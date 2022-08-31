Fresh VR gadgets to help you enjoy immersive games from the comfort of your couch

From audio gadgets for Meta Quest 2 to haptic vests, these fresh VR products make your digital worlds incredibly immersive. Keep reading to see what we mean.

The Logitech G333 VR works for Meta Quest 2

Looking to add new gear to your VR games? Maybe you want to feel the blast from an explosion or hear your enemies without interruption from the real world. These fresh VR gadgets should help. They immerse you in new environments right from your couch.

You can make VR experiences more realistic with the Logitech Chorus’s off-ear acoustics. This gadget doesn’t touch your ears yet creates audio soundscapes.

Feel the weight of digital objects in your hand with the SenseGlove Nova VR glove. Its force feedback gives you the sense that you’re holding bricks, weapons, golf clubs, and more.

Your VR experiences are about to get incredibly real with these gadgets.

1. The Logitech Chorus off-ear VR audio integration for Meta Quest 2 makes your VR experiences more realistic with sound that flows into your ears.

Logitech Chorus side view

VR experiences get more immersive with the Logitech Chorus off-ear VR audio integration for Meta Quest 2. Its custom-tuned off-ear acoustics integrate perfectly with your Meta Quest 2, allowing you to focus on your game or workout.

It’s currently sold out, but check back to get it for $99.99 on the official website.

2. The ElecSuit is one of the best fresh VR gadgets because it makes your exercise so immersive that you’ll forget you’re working out.

ElecSuit on a person running

Get better results and have more fun working out with the ElecSuit e-haptic suit. Using electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), this suit exercises your muscles through VR yoga, EMS Cardio, EMS haptics, and more.

Preorder it for $220 on Indiegogo.

3. The HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset makes VR experiences super realistic thanks to a 120 Hz refresh rate and an impressive 5K resolution.

HTC Vive Pro 2 intro video

Enjoy stunning detail from your VR games with the HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset. The 5K resolution makes images lifelike, and a wide 120° horizontal field of view more closely aligns with human eyes, making it one of our favorite fresh VR gadgets.

Get it for $749 on the official website.

4. One of our favorite fresh VR gadgets, the OWO haptic vest

OWO on people playing a game

Turn your virtual games into reality with the OWO haptic vest. It delivers patented sensations that allow you to feel everything that happens during your games. So you’ll feel the hit of a gunshot, a cool breeze, and even a hug from a loved one.

Preorder it for about $450 on the official website.

5. The SenseGlove Nova VR glove makes digital objects feel real in your hand. Weapons, sports gear, and more seem like they’re really there.

SenseGlove Nova VR glove in use

Imagine feeling a golf club in your hand as you play in VR. With the SenseGlove Nova VR glove, it’s possible. Emitting 20 Newtons of resistance in about 10 ms, it puts the sensation of objects in your hands.

Get it for $5,000 on the official website.

6. The Meta Quest 2 VR & AR headset lets you experience crisp, speedy VR and AR worlds affordably and at a higher resolution.

Quest 2 video

Want to experience VR and AR without breaking the bank? The Meta Quest 2 VR & AR headset is the obvious choice. Lightweight and fast, it has a high-resolution display, which makes it one of the best fresh VR gadgets you can buy.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

7. The Virtuix Omni One VR treadmill makes your VR experience as accurate as possible, letting you move in all 360° while you play.

Virtuix Omni One with a person running

Move in all directions while you play with the Virtuix Omni One VR treadmill. It even detects if you kneel or duck and doesn’t take up much space in your home. Designed for various uses, this gadget is sure to make any game more realistic.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Sign up on the official website to get notified when preorders start.

8. The Actronika Skinetic haptic VR vest

Actronika Skinetic in use

Your virtual experience can be unique with the Actronika Skinetic haptic VR vest. It allows you to touch, hear, and see the virtual world around you using haptic technology.

Preorder it for about $593 on the official website.

9. The Logitech G333 VR gaming earphones for Meta Quest 2 provide total VR immersion with immersive audio directed to your ears.

Logitech G333 with the Meta Quest 2

Recreate the world around you with the Logitech G333 VR gaming earphones for the Meta Quest 2. They add detail-rich sound to VR experiences thanks to their dual audio drivers. Also, they reduce background noise, and the cable length is custom-designed to fit the Meta Quest 2. It’s one of those fresh VR gadgets you’ll want to add to your setup.

Get them for $49.99 on the official website.

10. The Anker 632 Charger for Oculus Quest 2 powers your headset and touch controllers simultaneously. They even support longer charging.

Anker 632 with the Quest 2 headset and controllers

Use the Anker 637 Charger for Oculus Quest 2 for effortless charging. Custom designed to fit Quest 2, the pieces fit snuggly in the dock. Meanwhile, the included rechargeable batteries and covers support up to 500 recharges, while the automatic shut-off protects against overcharging.

Get it for $98.99 on the official website.

There are so many fresh ways to make your VR games more immersive. Improve your in-game sight, sound, and sensations with these VR gadgets. Do you own any of these gadgets? Let us know about your experience!

