These smart home gadgets are super useful for your household

Running a household is hard work, but the right smart home gadgets can help. Check out the super useful ones in this blog. They put your household management on autopilot.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS robotic vacuum in the house

Your home can run like clockwork when you add any of these useful smart home gadgets to your household. They actually pull their weight around the house, from a robot vacuum to an Alexa-enabled washing machine.

Can’t spend another minute vacuuming or mopping? A robot vacuum like the ECOVACS DEBOT T10 PLUS is the obvious choice with its powerful suction and sonic mopping. It even has a front-facing camera.

Then, you can shave minutes off doing the laundry with the GE Profile Top Load 900. With Alexa built in, it targets stains via voice commands.

Make running your home a breeze with these useful smart home gadgets.

1. The Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan connects to Wi-Fi, letting you manage the speed and light temperature from your smartphone or the remote.

Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan in a house

Ceiling fans meet the tech age with the Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan. This practical home gadget keeps your rooms comfortably cool and connects to Wi-Fi so you can control its settings right on your smartphone.

Get it for $199.99 on Amazon.

2. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS robotic vacuum

ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS in white

Enjoy sparkling floors every day with the ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS robotic vacuum. It mops and vacuums for you while adding a fresh scent with the integrated air freshener. Then, the Starlight front-facing camera helps you check in on things at home while you’re out.

Get it for $749 on the official website.

3. The Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K Indoor Camera understands when you and your family are home with its AI pet, gesture, and facial recognition.

Aqara Camera Hub G3 close up

Looking for a home security cam with cool features? Check out the Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K Indoor Camera. Its AI tech recognizes pets, gestures, and faces and even sends you warning notifications. Even better, it works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, making it one of the most useful smart home gadgets.

Get it for $109.99 on Amazon.

4. The Chanson Royale Under Sink Water Ionizer creates antiaging, antioxidant, antiviral, alkaline water from your ordinary tap water.

Chanson Royale Under Sink Water Ionizer intro video

The Chanson Royale Under Sink Water Ionizer transforms tap water into various types of alkaline water for drinking, nontoxic cleaning, degreasing, and beauty use. It’s a pretty useful gadget since you can use its water in hundreds of ways. Plus, you can customize it to your source water.

Get it for $2,995 on the official website.

5. The Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor detects and notifies you about extreme changes to your home like leaks, temperature changes, or humidity.

Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor on a floor

A gadget like the Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor is a useful addition to any home. It detects problems around the house, ensuring they don’t become bigger while you’re out.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

6. The Atomi Tabletop Smart Heater keeps your workspace or living area toasty and offers Wi-Fi connectivity so you can control it with your phone.

Atomi Tabletop Smart Heater on a workspace

Stay warm in your home office or living space all winter with the Atomi Tabletop Smart Heater. It’s one of the most useful smart home gadgets out there since it heats space up to 750 square meters in size, has safety features, and works with voice assistants.

Get it for $84.99 on the official website.

7. The GE Profile top Load 900 smart washing machine series works with Alexa so you can ask it to find stains or set a personalized clean cycle.

GE Profile Top Load 900 in a laundry room

You’ve probably never owned a washing machine as smart as those in the GE Profile Top Load 900 smart washing machine series. These washers have Alexa built in, so you can play music, check the weather, and even identify stains via voice command.

Get it for $1,166 on the official website.

8. The Vivint Camera Collection includes 3 useful security cameras with smart detect and deter features that prevent thieves from breaking in.

Vivint Camera Collection product video

Devices that prevent home break-ins, like the Vivint Camera Collection, rank high on any list of useful gadgets. This series includes the Outdoor Camera Pro, which uses sound and light to scare away would-be intruders.

The cameras in this collection start at $199.99. Visit the official website for more information.

9. The Evvr In-Wall Relay Smart Light Switch transforms your traditional switch into a smart one. No neutral wire is required, supporting easy installation.

Evvr In-Wall Relay Smart Light Switch in a home

Make your home lighting smarter with the Evvr In-Wall Relay Smart Light Switch. It lets you set the mood for entertainment, hallway illumination, office work, and more. It works with a range of light bulbs and supports 3 types of light switches.

This gadget is coming soon. Visit the website to apply for a free sample.

10. The Wyze Lock Bolt

Wyze Lock Bolt in black

Make getting in the front door easier with the Wyze Lock Bolt. It unlocks quickly and easily using just your fingerprint. Best of all, the keypad has anti-peep technology.

Get it for $73.99 on the official website.

These gadgets aren’t just smart, they’re also incredibly useful. Add them to your routine to ace household management once and for all. Do you use any smart home gadgets you’re crazy about? Tell us about them in the comment section.

