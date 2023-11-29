Couchmaster CYCON²: this couch gaming desk boasts 6 USB 3.0 ports

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 29, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Upgrade your gaming comfort with the Couchmaster CYCON². It's where ergonomic design meets gaming convenience.

Couchmaster CYCON²: this couch gaming desk boasts 6 USB 3.0 ports
Couchmaster CYCON² lap desk for gaming in use

Game in comfort from your couch when you have the Couchmaster CYCON² lap desk for gaming. It has 6 integrated USB 3.0 ports, a cable management system, and a useful power port.

Gaming from your couch should be comfortable. After all, the sofa is probably the coziest piece of furniture you own. In reality, though, most people who game from their sofa are hunched over their keyboard as they play, their shoulders tense, and neck craned toward their laptop screen.

And, if you’re like me, that all leads to neck cramps and backaches; it’s not the ideal way to feel after playing your favorite game. And that’s why I’m thrilled to introduce you to the Couchmaster CYCON² lap desk for gaming.

The Couchmaster CYCON² gives you a comfortable way to game on your couch and has all the features one might need for powerful gaming.

Want to find out more? Then follow me as I dive into the Couchmaster CYCON² lap desk for gaming.

Couchmaster CYCON2 Black Edition YouTube video

Get a couch desk with a smart design

When I said this couch gaming desk had the features you need for gaming, I meant it. With 6 USB 3.0 ports, it powers devices like your keyboard, mouse, gamepad, and headset. And, with its fast-charging USB port, it can even charge smartphones and tablets.

It’s so convenient to have these devices charging right next to you while playing. You’ll also get a smoother connection to your game. Plus, the cable management system got a reboot to make it more accessible. It’s never been easier to game so comfortably in your living room.

Couchmaster CYCON 2 lap desk for gaming
Couchmaster CYCON 2 lap desk for gaming
Couchmaster CYCON2 in lifestyle images

Enjoy great ergonomics with this lap desk

Tired of hunching over your lapboard? Or, worse, balancing your keyboard on your knees as you play? Luckily, this couch desk promotes good back posture, the company says.

In fact, its website cites Roland Kellerbach, a physiotherapist in Köln, Germany, who writes that the Couchmaster CYCON² is one of the best options for ergonomic operation of your PC/laptop from a couch.

The physiotherapist credits the large cushions as helping relieve tension in the neck and shoulder muscles, preventing muscle cramps. A gaming gadget that lets you game comfortably and reduces strain on the body is just what every gamer needs.

Couchmaster CYCON2 on a sofa

Connect this lap desk to your computer

And just how does the Couchmaster CYCON² get the power to charge your devices? That’s a good question. The company has developed a cable for the CYCON² that connects it to your PC. It creates a connection between your PC and the Couchmaster and, at the same time, brings in additional power with the included power adapter.

Couchmaster CYCON2 top view

This means you can run even the most power-thirsty devices using this couch gaming desk. Just imagine playing comfortably on your sofa while accessing your favorite gear. This dream can be a reality if you add the CYCON² to your setup.

Be gentle on the environment

My favorite feature of this lap gaming desk is its compact, resource-saving design. The new cushions allow the desk to take up less space on your sofa. Then, because the cushions are vacuum-packed, the size of the packaging has been considerably reduced.

What’s more, the support board is made from entirely recyclable plastic. So you can feel good knowing that this gaming accessory can be part of something else someday.

Stay organized with side pockets and VELCRO

What’s more, this couch desk keeps you organized while you game. That’s because it has side pockets where you can stow your remote, drink, cables, and more. If there’s something you like to have with you while you game, you can probably store it in these pockets.

Furthermore, the Couchmaster CYCON² also comes with self-adhesive VELCRO tape to secure your peripherals to the desk. That way, you’re less likely to misplace controllers and cords.

Choose a gaming desk made of high-quality materials

I don’t know about you, but I like playing with accessories that use high-quality materials. Luckily, the Couchmaster CYCON² features a microfiber that has a suede look. So you can rest your forearms against a soft, durable fabric while you play. Moreover, you can choose either black or gray colors that blend well with the rest of your gear.

Get the perfect fit with this gaming accessory

Best of all, the Couchmaster CYCON² is adjustable. That’s right; the armrest and lapboard are separate pieces and are freely adjustable to fit any size. You’ll love that you can change this desk’s size whenever you need to.

Elevate your gaming comfort with the CYCON² 

The Couchmaster CYCON² lap desk offers a fantastic solution for comfortable couch gaming. As someone who appreciates the coziness of my sofa while I play, this lap desk has the potential to overhaul my setup.

