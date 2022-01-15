Fully charge your MacBook Pro 13″ in 1.5 hours with this USB-C GaN charger

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 15, 2022, 7:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

With all the gadgets you own, you need a fast and versatile charger. So check out the AOHI Magcube. It boats GaN technology and chargers nearly every digital device you own.

Fully charge your MacBook Pro 13″ in 1.5 hours with this USB-C GaN charger
AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger with charging cords

Keep your devices charged and ready with the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger. This GaN USB-C charger offers up to a 93% conversion rate for faster, more efficient charging. Best of all, it’s suitable for a wide range of devices, including a MacBook Pro, iPhone, tablet, and more.

Tired of waiting for hours on end while your devices charge? If you’re a busy student or professional, you need something more efficient, like the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger. It powers pretty much all your devices and boasts a compact design.

  • AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast charger
  • AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast charger
  • AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast charger
AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger in black

Charge faster with the GaN charger

From the laptop you use for work to the smartphone you rely on to connect, you need your devices for so many things throughout the day. And for that reason, you should be able to power them quickly. Luckily, the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger can help with that.

It boasts a 93% conversion rate, much higher than your typical charger, and provides 65 watts of fast charging. That’s all thanks to its GaN+ technology and Power Integration chipset.

AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger in a video

Power a range of devices with one small charger

Best of all, this gadget works for most devices. Got a MacBook Pro 13″? This USB-C GaN charger gets it back to 100% in 1.5 hours. Meanwhile, your iPhone will be ready in 3 times the usual speed.

More specifics include charging an iPhone 12 to a 55% in just half an hour and fully charging an 11-inch iPad Pro in 2 hours.

What’s more, this USB-C GaN charger doesn’t just stop at Apple devices. It works with most laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, phones, and drones.

Keep an eye on charging status with this fast charger

Moreover, while this USB-C GaN charger powers your devices quickly, it keeps you informed about the charging process with its visible power data cable.

It’s a digital display right on the cord that shows your device’s charging status at a glance. So you’ll always know if the charger is actually working and where it is in the charging process.

That way, you’ll never wake up to a dead device you thought was charging overnight. Nor will you have to wonder if your laptop has enough charge to make it through that meeting.

Go for a charger that’s travel friendly

Another downside of standard chargers is their bulky form factor. The MacBook charging square needs a dedicated spot in your luggage, and it’s the same story for any other laptop charger.

But that’s not the case with the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger. It’s 60% smaller than the typical 65-watt charger, and it only weighs 3.67 oz.

These features make it super easy to carry during daily commutes as well as business trips. Thankfully, the 100V to 240V range works in most countries for international travel.

Enjoy premium device protection

And, of course, you won’t have to worry about your devices while they charge on this USB-C GaN charger. Its intelligent chipset actually auto adjusts the voltage depending on the charging status.

That way, you can ensure that the charging process doesn’t damage your devices. In fact, it’s optimized to keep them running at their best.

Get everything you need with your purchase

Moreover, the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger comes with everything you need for faster charging, including a Magline USB-C to USB-C 4-foot cable, a welcome guide, and an 18-month warranty.

Use this charger for work

Whether you work from home or in a bustling office, you don’t have time to deal with empty batteries. For that reason, the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger is an excellent addition to your workspace.

It boasts a 65-watt power delivery for faster charging, and the tiny design saves space in your bag and the company wall outlet.

Charge up at home

Since home is where you relax and recharge, you want to have a great charger there, too. This USB-C GaN charger is a great one since it saves so much space and works with most devices you own.

Go for the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger for simplified charging anywhere. It offers a 93% conversion rate and provides a 65-watt fast charge. Best of all, it’s compatible with most digital devices, so it’s one charger you can rely on for nearly everything.

The AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger costs $48.99 on the brand’s official website. Have you used a GaN charger before? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The ultimate projector buyer’s guide—Samsung Freestyle, Nebula Cosmos & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate projector buyer’s guide—Samsung Freestyle, Nebula Cosmos & more

You want to add a projector to your home theater and it’s no surprise; these gadgets turn your nightly TV, movie, YouTube, or gaming ritual into something way more cinematic. So which one should you go for? We’re here to..
These sleek Bluetooth audio sunglasses have Bose Open Ear Audio tech
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

These sleek Bluetooth audio sunglasses have Bose Open Ear Audio tech

Listen to music and take calls seamlessly while you’re out and about with the Bose Frames Tenor. These Bluetooth audio sunglasses use Bose Open Ear Audio tech and have an advanced microphone system. If your ANC earbuds and headphones leave..
This game-changing walk-assist bike keeps users active despite mobility challenges
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This game-changing walk-assist bike keeps users active despite mobility challenges

Maintain an active lifestyle regardless of mobility issues with The Alinker 3-wheeled walking bike. Designed without pedals or a motor, this 3-wheeled walk-assisting bike supports self-directed movement. Even if walking is a challenge, you might not want to spend your..
Nordictrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells feature Alexa voice-control and iFIT support
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Nordictrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells feature Alexa voice-control and iFIT support

Lifting weights can be a fun, but exhausting exercise practice. Companies that specialize in manufacturing fitness products are always seeking ways to make this experience a little less difficult and a bit more comfortable. That’s why Nordictrack’s new Alexa-powered iSelect..
The best cinematic drones you can buy for aerial footage
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best cinematic drones you can buy for aerial footage

Elevate your aerial footage with the best cinematic drones you can buy. While drones used to be just expensive, high-tech toys, that’s changed. These drones help you capture serious videography, whether you’re a professional videographer, content creator, or beginner. Related:..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable shingles feature a low-profile, practical design
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable shingles feature a low-profile, practical design

Few things say renewable energy like solar. Like most areas of technology, solar is always advancing in one way or another. Be that through rooftop panels or other gadgetry, it’s a major factor in the future of sustainable power. The..
New gadgets for gamers in 2022—laptops, keyboards, gaming chairs & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

New gadgets for gamers in 2022—laptops, keyboards, gaming chairs & more

It’s January 2022. And you know what that means: gaming brands are coming out with newer, better products. These new gadgets for gamers in 2022 have the tech that keeps you competitive and integrate seamlessly into your life. Related: Razer..
This body fat management solution lets you set your own health goals
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This body fat management solution lets you set your own health goals

Keep tabs on your health with the Olive Healthcare Bello2 personal body fat trainer. This body fat management solution helps you avoid chronic diseases by scanning 5 areas for visceral fat, body fat, metabolic levels, and BMI. An estimated 133..
Introduce history in an entertaining way with this AI-powered app
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Introduce history in an entertaining way with this AI-powered app

If history and travel fascinate you, allow Lithops to momentarily transport you to the past. While you can no longer engage with historical figures in the present day, this AI-powered app uses rendered video narrations to allow you to interact..
ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors offer micro-texture coatings & 10-bit color
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors offer micro-texture coatings & 10-bit color

Looking to the horizon for the latest PC gaming monitors? In a sea of options, two new products are on their way from ASUS. The ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors are coming soon and will bring with them a..
Top 5 automobiles of the future we will see in 2022—electric cars & serious horsepower
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Top 5 automobiles of the future we will see in 2022—electric cars & serious horsepower

Every year, we see a new lineup of automobiles of the future: cars, trucks, and SUVs. In fact, it’s become such a norm that we basically expect to see this across most makes and models without question. However, not every..