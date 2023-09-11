Everdure KILN R Series review: An outdoor pizza oven for home that has a rotating table

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 11, 2023, 8:30 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Meet the Everdure KILN R Series Oven—the secret to achieving pizzeria-quality pies right in your own backyard. Get ready to savor every slice as we explore this game-changing pizza oven.

Everdure KILN R Series review: An outdoor pizza oven for home that has a rotating table
Everdure KILN R Series creates an authentic pizza experience

Elevate your home pizza nights with the Everdure KILN R Series. This pizza oven for your backyard cooks pizza in 2 minutes. Plus, it has a rotating table, giving you an evenly-cooked pie, every time.

Anyone who loves pizza knows that recreating a pizzeria pie at home isn’t easy. You need high temperatures and an oven that’s large enough to rotate the pizza. Sadly, most home ovens can’t replicate these conditions.

I can commiserate. I spent many of my high school summers working in a pizza shop. And l learned early on that my home oven and cookie sheet were no match for a stone pizza oven. So I’m always on the lookout for ways to recreate a crispy, chewy pizza crust at home.

Over the years, I’ve learned that home pizza ovens offer some of the best—and most convenient—results. And that’s why I’m so thrilled to introduce you to the Everdure KILN R Series.

This propane pizza oven heats up to a whopping 752° in under 15 minutes. It also works as a multifunctional oven, cooking a range of other foods.

It’s one of the most user-friendly pizza ovens I’ve seen. Thanks to its rotating turntable, it handles the task of turning the pizza so you don’t have to.

Love the sound of it? Follow me as I consider the features.

Everdure KILN R Series
Everdure KILN R Series
Everdure KILN R Series
Everdure KILN R Series in lifestyle scenes

Boasts a sleek design that looks great outdoors

One of the first things I noticed about the KILN R Series is its sleek design. While some home pizza ovens look bulky and take up a large amount of outdoor cooking space, this pizza oven doesn’t.

In fact, It has a modern, circular shape that fits easily on most countertops. That way, you’ll still have room for your grill, smoker, rotisserie, etc.

Plus, this outdoor pizza oven comes in beautiful colors: Stone, Graphite, and Terracotta. The oven in any of these colors looks as beautiful for a family pizza night as it does for a pizza party. And, for sure, everyone will ask where you got this sleek new pizza maker.

So, it’s not just a premium pizza maker, but also a home accessory that can elevate your outdoors.

Everdure KILN R Series
Everdure KILN R Series
Everdure KILN R Series
Everdure KILN R Series in Stone

Has a turntable and U-shaped burner for even cooking

The Everdure KILN R Series’ most important feature is its rotating turntable. At the push of a button, the u-shaped burner ignites, and the turntable rotates your pizza—or anything else you happen to be cooking—inside the oven.

It’s a significant feature because it saves someone from having to work the pizza oven all night. Yes, with traditional stone pizza ovens, someone has to stand there and keep turning the pizza.

This pizza oven for the outdoors automates the process. So, instead of positioning yourself in front of a hot oven all night, all you have to do is press a button and this cooking gadget does the work. Meanwhile, you can catch up with your family and friends before mealtime.

The U-shaped burner also contributes to even cooking, ensuring your pizza has a lovely, uniform brown and that toppings all reach the same level of doneness.

Everdure KILN R Series
Everdure KILN R Series
Everdure KILN R Series
Everdure KILN R Series in Terracotta

Reaches up to 752°F for high-temp pizza cooking

I mentioned that pizza needs a hot oven, and I wasn’t joking. Many of my pizza recipes call for cranking up a home oven as far as it goes and adding a stone to trap in the heat.

In any case, I’m happy to report that the Everdure KILN R Series heats up to an impressive 752°F. It far exceeds the capabilities of a home oven.

And, because it gets so hot, it can recreate those pizzeria results you’re after: a satisfying crispy, chewy crust and thick, melty cheese.

What’s more, the oven’s dual-insulation body maximizes the internal heat, making the most of the propane-powered flame.

Bakes a pizza in 2 minutes

And, thanks to its high temperatures and efficient heat distribution, this pizza oven for home outdoor works quickly. That’s right, in just 2 minutes, you can enjoy delicious premium-quality pizza right in your backyard.

