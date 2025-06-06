Sonos Move vs Move 2: Which portable smart speaker would I actually spend my money on?

By Sargis Avagyan on Jun 6, 2025, 4:51 pm EDT under Product Reviews,

Thinking of buying a portable Sonos speaker? I compared the Move vs Move 2 so you don’t have to. Here’s what makes one of them a smarter buy, and the other a maybe-not-right-now.

Credit: Sonos

Portable speakers have come a long way from the days of tinny sound and Bluetooth hiccups. Now we want premium audio that follows us from the kitchen to the backyard to the beach and we want it with style. Enter the Sonos Move and its successor, the Sonos Move 2, two chunky, smart, battery-powered beasts claiming to deliver that signature Sonos quality, minus the wires.

But is Move 2 actually that much better? Or is this just a quiet refresh in a prettier coat? If you’re trying to decide which one belongs in your home (or your picnic basket), let’s break it all down.

Sonos Move vs Move 2: The Verdict

Best Overall:
Sonos Move 2
It takes everything the original Move did right then smooths out the rough edges with better battery life, stereo sound, and upgraded internals. For just $50 more, it’s the clear winner if you’re buying new.

Best by Price:
Sonos Move (Gen 1)
If you can find the original Move on sale or second-hand, it’s still a solid speaker with great sound and the same rugged build. For casual users, it might be more than enough.

Best for Sound Quality:
Sonos Move 2
True stereo output, better drivers, and improved acoustic architecture make it the more refined choice for audiophiles who want full, rich, room-filling sound without lugging a whole Sonos setup outdoors.

Sonos Move vs Move 2: Detailed Comparison

Let’s break it down feature by feature because, honey, we’re not here for vague opinions, we want receipts.

Sound Quality – Can you feel the bass in your bones?

Sonos Move: Delivers impressive mono sound with a surprising amount of bass for its size. It uses one mid-woofer and one tweeter to create room-filling audio, with automatic Trueplay tuning adjusting for your environment.

Sonos Move 2: Goes from mono to full stereo, with dual tweeters and an upgraded woofer. The clarity, separation, and overall balance feel richer and more dynamic. Yes, you will notice the difference, especially outdoors or in large spaces.

Winner: Move 2
That stereo upgrade isn’t just marketing fluff, it elevates the listening experience.

Battery Life – Will it last longer than your dinner party?

Move (Gen 1): 10 hours of playback on a full charge. Decent, but not groundbreaking.
Move 2: A whopping 24 hours, yes, over twice as long, with the same volume and use conditions.

It also supports USB-C charging with power bank passthrough, which is a lifesaver when you’re on the move (pun intended).

Winner: Move 2
Hands down. More than double the battery life? That’s not an upgrade, that’s a lifestyle improvement.

Connectivity – How smart is it, really?

Both models support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (finally Sonos gave in). You can stream via AirPlay 2, use voice assistants (Alexa and Sonos Voice), and control them from the Sonos app.
Move 2 adds support for line-in via USB-C, which the original lacked.

Winner: Move 2
That extra input makes it more versatile. It’s better for audiophiles and pros who want to plug in and go.

Portability & Design – Can it actually move?

Both speakers are heavy hitters, literally. At around 6.6 lbs (3 kg) each, these aren’t pocketable. But they are built for the real world:

  • Rugged housing
  • IP56 rating (dust + water-resistant)
  • Integrated handle
  • Shock-resistant base

Move 2 comes in a fresh olive green color in addition to black and white, because yes, aesthetics matter.

Winner: Tie
Same size, same durability. If green is your vibe, though, Move 2 feels fresher.

Controls & Interface – How easy is it to use?

Move: Capacitive touch controls on top for volume, playback, and mic.
Move 2: Refines this with new touch sliders and better button responsiveness. It just feels slicker and more modern.

Winner: Move 2
The interface isn’t radically different, but it’s more satisfying to use.

Smart Features & Ecosystem – Does it play nice with others?

Move (Gen 1): Works with Alexa and Sonos Voice Control (no Google Assistant anymore, thanks to legal drama), integrates into your Sonos multi-room setup like a champ.
Move 2: Same deal, but with updated internals and more efficient chips, which means longer lifespan and better response.

Winner: Move 2
A little more future-proof, a little more refined.

Price – Is the upgrade worth your coin?

Sonos Move: Launched at $399, but now often discounted to $299 or less.
Sonos Move 2: Launched at $449, currently full price on Sonos.com.

So yeah, Move 2 costs more. But that $50–$150 difference depends on whether you’re buying full price or catching a sale.

Winner: Move (Gen 1)
If price is king for you, the original Move still slaps, especially on sale.

Alternatives to Sonos Move and Move 2 That Might Fit Better

Ultimate Ears Epicboom – Better for the outdoors

Credit: Ultimate Ears Store


If you’re more of a beach bum than a backyard brunch host, the UE Epicboom is lighter, tougher, and built for adventure. Not as rich in sound, but more rugged and wallet-friendly.

Marshall Tufton – For the rock aesthetic

Credit: Marshall


This one right here is loud, stylish, and unapologetically analog. Bigger than the Moves but ideal for old-school heads who like knob controls and retro flair.

Sonos Era 100 (paired with battery base) – Better indoor alternative

Credit: Sonos


If you want stereo sound in a smaller package and don’t care about water-resistance or portability, the Sonos Era 100 is a smart, future-proof move, especially for Sonos ecosystem fans.

So Sonos Move or Move 2?

If you’re buying your first Sonos speaker and want the best portable audio Sonos offers, go for the Move 2. The stereo sound, 24-hour battery life, and modernized design make it a true upgrade, not just a refresh.

But if you already own a Move and you’re not bothered by mono audio or shorter battery life? Honestly, you’re still in a good place. And if you find the original for under $250, grab it. It’s still a beast.

In short:

  • Move 2 = the premium portable Sonos experience.
  • Move = the budget-friendly powerhouse still worth loving.

Either way, you’re not just moving sound, you’re moving in style.

Sargis Avagyan

Sargis Avagyan
