Fully charge your MacBook Pro 13″ in 1.5 hours with this USB-C GaN charger

With all the gadgets you own, you need a fast and versatile charger. So check out the AOHI Magcube. It boats GaN technology and chargers nearly every digital device you own.

AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger with charging cords

Keep your devices charged and ready with the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger. This GaN USB-C charger offers up to a 93% conversion rate for faster, more efficient charging. Best of all, it’s suitable for a wide range of devices, including a MacBook Pro, iPhone, tablet, and more.

Tired of waiting for hours on end while your devices charge? If you’re a busy student or professional, you need something more efficient, like the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger. It powers pretty much all your devices and boasts a compact design.





AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger in black

Charge faster with the GaN charger

From the laptop you use for work to the smartphone you rely on to connect, you need your devices for so many things throughout the day. And for that reason, you should be able to power them quickly. Luckily, the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger can help with that.

It boasts a 93% conversion rate, much higher than your typical charger, and provides 65 watts of fast charging. That’s all thanks to its GaN+ technology and Power Integration chipset.

AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger in a video

Power a range of devices with one small charger

Best of all, this gadget works for most devices. Got a MacBook Pro 13″? This USB-C GaN charger gets it back to 100% in 1.5 hours. Meanwhile, your iPhone will be ready in 3 times the usual speed.

More specifics include charging an iPhone 12 to a 55% in just half an hour and fully charging an 11-inch iPad Pro in 2 hours.

What’s more, this USB-C GaN charger doesn’t just stop at Apple devices. It works with most laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, phones, and drones.

Keep an eye on charging status with this fast charger

Moreover, while this USB-C GaN charger powers your devices quickly, it keeps you informed about the charging process with its visible power data cable.

It’s a digital display right on the cord that shows your device’s charging status at a glance. So you’ll always know if the charger is actually working and where it is in the charging process.

That way, you’ll never wake up to a dead device you thought was charging overnight. Nor will you have to wonder if your laptop has enough charge to make it through that meeting.

Go for a charger that’s travel friendly

Another downside of standard chargers is their bulky form factor. The MacBook charging square needs a dedicated spot in your luggage, and it’s the same story for any other laptop charger.

But that’s not the case with the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger. It’s 60% smaller than the typical 65-watt charger, and it only weighs 3.67 oz.

These features make it super easy to carry during daily commutes as well as business trips. Thankfully, the 100V to 240V range works in most countries for international travel.

Enjoy premium device protection

And, of course, you won’t have to worry about your devices while they charge on this USB-C GaN charger. Its intelligent chipset actually auto adjusts the voltage depending on the charging status.

That way, you can ensure that the charging process doesn’t damage your devices. In fact, it’s optimized to keep them running at their best.

Get everything you need with your purchase

Moreover, the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger comes with everything you need for faster charging, including a Magline USB-C to USB-C 4-foot cable, a welcome guide, and an 18-month warranty.

Use this charger for work

Whether you work from home or in a bustling office, you don’t have time to deal with empty batteries. For that reason, the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger is an excellent addition to your workspace.

It boasts a 65-watt power delivery for faster charging, and the tiny design saves space in your bag and the company wall outlet.

Charge up at home

Since home is where you relax and recharge, you want to have a great charger there, too. This USB-C GaN charger is a great one since it saves so much space and works with most devices you own.

Go for the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger for simplified charging anywhere. It offers a 93% conversion rate and provides a 65-watt fast charge. Best of all, it’s compatible with most digital devices, so it’s one charger you can rely on for nearly everything.

The AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger costs $48.99 on the brand’s official website. Have you used a GaN charger before? Tell us about your experience in the comments.