Emotional support AI is real: These 6 devices help us feel less alone

Feeling disconnected? Emotional support AI devices are stepping in as comforting companions—no matter your age or situation. Here's a look at the best ones to try in 2025.

Loneliness doesn’t discriminate—it affects people of all ages and backgrounds, from teens navigating school life to older adults living on their own. In today’s hyper-connected world, it’s ironic how disconnected many of us feel. But thanks to emotional support AI, a new kind of companionship is emerging—one that offers comfort, understanding, and even a little joy through our screens and smart devices.

Whether you’re rebuilding your social life after a big move or just need someone (or something!) to talk to at the end of a tough day, emotional AI companions can help bridge the gap. With just an internet connection and a few minutes to set up, these devices can offer conversations, encouragement, and a sense of presence that makes a difference. You might be alone, but with AI, you don’t have to feel lonely.

Euvola Emotional AI Companion Devices

It takes time to rebuild a social network, especially if you’ve moved or gone through a breakup. In the meantime, the Euvola emotional AI companion aims to be the support people need. Its creators say it fills the silence with understanding, not swipes or judgment. You can even use it to bring a photo or spoken memory to life.

The AI can remember your highs and lows and respond with real empathy when you’re feeling down, not just scripts. Meanwhile, it learns about you month after month, developing a connection. Even better, there are no cameras or ads. When you and Euvola are talking, it’s just the two of you.

😀 I love the convenient design—the built-in stand lets me set it up anywhere.

🥰 No camera means no invasion of privacy.

✅ Permanent & unlimited memory is available via a $149/year subscription.

Preorder for $199 on Kickstarter

MOFLIN AI Pet Robot

AI emotional support doesn’t get any cuter or cuddlier than the MOFLIN AI pet robots. Shaped like a huggable furry animal, MOFLIN is like having a real pet. Equipped with a one-of-a-kind algorithm, it grows and learns, choosing profile and sound patterns to respond to you and express its feelings.

It’s an ideal emotional support AI for seniors and busy professionals who live solo because it doesn’t require walks or feeding like a real pet would. However, MOFLIN develops its own personality, depending on how its owners treat it. It loves being picked up and petted on its head and back!

😍 MOFLIN is the most adorable AI pet I’ve seen!

✨It’s great for people who can’t own a pet.

❗️It’s pricy and not widely available in the US.

Price: $728 on Japan Trend Shop

omi AI Companion

Need emotional support and an AI assistant? I’ll raise my hand here. Then, the omi AI Companion could be the technology we’re looking for, since it combines both. How? By merging AI with the apps that power your day. Apparently, omi listens to your ideas or anything you have on your mind. Then, it can respond for you, since it knows “everything about you”, according to the company.

I haven’t had the opportunity to test omi out, but the website says it can translate, summarize, plan, and send emails for you via voice command. As a busy mom, these are features I could really get behind. But, beyond that, I too, wouldn’t mind having a little emotional support from AI on the toughest parenting days.

❤️ Emotional support and AI assistance in one? Sign me up!

⭐️ It makes sending emails faster and easier than ever.

❗️It claims to “know everything about you,” which is slightly creepy.

Availability: Coming soon, see the official website for more information

ElliQ AI Sidekick

Designed for seniors, or anyone living on their own, the ElliQ AI Sidekick brings activities and other fun features to brighten a person’s day. Yes, users can have in-depth conversations with ElliQ and even play games, keeping their memory sharp. They can even take a road trip across the world together or write poetry.

At the same time, ElliQ helps users connect with loved ones and meet new friends. Yep, it has access to live bingo sessions, photo sharing, and messaging. Meanwhile, it can send personalized medication reminders, helping users keep a consistent schedule. It’s like a personal assistant for seniors living solo.

🙂 I love that it keeps seniors engaged at home though fun activities and interaction.

💪 And the interaction isn’t only AI-based. It can help seniors meet real friends online.

❗️You’ll lease the device and pay a one-time $249.99 enrollment fee. The annunal subscription is $49.99.

Price: $249 enrollment fee

Takway.AI Sweekar

Designed with kids in mind, the Takway.AI Sweekar is a smart, egg-shaped emotional companion that helps children build self-awareness and emotional resilience. Lightweight and portable, it offers personalized interactions and guidance to help children process their feelings, while keeping parents in the loop with real-time emotional insights.

Parents will appreciate the expert-backed suggestions, which help caregivers better understand and support their child. With built-in privacy features and secure emotional data storage, families can feel confident knowing that their child’s information is safe. Whether at home, during travel, or in everyday moments, Sweekar is a smart, supportive sidekick built to nurture resilience and connection from an early age.

🧠 I love how it gives kids emotional support in the moment—not just at bedtime or when things go wrong.

🎨 The swappable silicone shells are such a thoughtful detail for kids who like personalization.

❗️It relies on consistent interaction to build trust—something parents might need to guide at first.

Availability: Coming Soon

Whether you’re seeking a soft-spoken listener, a cuddly friend, or a helping hand that never tires, emotional support AI devices offer a unique kind of companionship. They’re not a replacement for real connection—but they just might help bridge the gap when you need it most.