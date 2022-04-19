This innovative garlic press eliminates the hassle of peeling and pressing garlic

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 19, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Peeling and pressing multiple garlic cloves is one of the more tedious kitchen tasks. Finally, there's an easier way to prep them with the GARLIC ROCKET ONE.

This innovative garlic press eliminates the hassle of peeling and pressing garlic
GARLIC ROCKET ONE outdoors

Make cooking with garlic easier with the GARLIC ROCKET ONE garlic press. This innovative garlic press processes a whole clove of garlic, including the skin, in just a click and a turn.

People have been cooking with garlic for at least 5,000 years. While the ingredient adds a rich, savory flavor to food, peeling and pressing individual cloves can be a hassle. Now, you can finally speed up the process with the GARLIC ROCKET ONE.

GARLIC ROCKET ONE
This innovative garlic press eliminates the hassle of peeling and pressing garlic
GARLIC ROCKET ONE
GARLIC ROCKET ONE in use

Check out this garlic press’s innovative technology

If you love cooking with fresh garlic but dread preparing it for recipes, the GARLIC ROCKET ONE’s creator, Peter Bindner, has the answer.

He’s created a new kind of garlic press with a piston “click and turn” function that easily presses a clove of garlic through holes at the bottom. Then, special pins clear out any remaining bits of garlic.

It’s a one-step process that greatly simplifies garlic preparation, helping you enjoy it in recipes every day.

GARLIC ROCKET ONE
GARLIC ROCKET ONE in a workshop

Remove garlic peel easily

What’s more, this kitchen accessory takes care of the peeling, which can also get messy. Just place one unpeeled garlic clove into the chamber and turn. It peels and presses the clove in one action.

Yes, the GARLIC ROCKET ONE takes care of 2 cooking tasks at once, speeding up the cooking process. So the next time you’re in a rush while cooking, you don’t have to totally forgo the garlic. Just place a clove in this device, and twist.

GARLIC ROCKET ONE in a YouTube video

Save your hands with this easy-to-use garlic press

Have you ever noticed how much force a standard, hand-held garlic press requires from your hands? If you’re pressing a larger-than-average clove, you might even need to get your arm muscles involved.

But with this innovative garlic press, you don’t have to overexert yourself. Just place an unpeeled garlic clove in the chamber and click and turn the gadget. Freshly pressed garlic is yours without any stress or grinding of teeth.

Reduce kitchen clean up with a no-mess garlic press

Another issue with the standard garlic press is the mess it leaves behind. Fibers that don’t make it through the holes stay behind in the chamber which you need to clean out with a sponge under running water.

Thankfully, the GARLIC ROCKET ONE doesn’t make you do that. Its interior pins push any extra garlic bits through the bottom holes and into your ingredient ramekin, leaving you with nothing to clean.

Minimize food waste with this high-quality garlic press

Also, since this innovative garlic press uses the entire garlic clove, it minimizes food waste in your kitchen.

Yes, a large portion of garlic goes to waste when you use a standard garlic press. With the GARLIC ROCKET ONE, though, you get to enjoy the full flavor of each clove in your cooking.

Get rid of garlic-smelling fingers

The scent of garlic can linger on your fingers for days if you prep garlic by hand. Luckily, since you only place unpeeled garlic in the chamber, your fingers never touch the crushed garlic when using the GARLIC ROCKET ONE.

Go for a high-quality product designed in Denmark

You get a premium-quality kitchen gadget when you go for the GARLIC ROCKET ONE. It uses high-quality materials that you can recycle indefinitely. Moreover, the metal construction meets strict requirements.

Designed in Denmark, the gadget combines form and function in its beautiful, sturdy, and ergonomic shape.

Add more garlic to your cooking

Now that GARLIC ROCKET ONE removes most of the hurdles of cooking with garlic—time-consuming prep, smelly fingers, and cleanup—cooking with it every day is easy.

The new technology takes your home cooking to a whole new level, allowing you to add garlic’s additional vitamin and immune-boosting properties to all your savory dishes.

Have fun crushing garlic

Cooking should be fun, no? But if you have to overexert yourself crushing garlic cloves in a sub-par press, you probably don’t look forward to it. This innovative garlic press changes things.

The easy-to-use piston mechanism makes the process simpler and more enjoyable. You’ll have fun hearing the click-and-twist sound of your garlic being pressed.

