Smart Rotary Tool. It provides 20% more power than comparable corded tools and twice the battery life.

Get it for $169 from select retailers. See a list on the official website.

Your home will feel updated and ready for spring and summer when you add these cool home improvement gadgets to your property. Let us know which ones you loved the most in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
