FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror features life-size instructors, advanced gesture control, and more

Summer is around the corner and some of us are looking in the mirror in panic mode. Good thing some mirrors are made to help us get in shape. Today we're taking a look at a new fitness mirror that's sure to help us do precisely that. What's it bring to the table? Read on to find out more.

The FITURE fitness mirror provides guided workouts and more

There’s a sea of exercise equipment out there and it can be hard to choose from. In fact, these days, there are even more options because of the latest smart workout gear you can buy. One new style of fitness system uses a mirror-like design to enhance your workout sessions with a slew of great features and capabilities. So what’s the latest mirror-style exercise system? Take a gander at the futuristic FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror.

FITURE smart workout mirror against a wall

Features life-size elite instructors to guide you

Fitness mirrors offer some distinct advantages. Two of these advantages include the ability to see your own workout performance and the other is the way in which it provides guided sessions. For example, the FITURE fitness mirror can display life-size instructors that can help instruct you throughout your exercise routines. This is all done using a 43-inch high screen which equates to 3.5 feet.

While that might not seem like it would be large enough to accommodate the average height, consider this: in a real gym an instructor isn’t always next to you–they’re several feet away which, perspective-wise, means that the 3.5-foot tall display can properly convey that distance without needing to be larger. Or, perhaps, the only gymnastics being performed here is the mental kind. Huh? Me no smart? Either way, regardless of instructor sizing, you’ll have a larger and easier-to-follow guide to assist your workout–that’s what matters.

Engadget puts hands on the FITURE fitness mirror

Provides a sleek, low-profile design fit for any room

Another advantage to fitness mirrors is that they’re convenient in tighter spaces. In fact, even if you have a lot of space in your home, you still may not want to use it up with a bunch of exercise machines. This is where the FITURE fitness mirror comes in handy. It’s currently the thinnest of its kind at only 1.6 inches. Its frame is slim and because of its wall-mounted way of operating, it doesn’t take up any floor space. There are also 5 different exclusive color options too, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding something that will accommodate your home’s decorative scheme.

Stretching in front of FITURE

Offers a suite of high-tech functions and capabilities

Here’s where things get interesting. The FITURE fitness mirror comes chock full of great tech features and slick capabilities that are ready for you to use. For example, there are advanced gesture controls that make it a breeze to control. There’s live form correction and performance tracking. A dual-frequency stereo sound system adds an extra layer of immersion to help you feel like you’re in the gym–not just looking at it. Plus, there’s even a dedicated app with smartwatch syncing. Nice.

Couple working out with the FITURE fitness mirror

A genuinely smart workout system that’s pricey but practical

So here’s the thing. I’ll be the first to look at the price tag on advanced workout equipment like this and get my steps in by running in the other direction. However, to be fair, the price isn’t really worse than any big-name fitness systems out there. If you’re able to do without all the high-tech frivolity then yes, there are cheaper and perfectly effective alternatives out there. But if you’re looking for the next cutting-edge workout machine, it’s well worth your consideration. The guided workouts, the fitness tracking, and the space-saving are all valuable aspects here. If you already have a Peloton-level budget in mind, make sure you don’t overlook a fitness mirror such as FITURE.

The FITURE interactive fitness mirror is available here for $1,495.