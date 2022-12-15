Best bike gadgets and accessories you need for bike tours

Planning your bike tours for 2023? Prep for them now with gadgets like a solar bike computer, portable tire inflator, and rear-view camera.

LIVALL PikaBoost eBike conversion kit in use

Whether you cycle around Europe or your state’s trails, there’s plenty of gear that can make your trips easier and safer. And that’s where these best gadgets for bike tours come in. They’re packed with great tech and other features that give you peace of mind throughout your itinerary.

You can leave your bike outside a restaurant without any stress when you have the AirBell. It’s a discreet AirTag holder—thieves will never know it’s there—letting you track your bike using the Apple Find My Network.

Another gadget we love for bike tours is the Garmin Varia RCT715. This rearview taillight is actually a camera, and it informs you about approaching vehicles. Plus, it automatically stores footage of incidents.

Bring these gadgets with you for fun, safe bike tours.

1. The AirBell bicycle bell for Apple AirTag provides a convenient holder for Apple AirTag on your bike. Get it for $18.99 on Amazon.

AirBell in black

The AirBell bicycle bell for Apple AirTag keeps your AirTag in a discreet location—in a bicycle bell! This way, you can easily connect to Apple’s Find My Network and track your bike anywhere.

2. The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar Bike computer charges in the sun and provides precise GPS positioning. It’s $749.99 on Garmin’s website.

Garmin Edge 1040 Solar product video

Thanks to the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar Bike computer, you never have to stop cycling. Solar-powered, it lengthens its battery life by 42 minutes per hour. Meanwhile, the multi-band GNSS offers accurate GPS anywhere.

3. The SENA M1 and M1 EVO smart Bluetooth helmets keep you connected with fellow riders. Buy them starting at $169 on the official website.

SENA M1 & M1 EVO on cyclists

Communicate with your group using the SENA M1 & M1 EVO smart Bluetooth helmets. With their Bluetooth connection, all it takes is the press of a button to talk to other cyclists or family at home. They’re among the best gadgets for bike tours.

4. The Suunto Karoo 2 cycling computer displays what lies ahead with its navigation system. Purchase it for $399 on Suunto’s website.

Suunto Karoo 2 on a handlebar

Preview what turns lie ahead with the Suunto Karoo 2 cycling computer. It delivers advanced navigation while you ride and doesn’t require uploading your routes. See popular rides using Suunto heatmaps.

5. The Fanttik X8 APEX tire inflator quickly inflates your bike tires so you can get back on the road. It costs $99.97 on Amazon.

Fanttik X9 APEX feature video

Fill up your tires quickly and easily with the Fanttik X8 APEX tire inflator. It features an integrated high-performance chip. Furthermore, with an airflow of 32 liters per minute, it pumps a bike tire in just 14 seconds.

6. The Keysmart AllTull Raptor multitool

Keysmart AllTull Raptor tightening bike spokes

Keep a wrench, Phillips head screwdriver, flat head screwdriver, and more with you during every ride when you have the Keysmart AllTull Raptor multitool. Lightweight and portable, it keeps you prepared to make quick repairs. It’s one of our favorite best gadgets for bike tours.

7. The LIVALL PikaBoost eBike conversion kit gives you intelligent assistance when you need a boost. Preorder it for about $311 on Kickstarter.

LIVALL PikaBoost on a bicycle

Need a little assistance midway through your long tour? Help comes in the form of the LIVALL PikaBoost eBike conversion kit. It installs in just 30 seconds and doesn’t require any tools. It offers a motorized hub, controller, and battery pack.

8. The Garmin Varia RCT715 rearview taillight

Garmin Varia RCT715 with a person cycling

Have eyes behind you with the Garmin Varia RCT715 rearview taillight. It’s always recording and saves footage if it detects an incident. What’s more, the rear radar shows you what’s coming. Control it from your Garmin device.

9. The Hiplock Z LOK COMBO multi-use bike lock & security tie is lightweight and portable. Purchase it for $24.97 on Amazon.

Hiplock Z LOK COMBO in yellow

If you only need a lock that can secure your bike while you stop at a café, the Hiplock Z LOK COMBO is an excellent choice. Incredibly lightweight, it is wearable and easy to bike with.

10. The NiteRider Lumina Dual 1800 headlight shines bright and mounts on your helmet or handlebar. It costs $134.90 on Amazon.

NiteRider Lumina Dual 1800 headlight in black

Light the road ahead with 1,800 lumens when you have the NiteRider Lumina Dual 1800 headlight. It delivers 5 light levels and 2 Daylight Flash Modes. Then, side lighting improves visibility day or night, which is why it made our list of the best gadgets for bike tours.

Have all the right gadgets and gear for your next bike tour with these helpful products. Do you have any of them? Tell us about your experience.

