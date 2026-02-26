Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
5 Cheaper alternatives to the Buds4 Pro that actually perform better
Buyer's Guide

5 Cheaper alternatives to the Buds4 Pro that actually perform better

Feb 26, 2026, 2:28 pm EST
2 min read
0 comments
5 Cheaper alternatives to the Buds4 Pro that actually perform better
Samsung

Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy Buds4 Pro at its February Unpacked event. They bring upgraded hi-fi sound, a wider woofer, enhanced ANC, and deeper AI integration. Suffice it to say, they’re some of the company’s most premium earbuds yet—with a $250 price tag to match. That’s why I’m looking at Galaxy Buds4 Pro alternatives.

Because the reality is, you don’t always need to pay extra for top-tier performance. The picks below offer ANC, high-quality sound, and a comfortable fit, all for less than the latest Galaxy Buds.

Here are five cheaper alternatives that match—and in some areas surpass—the Galaxy Buds4 Pro.

Best cheaper earbuds than Galaxy Buds4 Pro

EarFun Air Pro 4
EarFun

EarFun Air Pro 4

I keep coming back to these because they deliver way more than the price suggests. For under $100, the adaptive ANC actually holds its own in real-world settings. Yep, they block out commute noise, office chatter, and background distractions better than most people expect. What surprises me most is how complete the feature set feels. You get customization, strong battery life, and performance that competes with premium earbuds costing almost double. If I had to recommend one affordable pair that’s “premium-adjacent,” this would be it.

Get it for $79.99$62.99-21.3%

 

Soundcore Liberty 4
Soundcore

Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro

I think Soundcore has mastered the art of packing premium features into midrange pricing. The Liberty 4 Pro delivers impressive noise cancellation, and the tuning is noticeably refined compared to older models. These earbuds are punchy without sounding harsh. The app customization is where it really wins me over. You can tweak EQ, adjust ANC intensity, and fine-tune the sound to match your preferences. For the price, it competes with buds that cost significantly mor —especially in daily usability and comfort.

Get it for $149.99$129.99-13.3%
JBL Sound Beam 3
JBL

JBL Live Beam 3

JBL lives up to its reputation with the Live Beam 3: reliable sound with strong bass presence and dependable noise cancellation. They look polished straight out of the box. I appreciate how the tuning is lively without overwhelming the mids—it works well for music, podcasts, and calls. The ANC is solid too. In loud environments like airports or busy cafes, they actually reduce enough noise to make a difference. If you want something recognizable, trusted, and performance-driven, this is a strong contender.

Get it for $199.95
JLab Go Pods AN
JLab

JLab Go Pods ANC

These are proof that budget earbuds can absolutely surprise you. The price point is almost unbelievable, yet you still get active noise cancellation and decent overall sound clarity. No, it’s not flagship-level, but for casual listening and everyday use, it punches above expectations. I see these as the perfect backup pair. They’re lightweight, simple to use, and do the basics really well without overcomplicating things.

Get it for $36.99
Baseus Pro
Baseus

Baseus Bass BP1 Pro

If you want ultra-affordable earbuds that still manage to sound full and enjoyable, these get the job done. The bass emphasis makes music feel energetic, and for daily streaming or phone calls, they perform better than the price tag suggests. They don’t try to compete with premium ANC systems, but they don’t need to. For tight budgets or as a throw-in pair for travel and gym bags, they make sense.

Get it for $39.99$23.98-40%

Parting Thoughts: Which to choose?

If you’re looking for the best cheaper earbuds than Galaxy Buds4 Pro, the decision really comes down to what you value most. Want stronger noise cancellation and proven performance in loud environments? Soundcore is hard to beat. Care more about massive battery life and high-res support without spending a fortune? EarFun delivers serious value.

The Galaxy Buds4 Pro brings impressive features—especially for Samsung users deep in the ecosystem—but premium pricing doesn’t automatically equal superior performance. In several key areas, these alternatives offer more for less.

For most buyers, that’s the smarter upgrade.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.

