Get real-time workout guidance with the AIMOOV intelligent workout camera

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 13, 2022

Improve your home workouts with AIMOOV. This AI workout camera sees your moves and corrects them in real time. Learn all about it in the blog.

AIMOOV corrects your moves during workouts

Take your home workouts to the next level with the AIMOOV smart exercise camera. This intelligent workout camera sees your moves and corrects them in real time. So you’ll always know if you’re doing squats, lunges, and more correctly.

Not many people realize it, but working out alone is a risk. Done without guidance, moves like squats can cause pain in the lower back, knees, and shoulders.

On the other hand, personal training is expensive and requires a commitment to a set workout schedule. It may not be for you if you can only do workouts in between meetings or late at night.

So, what’s a person to do? Consider adding the AIMOOV to your routine. This smart workout camera analyzes your moves and shows you how to fix improper positions right away. Let’s check it out!

AIMOOV camera and app in use

Adds an AI personal trainer to your workouts

Smaller than a can of soda, this intelligent sits next to your TV and displays a digital person (representing you) on the screen. It performs your moves as you do, displaying your form on the TV screen.

And if you perform a move improperly, there’s nothing to sweat over. Your AI trainer will show you how to fix it on screen. Meanwhile, the high-quality camera‘s AI counts your reps, effort, and the way you move.

At the end of each session, the program gives you feedback like calories burned, max heart rate, and training time.

Reduces the risk of workout injury

If you want to ensure you’re doing moves properly, the AIMOOV is a great tool. In addition to real-time position correction, this intelligent workout camera gives you access to tips and advice for each movement.

According to the project’s Kickstarter page, the AIMOOV triggers step-by-step tutorials when needed. This is great for when you try a new exercise and aren’t quite sure how it works.

Brings custom workouts to your phone and smartwatch

Whether you want to build muscle, de-stress, lose weight, or have fun, this intelligent workout camera brings custom-tailored and evolving programs to your phone.

No matter your goal, the app will give you the insights you need to achieve it. It tracks your progress, monitoring your movements to help you improve.

The program also connects to Apple Health and Google Fit, integrating with the health systems you already use.

Offers Sony STARVIS technology

Meanwhile, the AIMOOV boasts top-of-the-line technology with its Sony STARVIS Sensor. It improves operation in low lighting.

Then, the ultrawide angle lens is inspired by technology found in professional drones, allowing the product to function normally, even in small spaces.

Plays your favorite music with Spotify

Need music while you exercise? With AIMOOV, you’ll still be able to listen to your favorite Spotify playlists while you work out.

Link your Spotify account to the app and enjoy your favorite music while you train.

Installs easily on your TV set

While this intelligent workout camera may sound complicated, it’s pretty easy to set up.

To install the AIMOOV, plug the Camera into your TV set via an HDMI connection. The AIMOOV will recognize you on the screen. Then, your session starts automatically.

That’s all you have to do to get ready for a workout. There are plenty of treadmills, stationary bikes, and smart workout mirrors with a more complicated setup.

Responds to gesture control

Moreover, you won’t have to fiddle with a complicated remote to operate the AIMOOV. That’s because it features gesture control.

So instead of using your TV’s remote to select, skip, and pause a workout, you can communicate with the camera via arm gestures.

Just keep your hand in the digital circle on the TV screen to select. And to skip and pause, you’ll make a cross or T with your arms, respectively.

Protects your privacy with a camera cover

If you’re uncomfortable with having a Wi-Fi-enabled camera hanging out by your TV screen, you needn’t worry. This intelligent workout camera protects your privacy.

First, it has a privacy cover that hides the camera when you aren’t using it. It blocks video from any potential hacker.

Next, the camera doesn’t include a microphone, so you can ensure that your private conversations at home are for your and your family’s ears only.

Keeps you safe and working toward your goals

If you’re tired of injuring yourself during solo workouts or want to ensure you keep progressing to the next level, the AIMOOV intelligent workout camera is worth owning.

It brings an AI trainer into your home, ensuring that every row, pushup, and deadlift is executed correctly. Meanwhile, the customized programs keep challenging you.

Love the AIMOOV? Preorder it for $187.37 on Kickstarter.

Do you own any AI gadgets you love? Tell us about them!