For me, it would be the ultimate quick dinner on a weeknight. I’d buy refrigerated pizza dough at the grocery store, along with the cheese and toppings. Then, I’d only have to preheat the oven while I assembled the pizza.

My kids and husband would be happily fed by 6:30, and we’d all be ready for homework or afternoon activities.

Not only is the Everdure KILN R Series a reliable tool for weeknights, but it also eases entertaining. Let’s face it, having people over takes work.

You’ve got to clean the house, buy drinks, put out food, set the table . . . the list goes on. But with the Everdure KILN R Series in your outdoor cooking space, you know that cooking will be easy.

With a pizza oven that cooks a pie in 2 minutes, no one will be hungry for long. And you can use the extra time to talk to your loved ones and enjoy the evening together.

Cooks a range of recipes as a multifunctional oven

While pizza is this gadget’s specialty, it doesn’t stop there. The Everdure KILN R Series also works as a multifunctional oven and cooks a range of dishes.

According to Everdure, you can use the oven to cook mac & cheese, baby potatoes, skewered meats, and deep-dish pizzas. The company’s website also has recipes for a tarte tatin–like cake and apple/hazelnut galettes. So this gadget can help out with a variety of recipes.

I could see myself using it to cook baby potatoes while I grilled meat. And I love the idea of popping in a fruit pie to cook while everyone’s still eating pizza.

Fits a 16″ pizza and various bakeware/cookware

I mentioned that this pizza oven for the outdoors is great for parties, and I meant it. The Everdure KILN R Series has another excellent feature for entertaining, and that’s its capacity.

This home pizza oven fits a 16″ pizza, which is the size of a pretty large pizza. So you can go well beyond a personal-size pie with this BBQ gadget.

Then, it also works with different bakeware and cookware, which is a relief. So you can use nearly any of the fireproof cooking vessels you already own when you cook with this gadget.

Has a removable pizza stone

Most pizza experts will tell you that you need a stone to produce excellent results for Neopolitan and New York–style pizzas. The stone holds and conducts heat, keeping the oven temperature even. It also produces that crisp crust you get in restaurants.

And, thankfully, the Everdure KILN R Series has one too, helping you achieve a gourmet texture at home. Even better, it’s removable for easy cleaning.

Sets up and cleans easily

Best of all, this pizza oven for the outdoors is easy to set up. The process takes just minutes and basically consists of putting in batteries and connecting the oven to the gas hose.

But it’s not just the setup that happens easily. The cleanup, too, is designed to be as effortless as possible. For instance, the pizza stone is removable. Then, you can simply brush away debris from the burner and inner housing.

This allows pizza to become a stress-free go-to dish for everyday and special occasions.

Runs for 50 hours on batteries

The turntable runs for 50 hours on batteries. So you can expect to host quite a few pizza parties before you need to change the batteries again.

But, if you’re out of batteries, no worries. You can also connect the oven to a power outlet and get power that way. Either way, this is a pretty versatile pizza oven that adapts to different environments and cooking situations.

Enhance your outdoor space

Come April, I start looking for ways to improve my outdoor cooking game. This gadget, I’ve found, is a great way to do exactly that. As a pizza oven that works solely outdoors, it brings everyone to the backyard, patio, or deck for a tasty meal outdoors.

And when you aren’t using this home pizza oven, it packs away easily in the EPCOVER, which keeps it safe from dust and dirt.

Dinner in your backyard will be a coveted invitation with this pizza-making gadget!

Suits pizza enthusiasts and outdoor cooking aficionados

Everdure KILN R Series is a game-changer for pizza enthusiasts and outdoor cooking aficionados alike. As someone who’s spent years searching to recreate that authentic pizzeria experience at home, I can say that this pizza oven fulfills my requirements

The sleek design of the KILN R Series adds a touch of elegance to your outdoor space, making it not just a pizza maker but a stylish accessory that enhances your overall outdoor aesthetics.

But what sets this pizza oven apart is its user-friendly design, especially the rotating turntable and the U-shaped burner. These features take the hassle out of cooking, allowing you to enjoy quality time with your loved ones while your pizza cooks.

Finally, its speed—baking a pizza in just 2 minutes—is impressive. This makes it an ideal choice for quick weeknight dinners and effortless outdoor gatherings.

