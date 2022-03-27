Weekend Digest: The best QLED TVs to buy for your living room in 2022

Mark Gulino on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Looking to replace your old TV and have your eyes set on a new QLED? Today we're feasting our eyes on the best and latest QLED TVs you can buy in 2022. If you're in the market for an upgraded display and you aren't sure which to get, come explore these great products with us. Read on to learn more!

The best QLED TVs to buy for your living room in 2022

With so many different TVs available, it can be hard to choose between them. However, if you’re looking to narrow down your search, you might want to consider a QLED TV. This is because QLED technology is among the best ways to enjoy high-quality cinema and gaming.

Related: The latest AI gadgets of 2022 that you need at home

Of course, if you do like QLED TVs, which one should you get? That’s a great question and one we aim to answer today as we explore which are the best QLED TVs to buy for your living room in 2022.

A family watching a QLED television

Firstly, it may help to explain what QLED TVs are and how they vary from other types currently on the market. After all, when you have LED, OLED and QLED things can start to get a little confusing, right? Here’s what to know about QLED technology.

What is a QLED TV and how does it work?

QLED (or quantum dot LED TV) is a kind of hybridization of LED and LCD with a quantum dot film placed between the two. Quantum dots are microscopic molecules that can take in light and emit their own altered light–usually with a slight difference in color. When the LED backlighting reaches the dots, it then passes through various internal layers within the display. This results in the production of pictures. While technology has been around for a while, it’s continuing to evolve. It’s also worth pointing out that some manufacturers use quantum dots in their displays, yet don’t call them QLED TVs which can sometimes add to the confusion.

A QLED display that’s just as sharp as its surroundings

How is QLED different from LED and OLED displays? Let’s start with the easiest one first: LED. An LED TV is only different from a QLED TV in that it doesn’t use quantum dots. Simple enough, right? Well, OLED TVs are a little more complicated. In short, though, they don’t use backlighting like LED and QLED TVs. Instead, they produce light using millions of single OLED subpixels which can create images.

While OLED TVs sometimes offer better performance and consistency, QLED TVs have advantages of their own. For example, there are more variances to choose from in shape and size, along with competitive pricing and brighter screens. Overall, most buyers will be perfectly satisfied with the latter.

What to consider when shopping for a QLED TV

Size is obviously one of the first things that come to mind when shopping for a TV. It’s common for people to think that bigger is always better, but sometimes that isn’t true. A TV that’s too big for the space you watch it in can gradually cause eye strain. A display that’s too small or too far away may cause you to miss the finer details in the picture.

Navigating a menu on a QLED TV

Resolution is another factor, but at this point in time, the best middle ground is 4K. This is because most manufacturers are making budget-friendly 4K TVs that surpass 1080p. As far as 8K goes, the technology simply isn’t in a place where users can fully benefit from the increase in resolution. Upscaling does improve picture quality some, but there isn’t enough native 8K content available yet to make it worthwhile–at least not right now. So there’s an argument to be made that you can future-proof your purchase by getting the highest available resolution, but it will also cost more. If you’re on a budget, don’t feel like you’re missing out if you opt for 4K.

Other things to consider include viewing angles and gaming support. A TV with poor viewing angles might not matter when you’re sitting directly in front of it. It does, however, matter if you or a guest is sitting to the side. Wide viewing angles are always a plus when you see it listed as a feature. In regards to gaming support, this is also something to keep in mind if you or someone in your home is an avid gamer. For example, higher frame and refresh rates can have a significant impact on performance while the type of ports available for connectivity expands your options. Maybe these things don’t matter to you at all–it’s all just food for thought.

Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series has 3 sizes, a 144 Hz refresh rate and up to 8K resolution.

Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series

If you’re looking for a new QLED that brings not only the highest resolution but also gaming-friendly refresh rates, you’ll love the first item on our list.

The Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series offers 3 different models and sizes. There’s a 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch which run between 4K and 8K depending on which you choose. The displays feature MiniLED technology, improved contrast, and an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate. There’s even 90W 6.2.4-channel audio as well.

The Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series TVs are coming soon, starting at $1,499. More information is available on the official website.

TCL 98″ Class XL Collection UHD QLED TV features 4K HDR and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

TCL 98-inch Class XL Collection UHD QLED TV

There’s a humorous Weird Al song about a guy who buys a 2,000-inch TV. This next display isn’t exactly that monstrous, but it certainly is large enough to deliver on movie nights.

The TCL 98-inch Class XL Collection UHD QLED TV is certainly a pick for those that feel size matters. It features a 4K resolution with HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound. The colors are realistic and the contrast is strong. The built-in AiPQ Engine uses machine learning algorithms to enhance your viewing experience, while its Gaming Studio Pro mode boosts gaming capabilities. Not only does it have a gorgeous edge-to-edge design with an elegant brushed metal frame, but it even offers voice control using Google Assistant or Alexa.

You can get the TCL 98-inch Class XL Collection UHD QLED TV here for $8,000

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV has MiniLED and HDR10 technologies with a 120 Hz framerate.

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV

Here’s another Neo QLED from Samsung that certainly checks off many of the things you probably have on your list, including a reasonable price tag.

The Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV has lots to offer buyers, from a 4K HDR10 MiniLED display, to wide color gamuts, fantastic picture, and a 120 Hz framerate. There are plenty of ports, like an HDMI 2.1 port and an Ethernet port. It also comes in a multitude of sizes along with FreeSync and GSync support as well.

You can get the QN90A Neo QLED TV starting at $1,200 for a 50-inch (pricing varies with size).

Hisense U800GR 75″ 8K ULED/QLED Roku TV features 1-billion hues and rich Dolby Atmos sound.

Hisense U800GR 8K ULED/QLED ROKU TV

A brand that doesn’t always come to mind right away is Hisense. At least not compared to Samsung or LG. Yet they make genuinely great products. Here’s another larger offering in the QLED space that’s worth checking out.

The Hisense U800GR 75-inch ULED/QLED ROKU TV features an 8K resolution with quantum dot technology. It includes Ultra Motion capabilities and digital noise reduction, along with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Dolby Atmos brings realistic 3D audio, while the display produces as many as 1-billion hues.

You can get the Hisense U800GR 75-inch 8K ULED/QLED TV here for $2700.

TCL 6-Series Roku TVs have up to 8K, a wide color gamut, and edge-to-edge glass designs.

TCL 6-Series Roku TV

Not all QLED displays worth buying are the latest to hit the shelves. Some have been around for a hot minute and while they might not be at the top of the game, they offer a similar experience at a more affordable price.

The TCL 6-Series Roku TVs come in multiple sizes and feature MiniLED QLED technology. They’re available in both 4K and 8K variants and have an edge-to-edge glass design. They also offer a wide color gamut, contrast control zone technology, fast response times (perfect for gaming), and stunning detail.

The TCL 6-Series Roku TVs are currently available. You can get a 55-inch 4K version here for $750.

Hisense U8H Quantum 4K ULED MiniLED Google TV feature Dolby Vision, high-speed HDMI, and more.

Official Promo for the Hisense Quantum 4K ULED TVs

Some TVs are able to find the sweet spot between providing acceptable quality, great features, versatility, and pricing. This next offering from Hisense is able to do precisely that.

The Hisense U8H Quantum 4K ULED MiniLED Google TV tells you a whole lot about it in the name itself. It’s got 4K resolution with a Quantum ULED display that uses MiniLED technology. It also comes with Google TV support built-in. The TV even includes Dolby Vision and high-speed HDMI ports, along with Game Mode Pro and up to 70-inches in available sizes.

The Hisense U8H Quantum 4K ULED MiniLED Google TV are coming soon. You can find more information here in the meantime.

VIZIO M-Series and P-Series Smart TVs bring Quantum Color, IQ processing, and UltraBright technology.

Vizio M-Series Quantum Color Smart TVs

VIZIO’s M and P-Series Smart TVs are two options from the display-maker that feature Quantum Color technology. They’re also budget-friendly and come with plenty of noteworthy inclusions.

The P-Series and M-Series TVs from VIZIO have 4K Ultra HD resolution, up to792 local dimming zones, and over a billion colors. The P-Series (the larger and more advanced option) comes with an IQ Ultra Processor while the M-Series has an IQ Active Processor. Both come with smart TV capabilities and are great for gaming too. If you’re looking for some cost-effective, well-rounded displays that don’t skimp on quality, you might want to check these out.

You can get the VIZIO M and P Series Smart TVs from the official website. The M-Series starts at $400 while the P-Series starts at $1,200.

Samsung Q800T QLED UHD HDR 8K Smart TV can upscale low-resolution content and features object-tracking sound.

Samsung Q700T QLED 8K Smart TV

Last, but not least on our list of the best QLED TVs you can buy in 2022, is another entry from Samsung. This TV is once again a little older than its latest line, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still relevant.

The Samsung Q800T QLED 8K Smart TV is able to use AI to upscale content to 4x the resolution of 4K TVs. It uses a quantum processor that smooths motion, along with incredible clarity. There are also high-quality speakers built-in that come with object-tracking sound and support immersive 3D audio. It’s even great for gaming. Its thin bezels and viewing angles are even impressive.

You can get the Samsung Q800T QLED 8K Smart TV here for $3,000.

QLED TVs are able to capture amazing levels of detail

When in doubt, be sure to check for reviews

If you’re still struggling to decide which is the best QLED TV to buy yourself, there’s always the tried and true method of reading reviews. Oftentimes both professional and user reviews will clue you into the most significant issues a device faces. On the other hand, you may hear about great features you didn’t even know are included. Just remember, a few bad reviews are not always indicative of a poor product, but a majority of them likely point toward trouble.

Remember to keep your individual needs in mind as well. Some reviewers will bash a TV based on a lack of performance for gamers, but what if you’re not planning to play games on it? Alternatively, a person may complain about eye strain, yet fail to mention they purchased a 120-inch TV only to sit less than 10 feet from it. Reviews are a great tool for making a decision, but they come with their own pitfalls too. However, with any luck, you’ll soon have your perfect new QLED to enjoy in your living room. We hope we helped make your choice a little easier.

Is there a QLED TV you think should be on our list? Let us know in the comments below!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