I love its ergonomic design that promotes better posture and reduces strain on the back and neck. The cushioning provides exceptional support, ensuring a more comfortable experience, even during extended play. Moreover, its array of USB ports and cable management system streamline the setup, allowing for a clutter-free gaming environment.

What’s more, the couch gaming desk is also environmentally conscious. Its resource-saving design and recyclable materials make it a responsible choice for eco-minded gamers. The added side pockets and VELCRO tape keep everything organized and within arm’s reach.

The Couchmaster CYCON² stands out as a well-thought-out gaming accessory. It’s a practical, comfortable, and eco-friendly addition to any gamer’s setup.

Love the Couchmaster CYCON²? Get yours for just $179 on the official website!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
You don’t want to miss these Cyber Monday deals and discounts
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

You don’t want to miss these Cyber Monday deals and discounts

Looking to round out your Black Friday shopping with some great Cyber Monday deals? Then check out today’s roundup of exclusive Cyber Monday deals and discounts. Yes, my colleagues and I have sifted through the slush pile of sales and..
Black Friday deals: score big with these exclusive offers and discounts
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Black Friday deals: score big with these exclusive offers and discounts

Happy Black Friday, everyone! The 2023 holiday shopping season has officially begun, and there are countless deals on the brands you love, plus more obscure ones. Today, we’re focusing on both. So, whether you’re shopping for a new TV or..
eBay Black Friday deals: co-branding with BLUETTI, Reolink & SmallRig for up to 40% OFF!
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

eBay Black Friday deals: co-branding with BLUETTI, Reolink & SmallRig for up to 40% OFF!

Discover amazing eBay Black Friday deals for camping equipment! Renowned outdoor brands—BLUETTI, Reolink, and Smallrig—have teamed up to offer a 20% discount during Black Friday.  BLUETTI is a portable energy source for uninterrupted power in the great outdoors. From extreme..
M-Cube modular laser measure review: measure and map a room with one device
Product Reviews
By Shant Abraamyan

M-Cube modular laser measure review: measure and map a room with one device

Every home designer, construction worker, and real estate agent knows the headache of getting out the measuring tape, finding someone to properly hold the other end, taking measurements, and jotting them down. That’s where this laser measure comes in. The..
TiT review: this wearable art has a built-in fidget toy
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

TiT review: this wearable art has a built-in fidget toy

Show off your style with the TiT wrist accessory. Transcending conventional ideas of time and fashion, this wearable art embodies a sleek, minimalist aesthetic and wellness functionality. Fashion accessories can elevate an outfit, adding that little extra something to your..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

TITAN ARMY affordable gaming monitors review: optimize your gameplay
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

TITAN ARMY affordable gaming monitors review: optimize your gameplay

Level up your gameplay with the TITAN ARMY’s affordable gaming monitors. This lineup boasts industry-leading refresh rates and specs at bargain prices. Want to upgrade your gaming setup while staying on budget? So do I. And that’s why I’m excited..
Ragproper 100ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask review: a stylish sipper’s essential
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Ragproper 100ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask review: a stylish sipper’s essential

Looking for an elegant flask? Whether you’re a whiskey, rum, or brandy fan, you can carry it stylishly using the Ragproper 100ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask. Glass flasks have been a discreet way to carry fermented beverages since..
iDock C10 KVM switch docking station review: switch easily to gaming PCs
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

iDock C10 KVM switch docking station review: switch easily to gaming PCs

Elevate your work and gaming setup with the AV Access iDock C10 KVM switch docking station . It has a whole bunch of ports (12 in total) and works with both of your computers. Like many people these days, I..
UGREEN Nexode 100W review: this GaN desktop charging station delivers 100W max output
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

UGREEN Nexode 100W review: this GaN desktop charging station delivers 100W max output

Supercharge your workstation with the UGREEN Nexode 100W GaN desktop charging station. This USB-C charger delivers 15W, just like the original MagSafe charger. And it supports 100W max. output from a single port. As someone who spends most of her..
The best tech gifts to buy for the holidays
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best tech gifts to buy for the holidays

So you’re shopping for some tech lovers this Christmas. And, if you’re tech-savvy yourself, you probably have some ideas already. But you might need some confirmation. That’s where our gift guide to the best tech gifts for the holidays comes..
Transitioning Beyond Screens: Introducing the Humane Ai Pin next-gen wearable
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Transitioning Beyond Screens: Introducing the Humane Ai Pin next-gen wearable

When we think of screen-free technology, it’s usually about staying away from the screen or monitoring your screen activities and regulating them. But with Humane Ai Pin, things are about to change. This next-gen wearable makes useful screen-free tech a..