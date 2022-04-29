FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror features life-size instructors, advanced gesture control, and more

By Mark Gulino on Apr 29, 2022, 7:30 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Summer is around the corner and some of us are looking in the mirror in panic mode. Good thing some mirrors are made to help us get in shape. Today we're taking a look at a new fitness mirror that's sure to help us do precisely that. What's it bring to the table? Read on to find out more.

FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror features life-size instructors, advanced gesture control, and more
The FITURE fitness mirror provides guided workouts and more

There’s a sea of exercise equipment out there and it can be hard to choose from. In fact, these days, there are even more options because of the latest smart workout gear you can buy. One new style of fitness system uses a mirror-like design to enhance your workout sessions with a slew of great features and capabilities. So what’s the latest mirror-style exercise system? Take a gander at the futuristic FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror.

FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror features life-size instructors, advanced gesture control, and more
FITURE smart workout mirror against a wall

Features life-size elite instructors to guide you

Fitness mirrors offer some distinct advantages. Two of these advantages include the ability to see your own workout performance and the other is the way in which it provides guided sessions. For example, the FITURE fitness mirror can display life-size instructors that can help instruct you throughout your exercise routines. This is all done using a 43-inch high screen which equates to 3.5 feet.

While that might not seem like it would be large enough to accommodate the average height, consider this: in a real gym an instructor isn’t always next to you–they’re several feet away which, perspective-wise, means that the 3.5-foot tall display can properly convey that distance without needing to be larger. Or, perhaps, the only gymnastics being performed here is the mental kind. Huh? Me no smart? Either way, regardless of instructor sizing, you’ll have a larger and easier-to-follow guide to assist your workout–that’s what matters.

Engadget puts hands on the FITURE fitness mirror

Provides a sleek, low-profile design fit for any room

Another advantage to fitness mirrors is that they’re convenient in tighter spaces. In fact, even if you have a lot of space in your home, you still may not want to use it up with a bunch of exercise machines. This is where the FITURE fitness mirror comes in handy. It’s currently the thinnest of its kind at only 1.6 inches. Its frame is slim and because of its wall-mounted way of operating, it doesn’t take up any floor space. There are also 5 different exclusive color options too, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding something that will accommodate your home’s decorative scheme.

FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror features life-size instructors, advanced gesture control, and more
Stretching in front of FITURE

Offers a suite of high-tech functions and capabilities

Here’s where things get interesting. The FITURE fitness mirror comes chock full of great tech features and slick capabilities that are ready for you to use. For example, there are advanced gesture controls that make it a breeze to control. There’s live form correction and performance tracking. A dual-frequency stereo sound system adds an extra layer of immersion to help you feel like you’re in the gym–not just looking at it. Plus, there’s even a dedicated app with smartwatch syncing. Nice.

FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror features life-size instructors, advanced gesture control, and more
Couple working out with the FITURE fitness mirror

A genuinely smart workout system that’s pricey but practical

So here’s the thing. I’ll be the first to look at the price tag on advanced workout equipment like this and get my steps in by running in the other direction. However, to be fair, the price isn’t really worse than any big-name fitness systems out there. If you’re able to do without all the high-tech frivolity then yes, there are cheaper and perfectly effective alternatives out there. But if you’re looking for the next cutting-edge workout machine, it’s well worth your consideration. The guided workouts, the fitness tracking, and the space-saving are all valuable aspects here. If you already have a Peloton-level budget in mind, make sure you don’t overlook a fitness mirror such as FITURE.

The FITURE interactive fitness mirror is available here for $1,495.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best work desks you can give yourself and your home office setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best work desks you can give yourself and your home office setup

Whether you work from home or take care of personal paperwork there, your setup needs a great desk. So invest in a good one when you buy any of the best work desks for home offices. They look great in..
Brew flavor-rich coffee in under 3 minutes with this all-in-one coffee-making system
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Brew flavor-rich coffee in under 3 minutes with this all-in-one coffee-making system

Enhance your coffee’s flavor when you brew it with the NoAir 2.0 full-immersion vacuum-brewing coffee maker. This cool new coffee device uses vacuum brewing to stop your coffee from oxidizing and forming carbonic acid, giving you a tastier, more nuanced..
Which smart projector will best serve your living room in 2022?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which smart projector will best serve your living room in 2022?

So you want to buy a smart projector in 2022 and who could blame you? The best smart projectors in 2022 can house all the tech you need for a theater-like viewing experience, taking your home movie nights to a..
The best all-in-one chargers for your Apple devices
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best all-in-one chargers for your Apple devices

You know you don’t have to clutter your desk or bedside table with separate chargers for your iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPad. Not when the best all-in-one chargers for your Apple devices keep them both charged and organized. Related:..
Create a warm, cozy home for your sourdough starter with this helpful starter container
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Create a warm, cozy home for your sourdough starter with this helpful starter container

Grow your sourdough starter in that ideal 75–82°F range with the Goldie sourdough starter container. This sourdough starter incubator has a beautiful glass design and boasts a useful auto-warming function. Did you try perfecting your sourdough starter over the last..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Top board games of the week: Castles by the Sea, Fortress of Terror, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Top board games of the week: Castles by the Sea, Fortress of Terror, and more

It’s that time of the week again where if you’re bored, you’ll be bored no more. This is because there’s a whole new batch of board games we’re delving into today and we want to see what they’re all about...
Work-from-home productivity is a concern, but tech makes it easier
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

Work-from-home productivity is a concern, but tech makes it easier

Technology is essential to running a business, but that’s become even more evident over the past few years. Due to global situations, many businesses had to adapt quickly to significant changes, and technology became the crutch that made it all,..
These modular backpacks make everyday life so much easier
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These modular backpacks make everyday life so much easier

You do so many things throughout the day: commute to work, work, hit the gym, and meet up with friends after hours. And these situations each require a different bag. Or do they? One might be all you need when..
These tabletop gaming plushies are cute, cuddly companions to your board games
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

These tabletop gaming plushies are cute, cuddly companions to your board games

Strengthen your role-playing skills with the Kobold Plushies. These tabletop-gaming-inspired stuffed animals come in 6 huggable options and stand 10-inches tall. Love RPG and tabletop games? Then the Kobold Plushies are the ideal companions. Cute, cuddly, and featuring their own..
The best Meta Quest 2 VR games you can play today: Moss, Down The Rabbit Hole, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

The best Meta Quest 2 VR games you can play today: Moss, Down The Rabbit Hole, and more

When Facebook initially made the announcement that it was changing its name to Meta and shifting its focus to virtual reality (VR), it was almost an eye-roller for most people. However, it’s clear that Meta has a legitimate plan in..
Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni can vacuum and mop your floors, clean itself, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni can vacuum and mop your floors, clean itself, and more

When robot vacuums first hit the market, they were more of a luxury than anything else. They were expensive and, while they did work, not as effective as early adopters would have preferred. Cut to more recently, and almost every..