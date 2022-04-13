The most valuable sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 13, 2022

Want to make your home more sustainable? We've got the gadgets that can help. From solar shingles to water recyclers, these items make real changes.

Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system outside a house

Switch to a greener lifestyle with the most valuable sustainable gadgets for the home. These gadgets actually make a difference due to their minimal effect on the planet and the value they add to your home.

Add the GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable solar shingles to your roof for a financially smart, sustainable home gadget. Any roofing company can install them, and they produce clean energy. Best of all, it pays for itself over time.

Then, you can reduce your water bills and usage with the Hydraloop. This cool water recycling system purifies water from your appliances and cycles it back to things like the toilet and swimming pool, giving your water extra mileage.

Get the sustainable home of your dreams with these helpful gadgets.

1. The Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system preserves energy from solar power systems no matter the weather.

Kohler Power Reserve
Kohler Power Reserve outside a house

Save costs and reduce your energy use with the Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system. It stores solar energy during any weather, grid status, and time of day. Meanwhile, the Kohler Power Reserve comes in 3 battery capacities and holds onto the power throughout the day.

This gadget is priced at $13,325. Get a quote by contacting the official website.

2. The GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable solar shingles harness the sun’s energy, saving you money on electricity.

GAF Energy Timberline Solar
GAF Energy Timberline Solar on a roof

Make your home greener when you get the GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable solar shingles. You can install them with just a nailgun, so all you need is a roofing crew. They give you significant energy savings, making them some of the most valuable sustainable gadgets for the home.

These shingles’ price is TBA. Get a quote by contacting the official website.

3. The LG InstaView refrigerator 2022 illuminates when you knock twice, keeping cold air in and minimizing temperature changes.

LG InstaView in a kitchen

Your fridge has to work harder to lower the temperature every time you open its door. That won’t happen as often with the LG InstaView refrigerator 2022. Simply knock on the door twice to illuminate the interior and browse without letting cold air escape.

Get it for $1,998.99 on the official website.

4. The Hydraloop water recycling system recycles up to 95% of the water from appliances like air conditioners and washing machines.

Hydraloop
Hydraloop in a laundry room

Make better use of water at home with the Hydraloop water recycling system. It filters and disinfects water from appliances, then reuses it in toilets, swimming pools, and more.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Request a quote on the official website.

5. The Generark Solar Generator captures solar power, letting you power 99% of your home appliances via the sun’s energy.

Generark Solar Generator
Generark Solar Generator in a kitchen

Save money on energy with the Generark Solar Generator. It can harness the sun’s energy to provide enough power for your essential devices for a week. And with 4 AC outlets, it runs multiple gadgets at once.

This gadget starts at $3,297 on the official website.

6. The Mysa Smart Thermostat for Air Conditioners ensures your home isn’t heating or cooling when no one’s there.

Mysa Smart Thermostat
Mysa Smart Thermostat for Air Conditioners on a table

You won’t have to worry about turning off the heat or air conditioning when you leave home with the Mysa Smart Thermostat. Its Geolocation feature prevents it from heating or cooling an empty home. Moreover, compatibility with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant allows you to make changes at any time.

Get it for $119 on the official website.

7. The SURI sustainable electric toothbrush reduces waste with its reusable, recyclable, and repairable design.

SURI components on a green background

Stop using plastic toothbrushes for good when you go for the SURI sustainable electric toothbrush. The heads are made from plant-based materials, and the company recycles them. Moreover, the modular design is one the company is happy to repair, making it one of the most valuable sustainable gadgets for the home.

Preorder it for $97 on the official website.

8. The Briiv Air Filter sustainable air purifier rids your home’s air of bacteria, mold, allergens, and more with natural materials.

Briiv Air Filter in a video

Make your indoor air healthier while minimally impacting the environment with the Briiv Air Filter. It uses natural materials like wool, moss, and coconut to purify the air, reducing the amount of HEPA filters in landfills.

Get it for $333.13 on the official website. It’s currently on back order but dispatches in 12 weeks.

9. The Pela Lomi kitchen composter helps reduce food waste by transforming it into nutritious plant food at the touch of a button.

Pela Lomi on a kitchen counter

Want to start composting? The Pela Lomi kitchen composter makes the process easier since it combines abrasion, heat, and oxygen, creating nutritious soil without any smells.

Preorder it for $499 on the official website.

10. The Wyze Plug Outdoor smart outlet keeps your outdoor lights on a schedule and monitors their energy use.

Wyze Plug Outdoor monitoring string lights

See exactly how much energy your outdoor lights use with the Wyze Plug Outdoor smart outlet. It even lets you set up consumption alerts and shows your historical energy use, making it one of the most valuable sustainable gadgets for the home.

Get it for $11.99 on the official website.

Transform your home into one that provides actual savings and makes real change with these sustainable gadgets for the home. Are there any products we should add to the list? Let us know in the comments.

