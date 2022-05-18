Eliminate the spills and hassle of Beer Pong with this liquid-free party game

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 18, 2022, 8:30 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Beer pong is fun, but it can be a hassle to set up and play. Eliminate the spills, sticky mess, and dirty cups with this liquid-free version you can play over and over.

Eliminate the spills and hassle of Beer Pong with this liquid-free party game
Skill Pong™ cups have weighted inserts

Entertain everyone at your next party with Skill Pong™, a mess-free version of beer pong. With stadium-grade plastic cups and weighted catch components, you won’t have to fill your cups with beer or water to play this liquid-free party game.

Beer pong sure gets a party started. But the traditional play is messy, and the setup is a pain. Plus, who wants to drink beer from a dirty cup? It’s time to take the classic party game to its next stage in evolution, Skill Pong™.

Skill Pong™ cups require no beer or other liquids to remain stable. You can drink when you lose, or not, from your own cup. Let’s check it out.

Eliminate the spills and hassle of Beer Pong with this liquid-free party game
Skill Pong Liquid Free Party Game
Skill Pong Liquid Free Party Game
Skill Pong™ in lifestyle photos

Enjoy a liquid-free version of beer pong

Think you need beer or water to hold the cups down in a game of pong? Actually, according to the creators of Skill Pong™, you don’t.

Using weighted inserts, these cups remain stable without any liquid and provide plenty of room for catching a ping pong ball.

Eliminate the spills and hassle of Beer Pong with this liquid-free party game
Skill Pong™ on a table

Drink clean party beverages

During typical beer pong games, the ping pong ball can hit the floor or even the grass if played outside. This means that every time the ball lands in a cup, it sends dirt and debris into the beer. No one wants to drink that.

Then, throughout a party, different players may even use the same cups, spreading viruses and other germs. With Skill Pong™, however, no one has to endure that because no one drinks from the cups.

Players can drink from their own cup or not at all when they miss a shot. This way, the drinks always taste good, and no one gets sick.

Eliminate the spills and hassle of Beer Pong with this liquid-free party game
Skill Pong™ in use

Transport and store the game components easily

You won’t have to lug heavy game boxes and deal with tiny pieces to play this liquid-free party game. In fact, it travels easily as the cups are stackable and fit inside a backpack. They also come with a handy drawstring bag for travel and storage.

Skill Pong™ in a video

Play Skill Pong™ with the whole family

People usually associate beer pong with college campuses and adult parties. But without the liquid, it becomes like any game. Anyone can play it, with or without alcohol.

That means you play against your kids or nieces and nephews for a challenging competition against the youngest in your clan. They may even beat you, demonstrating some serious pong skills.

And, can you imagine how fun those family get-togethers will be when everyone focuses on the game instead of local politics? This liquid-free party game helps you have some laughs and enjoy each other’s company.

Choose an eco-friendly party game

Beer pong typically doesn’t support a sustainable lifestyle. Those cups get thrown out at the end of the party, and if your group is health conscious, you’ll toss them with each player change.

It amounts to a lot of plastic waste, but here is where Skill Pong™ wins again. Since the cups are reusable, you can play with the same cups for every party, cutting down on the waste.

Meanwhile, the cup insert uses a non-toxic elastomer called thermoplastic Rubber (TPR). According to the company, the material is fully recyclable and environmentally friendly.

Minimize your party cleanup with this family-friendly game

Every time you throw a party, you spend the next day cleaning up. But this liquid-free party game makes the task easier and faster because you won’t have to spend time cleaning spilled beer from the table and washing the floor beneath it.

Simply stack your Skill Pong™ cups, place them in the drawstring bag, and store them in a closet. That’s all it.

Ensure consistent play with this mess-free party game

Best of all, with this liquid-free party game, you can expect consistent gameplay. It solves the issue of stingy pours since Skill Pong’s™ weighted cup inserts all have the same weight.

In fact, they simulate a half-full cup of liquid. You can still knock them over when the ball hits the cup at an angle, but this doesn’t happen often.

And because the playing surface stays dry, cups remain in place because there isn’t any spillage causing them to slip.

Play this game of skills anywhere

Moreover, this liquid-free party game is easy to set up and play anywhere. Yes, tailgates, campsites, dorm rooms, bars, and more make great locations.

