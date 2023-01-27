Best gaming desks that can fit all of your gaming gear

Need a gaming desk? Check out the best gaming desks of 2023. They fit your entire setup so you can play comfortably.

Best gaming desks that can fit all of your gaming gear
Secretlab MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand metal desk on a workspace

You’ve spent your hard-earned cash on a fancy rig and all the right peripherals. So it makes sense to support them all with one of the best gaming desks. These include desks for both larger and smaller rooms.

One of the best gaming desks you can buy right now is the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand metal desk. It offers superior cable management and delivers a wide range of adjustability.

And, if your setup is in a small space like a studio apartment or a living room corner, the GameZation pop-up gaming desk is your best bet. It holds your complete setup, from your monitor to your lighting.

Your gaming gadgets deserve a great desk like the ones below!

1. The Secretlab MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand metal desk has accurate height adjustment and a backlit LED panel. Get it for $799 on the official website.

Secretlab MAGNUS Pro illuminated

Enjoy clean cable management in a smooth, quiet desk when you go for the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand metal desk. It offers a fully integrated power supply column, excellent cable management, and nearly endless ways to personalize.

2. The GameZtation pop-up gaming desk fits your entire setup in a studio apartment or other small spaces. Contact the company’s official website for pricing.

GameZtation feature video

The GameZtation pop-up gaming desk fits all your gaming gear in a small space. That’s because it transforms from a compact trolly to a gaming desk. What’s more, it supports your keyboard, display, mouse, and LED lighting.

3. The Lian Li DK-05F and DK-04F gaming desks have a top glass panel, revealing the tech below. Visit the brand’s website for dealer locations.

Best gaming desks that can fit all of your gaming gear
Lian gaming desk in an office

Add a unique desk to your setup when you go for the Lian Li DK-05F or DK-04F. Their stunning glass surfaces turn opaque at the touch of a button. What’s more, these desks support up to 80 kg of weight, making them 2 of the best gaming desks for your setup.

4. The Cooler Master Orb X gaming workstation immerses you with its motorized shuttle dome. It’s priced at $10,000 and is available from select stores.

Cooler Master Orb X
Cooler Master Orb X front view

Your games are more immersive than ever with the Cooler Master Orb X gaming workstation. This semi-enclosed desk features a fully automated motorized shuttle dome for unrivaled privacy. Even better, it accommodates up to three 27″ monitors.

5. The IKEA UTESPELARE gaming desk raises and lowers to your preferred height, and the table top has 2 positions. It costs $269 on the company’s website.

Best gaming desks that can fit all of your gaming gear
IKEA UTESPELARE in a gaming scenario

Looking for a good quality gaming desk that’s affordable? Check out the IKEA UTESPELARE gaming desk. It’s large, sturdy, and adjustable. Moreover, the metal mesh at the back allows air to circulate and cool your PC.

6. The FLEXISPOT height-adjustable PC gaming desk offers smooth and whisper-quiet adjustments. Buy it for $339.99 on Amazon.

FLEXISPOT
FLEXISPOT with a monitor

Adjust to the ideal height in fewer than 10 seconds when you have the FLEXISPOT height-adjustable PC gaming desk. It changes height at the touch of a button and is thoughtfully engineered for less noise.

7. The Arozzi Arena ultrawide curved gaming and office desk has a 5’3″ width for up to 3 large monitors. Purchase it for $499.99 on Amazon.

Arozzi Arena
Arozzi Area in green

Have room for up to 3 monitors when you go for the Arozzi Arena ultrawide curved gaming and office desk. Meanwhile, the 2’7″ depth offers a wide field of play. Also, the full-surface desk mat is water resistant and easy to clean.

8. The Mr. IRONSTONE gaming desk with power outlets is easy to assemble and fits compact spaces. Buy it for $159.97 on Amazon.

Mr. IRONSTONE Gaming Desk review video

If you want a convenient gaming desk, look no further than the Mr. IRONSTONE gaming desk with power outlets. It provides a built-in socket with 3 outlets, 2 USB ports, and cable management. Moreover, the under-desk headphone hook is helpful for small spaces.

9. The VITESSE gaming desk has a carbon fiber desktop and offers incredible space for 2 monitors. Get it for $129.99 on Amazon.

Best gaming desks that can fit all of your gaming gear
VITESSE with gaming gadgets

The VITESSE gaming desk is a fantastic all-around buy. It offers a rack for controllers and games. It also has 4 USB ports and a spacious surface. Furthermore, a cupholder and headphone hook keep the surface organized. It’s one of the best gaming gadgets for your setup.

10. The EUREKA ERGONOMIC standing L-shaped desk offers 4 memory presets and leg room for tall players. Purchase it for $499.79 on the official website.

EUREKA Ergonomic Standing Desk
EUREKA ERGONOMIC top view

Prefer an L-shaped gaming desk? Consider the EUREKA ERGONOMIC standing L-shaped desk. We love it for its convenient memory presets and smooth and quiet dual-motor system. It even has an anti-collision sensor.

Match your gaming gadgets with the right desk when you go for any of the products on this list. What gaming desk do you own? Tell us what you love about it in the comment section.

