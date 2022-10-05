Winterize your house with these useful smart home gadgets

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 5, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Ready your home for the cold with these smart home gadgets for winter. We're highlighting smart thermostats, humidifiers, backup power stations, and more.

Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat on a wall

Sure, it’s gonna get cold outside. But you’ll be ready for sub-zero temperatures and foot-high snow drifts when you install any of these smart home gadgets for winter. From smart thermostats to ultrasonic humidifiers, these products take your home from chilly to cozy. Let’s check them out.

Keep heating bills manageable this winter with the Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat. It learns your schedule and adapts the temperature appropriately. You can even control it remotely, preventing waste.

Then, enjoy warm coffee at your desk all winter long with the Ember Cup. Flaunting a minimalist design, this smart mug keeps your drink between 120° and 145°, even if it’s snowing outside.

Protect your home from the cold with these helpful smart home gadgets.

1. The Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat is ENERGY STAR Certified and helps you create a schedule for each day of the week.

Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color
Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat on a wall

Stay warm at home and save money with the Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat. It lets you set a custom heating and cooling schedule for each day of the week and learns your preferences. With remote control, you can manage it from anywhere.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

2. The Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Ceramic Oscillating Tower Heater warms up a cold area and is safe with its wobble-free base and ETL certification.

Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Ceramic Oscillating Tower Heater video

Warm up a cold basement, home office, bedroom, and more with the Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Ceramic Oscillating Tower Heater. It works quickly and is safe on both carpets and hard floors. Thanks to its Wi-Fi connection, you can control it from anywhere.

Get it for $124.99 on Amazon.

3. The Levoit LV600S Smart Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier adds a cool or warm mist, easing symptoms of sinus infections and preventing dry skin.

Levoit LV600S
Levoit LV600S in white

Add healthy humidity to your home with the Levoit LV600S Smart Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier. It has both warm and cool mist functionality. With its Alexa and Google Assistant capability, it’s one of our favorite smart home gadgets for winter.

Get it for $98.95 on Amazon.

4. The Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor detects frozen pipes in the winter, preventing costly accidents. It also senses leaks and humidity.

Kangaroo Water and Climate Sensor
Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor on a floor

Prevent burst pipes from freezing weather with the Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor. It notifies you about extreme changes in temperature so that you can stop minor issues from becoming more significant. Plus, it monitors the temperature and humidity and detects leaks.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

5. The Airthings View Pollution smart indoor air monitor keeps an eye on your indoor air quality and can tell if your air purifier is working.

Winterize your house with these useful smart home gadgets
Airthings View Pollution in a bedroom

Indoor air quality can worsen during the winter. Monitor it with the Airthings View Pollution smart indoor air monitor. It measures PM and humidity levels and can even show you if your air purifier is functioning properly.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

6. The Atomi Tabletop Smart Heater makes any work or living space toasty. Set it on your desk and keep your hands warm all winter long.

Winterize your house with these useful smart home gadgets
Atomi Tabletop Smart Heater on a desk

Does typing with cold hands slow your work? Winterize your desk with the Atomi Tabletop Smart Heater. It warms spaces up to 750 square feet and is super portable. Moreover, its housing stays cool to the touch, and the entire gadget is ETL certified. It’s one of the best smart home gadgets for winter.

Get it for $89.99 on Amazon.

7. The Cync Smart Thermostat controls the temperature in individual rooms. Plus, it doesn’t need a wire and works with almost every home.

Cync Smart Thermostat
Cync Smart Thermostat in black

Want to control your heat without drilling holes into the wall? Go for the Cync Smart Thermostat. You don’t need a wire or a hub to use it. What’s more, it follows your custom schedule and can be controlled remotely via the Cync app.

Get it for $83.99 on Amazon.

8. The Breville Smart Tea Infuser Compact brews green, white, herbal, oolong, and black teas at the proper temperatures for relaxing warm drinks.

Winterize your house with these useful smart home gadgets
Breville Smart Tea Infuser Compact with treats

Warm up with a hot tea from the Breville Smart Tea Infuser Compact. Its steep timer allows mild, medium, or strong intensities. It automatically keeps your tea warm until you’re ready to drink it.

Get it for $169.95 on Amazon.

9. The Anker 757 PowerHouse 1,299 Wh portable power station provides backup power during winter blackouts thanks to its 1,500 W power.

Winterize your house with these useful smart home gadgets
Anker 757 PowerHouse charging a phone

Power lights, a microwave, refrigerator, and more in a winter emergency with the Anker 757 PowerHouse 1,299 Wh portable power station. It features 1,500 W of power and a 1,220 Wh capacity. Even better, it recharges from 0% to 80% in just 3.6 hours with solar energy. It’s one of those smart home gadgets for winter you definitely want by your side.

Get it for $1,399.99 on the official website.

10. The Ember Cup warms your coffee, cocoa, or tea between 120°F and 145°F, letting you work with a hot beverage all day in the winter.

Ember Cup
Ember Cup in a person’s hands

Keep your coffee—or tea or cocoa—warm at your desk throughout the cold months with the Ember Cup. It has a stylish design with LED indicators that let you know when your beverage has reached its ideal temperature.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

Stay warm and cozy at home with these smart home gadgets for winter. How will you winterize your home for this coming season? Let us know in the comments!