If you’re looking to elevate your home pizza nights and make outdoor cooking an unforgettable experience, the Everdure KILN R Series deserves a spot in your culinary arsenal. It’s a conversation starter, a time-saver, and above all, a ticket to pizzeria-quality pizza in the comfort of your own home.

Love the Everdure KILN R Series as much as I do? Get it for $899!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Vitaloop review: This filtration water bottle purifies water from nearly any source
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Vitaloop review: This filtration water bottle purifies water from nearly any source

Want to drink fresh, safe water while you hike? Maybe you’re not sure about the water quality at your school or office. Well, that’s where the Vitaloop can help. This filtration water bottle cleans water from pretty much any source...
Withings ScanWatch Light & ScanWatch 2 health smartwatches are like personal health assistants
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Withings ScanWatch Light & ScanWatch 2 health smartwatches are like personal health assistants

Withings ScanWatch Light and ScanWatch 2 are both health-focused smartwatches equipped with features for tracking movement, heart rate, and menstrual cycles. Plus, they boast an impressive 30-day battery life. Smartwatches offer a wide range of features and functions that make..
Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld levels up gaming with its portable controllers
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld levels up gaming with its portable controllers

Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processor, Legion Go is Lenovo’s first Windows 11 gaming handheld device. It creates an immersive experience for its gamers. The IFA 2023 event has brought us a delightful surprise in the form of..
Ugreen announces the release of a 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Ugreen announces the release of a 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger

Ugreen, a global leader in charging accessories, has partnered with Navitas Semiconductor. They announce the release of their new 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger: the Ugreen Nexode 300W desktop charger. A 300W GaN charger First of all, “Navitas has been..
XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K home projector brings bright visuals with Dolby Vision
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K home projector brings bright visuals with Dolby Vision

Discover the HORIZON Ultra 4K long-throw home projector by XGIMI, a game-changer for home theaters and living rooms. It delivers stunning visuals with Dolby Vision, 4K UHD resolution, and a laser/LED hybrid system. Read our review to explore its innovative..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

LG StanbyME Go is a brilliant portable touchscreen companion in a briefcase design
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

LG StanbyME Go is a brilliant portable touchscreen companion in a briefcase design

The StanbyME Go is a 27-inch LG smart TV with a 1080p touchscreen, all compacted in a stylish briefcase and complete with the company’s WebOS TV software and a wireless 3-hour lasting monitor. Check out this portable touchscreen TV! Isn’t..
LandAirSea 54 review: This GPS vehicle tracker provides real-time locations
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

LandAirSea 54 review: This GPS vehicle tracker provides real-time locations

Do you want to keep track of a fleet of cars or expensive equipment? Then check out the LandAirSea 54 GPS tracker for vehicles. It provides real-time location tracking that works. Get the location of anything, anywhere it goes! When..
Best products of IFA 2023: HONOR, Roborock, Withings & more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best products of IFA 2023: HONOR, Roborock, Withings & more

So we’ve come to the end of Europe’s biggest consumer electronics show and, to be honest, this year was simply overwhelming for us. To see so many products in action at IFA 2023 was one of a kind. We tested..
The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 3: Samsung, mophie, Eve & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 3: Samsung, mophie, Eve & more

Welcome to day 3 of our coverage of IFA 2023 in Berlin. We’ve walked miles across the exhibition space, attended product launches, and tested new innovations. Now we’re sharing our favorites in today’s roundup of the best gadgets of IFA..
HONOR IFA 2023 announcements: Magic V2 and V Purse foldable smartphones take center stage
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

HONOR IFA 2023 announcements: Magic V2 and V Purse foldable smartphones take center stage

HONOR seized the spotlight yesterday at IFA 2023 in Berlin with 2 remarkable products that are poised to shape the smartphone and fashion industries. They’re the HONOR V Purse and HONOR Magic V2, and we’re taking an in-depth look at..
The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 2: Withings, Urbanista, LG & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 2: Withings, Urbanista, LG & more

Welcome to day 2 of IFA 2023! The schedule is packed with product launches, innovations, and concepts. Members of our editorial team are on the floor as we speak, providing us with the latest info. And we’re here to give..