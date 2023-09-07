Ugreen announces the release of a 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger

The Ugreen Nexode 300W desktop charger is the future of fast charging, with its GaN technology and 5-port design.

Ugreen announces the release of a 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger
UGreen Nexode 300W Desktop Charger charging multiple devices

Ugreen, a global leader in charging accessories, has partnered with Navitas Semiconductor. They announce the release of their new 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger: the Ugreen Nexode 300W desktop charger.

Ugreen Nexode 300W GaN desktop charger intro video

A 300W GaN charger

First of all, “Navitas has been working closely with Ugreen for a long time. It is our relentless pursuit of innovation that continues to refresh the milestone of fast charging,” said Charles Zha, Vice President and General Manager of Navitas China.

He continues, “This first 300W GaN desktop charger based on LLC structure can realize such astonishing power density with such a small size, which once again propelled the revolution of GaN fast charging.”

Ugreen Nexode 300W desktop charger in lifestyle scenes

A breakthrough in fast-charging technology

Additionally, Evan Li, Vice President of Ugreen, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the world’s first 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger. This high-powered charger incorporates Navitas’s GaNFast™ chip and Ugreen’s product design innovation, representing a significant breakthrough in fast charging technology. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Navitas and continuing to provide consumers with safer and more efficient charging experiences.”

Simultaneous charging for 5 devices

What’s more, the Ugreen Nexode 300W desktop charger is a high-power device. So much so that it can fast charge 5 devices simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the single port output can deliver up to a maximum of 140W. In fact, that’s powerful enough to charge a 16″ MacBook Pro from 0% to 56% in just 30 minutes.

Safe hyper-fast charging

Moreover, safety is a top priority for the brand, and that’s where the Thermal Guard™ system comes in. It monitors temperature changes in real time.

In fact, it takes 6,000 temperature readings each minute. So this protects connected devices from overheating, overcharging, and excessive current.

Enhanced protection from fire

Furthermore, encased in a robust, fire-resistant PVC shell, the Ugreen Nexode 300W desktop has advanced fire-preventing safety features. Not only that, but the design is also environmentally friendly. That’s right, this gadget can reduce emissions by up to 30%. It’s a more sustainable design.

Finally, the Ugreen Nexode 300W desktop charger is available for purchase starting today, September 5th, for $269.99 in the US on Amazon.com and Ugreen.com. The recommended retail price for Amazon UK is £269.99, and €259.99 on Amazon EU.

About Nexode Chargers

The Nexode series consists of high-end chargers. They deliver better heat dissipation, smaller size, and lower energy consumption, among other high-quality features. Learn more on Amazon.

About Ugreen

Established in 2012, Ugreen provides premium accessories and digital solutions for global consumers. It has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 40 million users worldwide. It sells products ranging from charging devices to home and automobile accessories. For more information, please visit Ugreen.com.

