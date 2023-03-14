Must-have GaN chargers to buy for your gadgets

Update your charging routine with these must-have GaN chargers. They bring fast, efficient, and space-saving power to your home and office.

Satechi 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger on a workspace

Want to charge your devices faster with a smaller, more efficient gadget? Of course, you do. And that’s why you’ll want to check out these must-have GaN chargers. They’re palm size and keep your devices running.

Charge multiple devices at once with the Native Union Fast GaN Charger. Super compact, this gadget can recharge your laptop, phone, tablet, and more. It can even charge 2 devices simultaneously.

Another GaN charger that supports 2-device charging is the AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger. it can fast charge 2 laptops and deliver up to 100W PD fast-charging during 1-port use.

1. The Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 35W multi-device charger fast charges to up to 2 devices simultaneously. Buy it for $35.99 on the official website.

Native Union Fast GaN Charger in a lifestyle scene

Super tiny, the Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 35W multi-device charger offers 35W of dual-port charging. What’s more, it even optimizes charging between the 2 devices. Use it for your tablets, phone, MacBook Air, and more.

2. The Satechi 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger is a workhorse for your desk, charging up to 6 devices at once. Get it for $149.99 on the company website.

Satechi 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger on a desk

Sleek yet powerful, the Satechi 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger certainly packs a punch. Powered by industry-leading GaN tech, it fast charges up to 6 devices at the same time via 6 USB-C PD ports.

3. The VOLTME Revo 140 3-port GaN III charger won a CES 2023 Innovation Award for for its all-in-1 use. Purchase it for $74.99 on Amazon.

VOLTME Revo 140 in a video

Keep your workspace essentials powered with the VOLTME Revo 140 3-port GaN III charger. Thanks to its 3rd-gen GaN Power IC, it offers more power in a smaller size. In fact, it charges 2 laptops simultaneously at 65W, which is why it’s one of our favorite must-have GaN chargers.

4. The AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger is palm size but fast charges 2 laptops at once. It costs $89.99 on the brand’s website.

AOHI Magcube 120W in a video

Fast charge 2 laptops in no time with the AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger. Featuring dual USB-C ports with 120W output, it’s quite powerful. Meanwhile, the 4 ports intelligently distribute 120W to recharge up to 4 devices simultaneously.

5. The Nomad 65W Power Adapter

Nomad 65W Power Adapter in black

Flaunting a sleek, compact design, the Nomad 65W Power Adapter is ideal for people who work on the go or travel frequently. The flip-out prongs prevent scratches, while the GaN chip ensures fast charging. It belongs on any list of must-have GaN chargers.

6. The Anker 727 GaNPrime 100W charging station takes your workspace to the next level charging up to 6 devices at once. Buy it for $94.99 on the brand’s website.

Anker 727 GaNPrime with an iPhone

Add a GaN power strip and charger to your office space with the Anker 727 GaNPrime 100W charging station. With 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 2 USB-C ports, you can recharge up to 6 gadgets at the same time.

INVZI 140W & 67W front and side view

Super small in size, the INVZI 140W & 67W GaN Chargers offer fast charging for your devices. For instance, the 140W charger powers your M1 MacBook Pro 16″ to 50% in just 30 minutes!

8. The Anker 736 Nano II Charger

Anker 736 Nano II Charger charging a MacBook

Recharge up to 3 devices at once with the Anker 736 Nano II Charger. It provides a massive 100W charge to your laptop from either USB-C port. Plus, the slim design and foldable plug make it travel friendly.

9. The OtterBox Premium Pro Fast Charge 30W charger gives you high-performance charging. Buy it for $34.95 on the official website.

OtterBox Premium Pro Fast Charge 30W in white

Upgrade your desk charging with the OtterBox Premium Pro Fast Charge 30W charger. It offers a compact form and efficient charging. What’s more, it’s been drop tested boasts a rugged design, which is why we’ve included it on our list of must-have GaN chargers.

10. The Zagg mophie speedport 20 GaN wall charger offers speedy charging in a compact footprint. Get it for $24.99 on the brand’s website.

Zagg mophie speedport 20 GaN in black

Say goodbye to bulky chargers when you have the Zagg mophie speedport 20 GaN wall charger. It delivers 20W fast charging and is great for travel, work, and home. Use it to bring your iPhone to 50% faster.

Power your devices quickly and efficiently with the next generation of chargers, GaN chargers. Which of these gadgets did you love the most? Tell us!

