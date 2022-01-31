Boston Dynamics’ Stretch robot is gearing up to start its first real-world job in 2022

By Mark Gulino on Jan 31, 2022, 7:00 am EST under Tech News,

Are you a fan of Boston Dynamics? Well, you'll be excited to know that one of their lesser-known robots is getting some well-deserved attention. Stretch and its mechanical arm are being put to work and it's all happening this year. Read on to find out who's giving it its first job!

Boston Dynamics’ Stretch robot is gearing up to start its first real-world job in 2022
Boston Dynamic’s Stretch robot is getting a new job

Fewer companies these days are as tied to robotics as Boston Dynamics. It’s entirely understandable too since Boston Dynamics‘ regularly turns heads and captures headlines with its super-cool array of impressive robots. After all, their projects (like Spot) have been featured by folks like Myth Busters’ Adam Savage and courted by the U.S. Military. Well, now one of the company’s less exciting bots is getting a little attention too. Let’s take a look at Stretch and its brand new job.

Boston Dynamics’ Stretch robot is gearing up to start its first real-world job in 2022
Stretch has an array of suction pads to grab objects

What is Boston Dynamics’ Stretch robot?

Like we pointed out, Stretch isn’t exactly one of Boston Dynamics‘ more popular robots. For example, it doesn’t resemble a canid or humanoid and doesn’t seem to harness the wide range of tricks those bots are capable of performing. However, it does have plenty of practical applications.

Stretch, in short, is a large robotic arm fixed to a base that’s mobile. It’s able to move around and use its arm to pick up and carry objects–including heavy ones. It’s the ability to transport and manipulate those objects that give it an effective advantage for workplaces able to provide tasks for it to complete.

Official Promo for Stretch robot

How does Stretch’s technology help it work?

Stretch is equipped with the right technology on board to accomplish its goals. Its arm has several degrees of free movement range with suction pads. This allows it to grab hold of boxes and objects as heavy as 50 lbs. Sensors and cameras help it navigate environments while battery power keeps it running through the workday–up to 8-hours to be exact. You can likely already imagine where a robot like this might be useful, which brings us to our next question.

Who’s giving Stretch its first real job?

According to Boston Dynamics, Stretch will begin working for DHL warehouses. Initially, this will be on a trial basis with the potential to expand opportunities if things work out. DHL is investing $15-million into Boston Dynamics in exchange for a fleet of Stretch robots. What will they be doing? Stacking pallets and unloading trucks are set to be Stretch’s first assignments which make perfect sense given its strengths and capabilities.

Boston Dynamics’ Stretch robot is gearing up to start its first real-world job in 2022
Stretch is able to load trucks and pallets

With exciting potential comes much to consider

It’s genuinely an exciting and commendable prospect integrating robotics into areas we humans can use more help. It’s a way in which we can go beyond our past limits and reach for bigger and bolder things. However, it’s also important to consider how it may impact society as well.

There’s increased interest from companies who are suffering from worker shortages. Robots may become a more cost-effective replacement. Yet at a time when the “Great Resignation” is a serious point of discussion, is that a good thing? Much of the worker shortages are being caused by employees tired of low pay and oftentimes high expectations from employers. While helpful robotics absolutely deserve praise and support, it’s important to make sure we aren’t seeking to alleviate one need by ignoring another.

All-in-all, we’re happy to see that Stretch is finding itself a chance to prove itself. If you’re interested in learning more about this handy robot, you can check out Boston Dynamics‘ official website here. Stretch will begin its new adventure with DHL in the spring of this year.

What do you think about Stretch and its new job? Let us know in the comments below!

Tech News

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Generate copy for Amazon listings 10x faster with HustleClick
Marketing Tips
By Madhurima Nag

Generate copy for Amazon listings 10x faster with HustleClick

As you likely know, Amazon dominates the e-commerce landscape. In fact, 40% of all e-commerce sales in the US occur on Amazon. Not only that, but 9 out of 10 shoppers price check Amazon before making their final purchase. With..
There are too many wireless earbuds out there—which ones are worth buying in 2022?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

There are too many wireless earbuds out there—which ones are worth buying in 2022?

There are a lot of wireless earbuds out there, to say the least. So you might not have the time or wherewithal to research them all. We get it. And that’s where our guide to earbuds worth buying in 2022..
Weekend Digest: Ultrawide gaming monitors–the ultimate buyer’s guide for your 2022 workspace
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Ultrawide gaming monitors–the ultimate buyer’s guide for your 2022 workspace

There’s nothing like a brand new monitor in which to experience your favorite video games. You bring it home and put the old one out to pasture. Once it’s set up you stand back in awe at how much better..
10 Smart everyday gadgets that will make your life easier on the go
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Smart everyday gadgets that will make your life easier on the go

These days, being out and about isn’t easy. Things fall out of your hands, you can get lost, and your hands aren’t exactly free when you’re switching the music or accepting calls on your phone. But a few smart everyday..
10 Product concepts of 2022: Razer Project Sophia, Dell Concept Pari & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Product concepts of 2022: Razer Project Sophia, Dell Concept Pari & more

It wouldn’t be January without a host of new concept gadgets to blow our minds and inspire innovation this year and beyond. And these 10 product concepts of 2022 don’t disappoint. On the useful end of the spectrum is the..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Elgato Stream Deck Pedal features hands-free control & customizable actions
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Elgato Stream Deck Pedal features hands-free control & customizable actions

Elgato is back at it again with a new gadget that streamers and content creators are going to love. Adding to its many other great control accessories for those forging exciting video streams is the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal. It..
Most useful air quality monitors for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most useful air quality monitors for your home

Between VOCs and trapped viruses, indoor air can be more harmful than what’s outside. But don’t worry, it’s easy to improve when you add any of these useful air quality monitors to your home’s setup. Related: Smart home gadgets guide—best..
Create photorealistic HD avatars, videos, and virtual assistants with AvaSynth
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Create photorealistic HD avatars, videos, and virtual assistants with AvaSynth

Whether you’re a content creator or business owner with an online platform, AvaSynth is a next-generation text-to-video platform that could help. It creates unique video avatars and virtual assistants to improve your online presence, eliminating hiring people to film and..
Best gadgets for content creators & which ones to buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets for content creators & which ones to buy in 2022

If you make a living via social media platforms, the best gadgets for content creators in 2022 can help you produce better, more professional material. From lighting to synthesizers, these are the products to invest in. Related: Best wireless charging..
Meta’s Research SuperCluster will be the fastest AI supercomputer by the end of 2022
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Meta’s Research SuperCluster will be the fastest AI supercomputer by the end of 2022

Meta is working on a new AI supercomputer. This likely won’t come as a surprise to those familiar with the companies other endeavors. After all, it takes a lot of advanced computing and algorithms to run its famous social media..
HP’s new all-in-one PCs include wireless charging stands, monitor mode & WFH tools
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

HP’s new all-in-one PCs include wireless charging stands, monitor mode & WFH tools

Working from home has brought many needs to light that tech companies have been eager to fulfill. Among the many different kinds of gadgets and devices used in remote work, few are as essential as the PC. While it may..