Couchmaster CYCON²: this couch gaming desk boasts 6 USB 3.0 ports

Upgrade your gaming comfort with the Couchmaster CYCON². It's where ergonomic design meets gaming convenience.

Couchmaster CYCON² lap desk for gaming in use

Game in comfort from your couch when you have the Couchmaster CYCON² lap desk for gaming. It has 6 integrated USB 3.0 ports, a cable management system, and a useful power port.

Gaming from your couch should be comfortable. After all, the sofa is probably the coziest piece of furniture you own. In reality, though, most people who game from their sofa are hunched over their keyboard as they play, their shoulders tense, and neck craned toward their laptop screen.

And, if you’re like me, that all leads to neck cramps and backaches; it’s not the ideal way to feel after playing your favorite game. And that’s why I’m thrilled to introduce you to the Couchmaster CYCON² lap desk for gaming.

The Couchmaster CYCON² gives you a comfortable way to game on your couch and has all the features one might need for powerful gaming.

Want to find out more? Then follow me as I dive into the Couchmaster CYCON² lap desk for gaming.

Couchmaster CYCON2 Black Edition YouTube video

Get a couch desk with a smart design

When I said this couch gaming desk had the features you need for gaming, I meant it. With 6 USB 3.0 ports, it powers devices like your keyboard, mouse, gamepad, and headset. And, with its fast-charging USB port, it can even charge smartphones and tablets.

It’s so convenient to have these devices charging right next to you while playing. You’ll also get a smoother connection to your game. Plus, the cable management system got a reboot to make it more accessible. It’s never been easier to game so comfortably in your living room.

Couchmaster CYCON2 in lifestyle images

Enjoy great ergonomics with this lap desk

Tired of hunching over your lapboard? Or, worse, balancing your keyboard on your knees as you play? Luckily, this couch desk promotes good back posture, the company says.

In fact, its website cites Roland Kellerbach, a physiotherapist in Köln, Germany, who writes that the Couchmaster CYCON² is one of the best options for ergonomic operation of your PC/laptop from a couch.

The physiotherapist credits the large cushions as helping relieve tension in the neck and shoulder muscles, preventing muscle cramps. A gaming gadget that lets you game comfortably and reduces strain on the body is just what every gamer needs.

Couchmaster CYCON2 on a sofa

Connect this lap desk to your computer

And just how does the Couchmaster CYCON² get the power to charge your devices? That’s a good question. The company has developed a cable for the CYCON² that connects it to your PC. It creates a connection between your PC and the Couchmaster and, at the same time, brings in additional power with the included power adapter.

Couchmaster CYCON2 top view

This means you can run even the most power-thirsty devices using this couch gaming desk. Just imagine playing comfortably on your sofa while accessing your favorite gear. This dream can be a reality if you add the CYCON² to your setup.

Be gentle on the environment

My favorite feature of this lap gaming desk is its compact, resource-saving design. The new cushions allow the desk to take up less space on your sofa. Then, because the cushions are vacuum-packed, the size of the packaging has been considerably reduced.

What’s more, the support board is made from entirely recyclable plastic. So you can feel good knowing that this gaming accessory can be part of something else someday.

Stay organized with side pockets and VELCRO

What’s more, this couch desk keeps you organized while you game. That’s because it has side pockets where you can stow your remote, drink, cables, and more. If there’s something you like to have with you while you game, you can probably store it in these pockets.

Furthermore, the Couchmaster CYCON² also comes with self-adhesive VELCRO tape to secure your peripherals to the desk. That way, you’re less likely to misplace controllers and cords.

Choose a gaming desk made of high-quality materials

I don’t know about you, but I like playing with accessories that use high-quality materials. Luckily, the Couchmaster CYCON² features a microfiber that has a suede look. So you can rest your forearms against a soft, durable fabric while you play. Moreover, you can choose either black or gray colors that blend well with the rest of your gear.

Get the perfect fit with this gaming accessory

Best of all, the Couchmaster CYCON² is adjustable. That’s right; the armrest and lapboard are separate pieces and are freely adjustable to fit any size. You’ll love that you can change this desk’s size whenever you need to.

Elevate your gaming comfort with the CYCON²

The Couchmaster CYCON² lap desk offers a fantastic solution for comfortable couch gaming. As someone who appreciates the coziness of my sofa while I play, this lap desk has the potential to overhaul my setup.

I love its ergonomic design that promotes better posture and reduces strain on the back and neck. The cushioning provides exceptional support, ensuring a more comfortable experience, even during extended play. Moreover, its array of USB ports and cable management system streamline the setup, allowing for a clutter-free gaming environment.

What’s more, the couch gaming desk is also environmentally conscious. Its resource-saving design and recyclable materials make it a responsible choice for eco-minded gamers. The added side pockets and VELCRO tape keep everything organized and within arm’s reach.

The Couchmaster CYCON² stands out as a well-thought-out gaming accessory. It’s a practical, comfortable, and eco-friendly addition to any gamer’s setup.

Love the Couchmaster CYCON²? Get yours for just $179 on the official website!