Read our final thoughts

If you love the flavor and health benefits of cooking with fresh garlic, the GARLIC ROCKET ONE is a must-have addition to your kitchen gadget collection. It makes preparing fresh garlic cloves easier, from peeling to cleanup.

Best of all, this gadget helps you enjoy more garlic. Support the Indiegogo campaign to help bring this useful gadget to life.

Preorder the GARLIC ROCKET ONE for $79.67 on Indiegogo. What are your favorite time-saving kitchen gadgets? Let us know in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Modern travel gadgets of 2022 you need for your next vacation
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Modern travel gadgets of 2022 you need for your next vacation

The summer 2022 travel season is almost here. To help you prep your suitcases, we’re rounding up some of our favorite modern travel gadgets of 2022. From smart suitcases to noise-canceling headphones, these products make travel a breeze. Related: These..
These stretchable food containers have flexible lids that extend their volume by 50%
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

These stretchable food containers have flexible lids that extend their volume by 50%

Store leftovers, whole vegetables, and more with the Deline Flex’n Fresh. These stretchable food containers extend to 200% of their height while their lids provide 50% more volume. Super durable, you can stretch them up to 10,000 times without breakage...
VanMoof S5 & A5 eBikes feature Turbo Boost, app support, antitheft tech, and much more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

VanMoof S5 & A5 eBikes feature Turbo Boost, app support, antitheft tech, and much more

If you’re not familiar with eBikes, they’re well worth getting acquainted with. Especially now that there are so many great options to choose from, like VanMoof’s S5 & A5 eBikes. eBikes offer acceleration support and lots of great smart features..
Must-have muscle massage guns and relaxation gadgets for post-workout recovery
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have muscle massage guns and relaxation gadgets for post-workout recovery

On days when you work out a little harder than usual, it’s essential to have high-quality muscle massage guns and relaxation gadgets at your disposal. Because while keeping your training sessions challenging is important, you don’t want sore muscles weighing..
Gadgets coming soon in 2022—from AI to VR, these futuristic tech gadgets deserve a space in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Gadgets coming soon in 2022—from AI to VR, these futuristic tech gadgets deserve a space in your life

So you’re into the latest gadgets, and you’ve updated your home with things like smart locks, coffee makers, and more. Well, that just scratches the surface of what futuristic tech has to offer, and these gadgets coming soon in 2022..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Most innovative workout gadgets of 2022 to buy for your home gym
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most innovative workout gadgets of 2022 to buy for your home gym

Had enough of your old treadmill? Switch up your workout with some new gear from our list of the most innovative workout gadgets of 2022. These high-tech, clever gadgets offer brand-new takes on all sorts of workouts. Related: The most..
Best beach gadgets and accessories to buy for summer 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best beach gadgets and accessories to buy for summer 2022

Gear up for fun and relaxation by the ocean with the best beach gadgets and accessories of 2022. From a high-end hydrofoil to ultra-packable fins, these gadgets ensure you have a blast in the water this summer. Related: Which pizza..
Segway E110A eScooter has secure locking, a generous seat bucket, and a digital display
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Segway E110A eScooter has secure locking, a generous seat bucket, and a digital display

There are lots of different ways to get around town. One such way is the eScooter. They might not be an ideal replacement for a full-sized vehicle, but there are scenarios in which a full-sized vehicle may not be an..
Dry your 3D printing filaments the right way with the JengaLabs Active Dryer
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Dry your 3D printing filaments the right way with the JengaLabs Active Dryer

Ensure your 3D printing filament lasts longer and produces consistent results with the JengaLabs Active Dryer. This 3D printing filament dryer properly dries your nylon after use, removing both surface and internal moisture. It’s essential to dry your 3D printing..
Restore your knees post training or surgery with massages from this knee therapy device
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Restore your knees post training or surgery with massages from this knee therapy device

Look after your knee health with the Kneeflow massage therapy device. This knee therapy device uses infrared heat and soft massage airbags, relieving aches and tension on knee ligaments, joints, and cartilage. Knee pain after working out or playing a..
Time-saving kitchen gadgets and accessories for your daily life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Time-saving kitchen gadgets and accessories for your daily life

If you work all day and care for a dog/house/kid(s) after hours, it’s easy to resort to take-out and prepackaged meals. But healthy, homemade food doesn’t have to be a huge time commitment, not when you have these time-saving kitchen..