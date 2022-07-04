These smart mirrors can help you live a smarter life

Trying to live your best life? A smart mirror can help. From full-length fitness mirrors to Alexa-controlled ones for the bathroom, these gadgets add more capabilities to your daily grind.

Mirror smart fitness mirror installed in a living room

You’ve got a house full of smart gadgets, but what about a smart mirror? You know they’re more than just a way to inspect your outfit with their connectivity, smart speakers, and voice assistant capabilities. They’re smart mirrors for a smarter life, helping you get more done, better. Let’s check out some Gadget Flow favorites.

First and foremost, intelligent fitness mirrors can accelerate your home workouts, bringing both the studio and world-famous trainers into your living room. We love the FITURE, FORM Studio, and Echelon reflect mirrors for these capabilities.

Then, for connectivity in the bathroom, the Capstone Smart Mirror lets you download almost any app you want. So you can get the news, stocks, weather, and more all before you drink your coffee.

Live your smartest life with these helpful smart mirrors.

1. The FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror helps you get more out of your workouts with professional guidance, rep counting, and more.

FITURE with a person working out

Want to get more out of your workouts? Add the FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror to your routine. It offers live form correction, ensuring your squats, deadlifts, and more are correct. Moreover, with advanced gesture controls, it’s easy to opperate.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

2. The FORME Studio smart fitness mirror

FORME Studio during a workout

Work out at home with experts when you have the FORME Studio smart fitness mirror. It gives you access to instructors and customizable weekly plans, helping you get the most out of your fitness sessions.

Get it for $2,495 on the official website.

3. The Echelon Reflect smart fitness mirror lets you explore over 2,000 fitness classes in genres like Core, HIIT, Pilates, Kickboxing, etc.

Echelon Reflect on a wall

Access any fitness class you want with the Echelon Reflect smart fitness mirror. It gives you thousands of training options from beginner to advanced levels. Even better, you can participate in 40+ daily live classes.

Get it for $1,499.99 on the official website.

4. The Evervue Qaio Collection of Smart Mirrors answers your questions with Alexa built-in. It also connects to your smart gadgets.

Evervue Qaio Collection in a video

Get a traffic and weather report while you get ready in the morning with the Evervue Qaio Collection of Smart Mirrors. What’s more, the collection connects to your smartphone, smartwatch, smart toothbrush, and more.

Get it for $1,429 on the official website.

5. The Capstone Smart Mirror lets you download apps for pretty much anything, including your calendar, news, weather, stocks, and more.

Capstone Smart Mirror in use

Have all the information you need while brushing your teeth with the Capstone Smart Mirror. It gives you thousands of time-saving, multitasking apps to choose from. So you can make changes to your calendar and receive notifications while you take care of your hygiene.

Get it for $899 on the official website.

6. The HiMirror Slide smart makeup mirror makes applying makeup faster and easier, playing tutorials alongside its reflective surface.

HiMirror Slide during makeup application

Tired of propping your phone or tablet against your bathroom mirror to watch makeup tutorials? Then check out the HiMirror Slide smart makeup mirror. It plays videos alongside its mirror, making makeup application easier. It also plays music, the weather, and more, which is why it’s one of our favorite smart mirrors for a smarter life.

Get it for $31.22 on Amazon.

7. The Bonnlo Bluetooth Mirror features Bluetooth speakers, playing music from your phone, catching you up with the news and more.

Bonnlo Bluetooth Mirror in a bathroom

Hear the news, your favorite music, and more while getting ready with the Bonnlo Bluetooth Mirror. With the independent anti-fog switch, you won’t have to wipe down condensation after a shower.

Get it for $188.99 on Amazon.

8. The HAUSCHEN HOME Wi-Fi Bathroom Mirror looks great and works with Alexa or Google Assistant for convenient, hands-free control.

HAUSCHEN HOME Wi-Fi Bathroom Mirror with lit LEDs

Add style and smarts to your home with the HAUSCHEN HOME Wi-Fi Bathroom Mirror. Its tech is discrete and slim. Then, with Google and Alexa Control, you’ll have hands-free use.

Get it for $589.99 on Amazon.

9. The BYECOLD Smart Bathroom Mirror features Bluetooth speakers, playing 360-degree music while you put on makeup or take a shower.

BYECOLD Smart Bathroom Mirror in a video

Listen to your favorite music and check the weather while you get ready with the BYECOLD Smart Bathroom Mirror. It comes in various sizes, and boasts 2 color temperature adjustment modes with the built-in LED strips.

Get it for $399 on Amazon.

10. The GeoSmartPro AirLit portable smart fan mirror is portable, letting you take desk-sized Alexa and Google Home Control anywhere.

GeoSmartPro AirLit with a smartphone

Take a smart mirror on the road with you when you have the GeoSmartPro AirLit portable smart fan mirror. It’s a smart mirror, ring light, and fan in 1 handy design. There’s even a smartphone holder and telescopic arms, so it’s also ideal for vlogging and streaming.

Get it for $84.99 on Amazon.

Ready to have more control over your fitness routines and daily schedule? These smart mirrors for a smarter life have the tech that can help. Do you own a smart mirror? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