All you need are the cups and a long table like a work desk, pool table, or dining room table. Then, you can play the hours away, challenging your opponents.

Read our final thoughts

If you love games and entertaining, Skill Pong™ is an excellent buy. It’s a newer, improved version of beer pong with its reusable cups and weighted inserts.

We love that this party game lets people to play with or without a drink and that it’s entirely mess free. Overall, it makes a great gift and addition to your game cupboard.

Preorder Skill Pong™ for $30 on Kickstarter. What party games do you own and love? Tell us about them in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
10 gaming gadgets you’ll want if you’re serious about gaming
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 gaming gadgets you’ll want if you’re serious about gaming

You’re pretty serious about gaming. In fact, you might even game competitively or livestream. But even if you’re just an incredibly dedicated player, these 10 gadgets for serious gamers will complete your setup. From a pro-level mic to a headset..
The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is a desktop PC with a 27″4K display, powerful processing, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is a desktop PC with a 27″4K display, powerful processing, and more

Lenovo is back, and this time it’s announcing an all-new version of its Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC. This time around, you can expect everything that made the last edition great, only with new additions and enhancements. So what does..
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer ANC and 30-hour battery life with quick charging
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer ANC and 30-hour battery life with quick charging

I’ll be the first one to declare my love for wireless earbuds. They’re so small and easy to throw right into my pocket. But a great pair of over-the-ear wireless headphones can outshine even some of the best earbuds. This..
Meet the reverse 3-wheeler that folds in 1 second and adapts to any terrain
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet the reverse 3-wheeler that folds in 1 second and adapts to any terrain

Buy an eBike that’s easy to transport, stable to ride, and folds in 1 second: the Afreda S6 foldable reverse 3-wheeler. With 2 riding modes, this electric 3-wheeler offers transportation for anyone, anywhere. If you’ve ridden a lot of eBikes,..
Get ready for summer with these awesome gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get ready for summer with these awesome gadgets

Memorial Day is in 2 weeks, and you know what that means: summer is almost here. And, of course, you want to enjoy the longer, sunnier days to their fullest. That’s where these awesome gadgets for summer 2022 come in..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022

Your keyboard is pretty essential. It’s practically your digital voice, and you use it just as much as your mouse and monitor. So you want it to be quick, comfortable, and loaded with features. Luckily, the best gaming and office..
These 3-in-1 headphones also work as a neckspeaker & wireless speaker
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

These 3-in-1 headphones also work as a neckspeaker & wireless speaker

Enjoy your music anywhere with the Neckphone TRi. These 3-in-1 headphones transform into a neckspeaker and wireless speaker. Meanwhile, the Open Directional Non-Invasive Sound tech lets you listen to the neckspeaker without disturbing others. Think headphones offer only 1 listening..
Board games of the week: Age of Steam Deluxe, Fliptown, Through Ice & Snow, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Board games of the week: Age of Steam Deluxe, Fliptown, Through Ice & Snow, and more

It’s a great time to be bored because we’re coming at you with our weekly list of board games. These boredom-crushing board games will provide the fun you’re looking for. Call over a couple of friends, order a pizza, and..
Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar will blow you away with Dolby Atmos, 13 drivers, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar will blow you away with Dolby Atmos, 13 drivers, and more

Ok, so the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar won’t actually blow you away. After all, it needs you to stay on the same continent so you can hear how fantastic it sounds. Of course, you’re probably wondering what makes..
Add a city skyline to your living space with the CITYFRAMES 3D city miniatures
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Add a city skyline to your living space with the CITYFRAMES 3D city miniatures

Enhance your living space with city skylines from around the world when you have the CITYFRAMES 3D city models. These miniatures recreate over 50 of the world’s greatest cities and use 100% biodegradable material. Have an empty wall that needs..
Samsung Pro Endurance microSD cards are super fast with incredible longevity & tons of storage
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Samsung Pro Endurance microSD cards are super fast with incredible longevity & tons of storage

Many gadgets come with internal memory and storage that you can’t expand without cloud support. Other gadgets include the ability to use memory cards. If you own one of these devices—be that a drone, dashcam, or camera—you’ve probably found yourself..