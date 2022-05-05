Get more functionality out of your camera strap with the Rota-Strap and Rota-Lock accessories

Do you travel for your photography? Get a camera strap system that supports your on-the-go style with the Rota-Strap & Rota Lock Camera Accessories.

Keep your camera secure and use it more intuitively with the Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories. Made of durable Dyneema fiber, this versatile camera strap works with accessories that enhance its carry functions.

Your camera strap sure is helpful, suspending your camera around your neck during shots or over your shoulder when you’re on the move. But its use pretty much ends there, right?

The truth is, a camera strap takes up valuable real estate on your camera, so wouldn’t it be great if it could give you more functionality? The creators of the Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories aim to do just that.

Get more functionality from one camera rope

The Rota-Strap is a uniquely-designed camera strap. Unlike most camera straps that are wide pieces of webbing material, this versatile camera strap is an actual rope made of 100% Dyneema fiber. With its accessories, it gives you more carry options for your camera.

The hand strap configuration

Using the Rota-Lock, a photographer can expand their camera strap’s use into a hand strap. The hand strap position lets you easily hold the camera in your palm for long periods.

That way, when that ideal candid moment happens, you can react and capture it in seconds. With a regular strap, you might lose precious time reaching for the camera around your neck and adjusting it to your shooting comfort.

The wrist strap configuration

Meanwhile, the Rota-Lock can also configure this versatile camera strap into a wrist strap. It gives you an elegant camera carry solution when walking through vacation spots like city streets, farmer’s markets, and cafés.

Dangling from your wrist, the strap keeps your camera in a safe, comfortable position while allowing your hand to be free for other tasks.

The backpack carry configuration

The Rota-Strap also attaches your camera to your backpack. Simply connect the neckstrap to your backpack to transfer the camera’s weight there. Meanwhile, the force point will move from your neck to both shoulders.

So you’ll endure less strain on your back, and the camera will be stable in front of you. It’s the ideal configuration for hikers, travelers, and photographers. According to the company, you can walk for hours without pain and keep your camera in reach with this setup.

Rely on the 100% Dyneema fiber for a cut-resistant camera strap

With this versatile camera strap, you won’t have to worry about slash-and-grab theft. Its 100% Dyneema fiber material is one of the strongest in the world, up to 15 times stronger than steel. This makes it impossible to cut in a hurry, giving you the confidence to discover new streets in any location.

Additionally, the rope connector is made of 7075 aluminum alloy, the same used for aircraft construction. It’s also incredibly durable and lightweight.

With both materials, you get a rugged, sturdy way to carry your camera in pretty much any condition and situation.

Enjoy more strength with a smaller size

Moreover, the creators write that the aircraft aluminum and CNC machining process allows their product to offer more durability and strength in a smaller size. In fact, the connector is only 7/8 inches in diameter and 1 5/8 inches long.

Keep your camera strap tidier thanks to a rotatable design

Tired of adjusting and readjusting your standard camera strap once it’s become twisted? The Rota-Strap puts an end to the struggle with its 360° rotatable design.

Just string this updated camera strap’s ball link through your camera’s ring, put the ball link into the rope connector, and close the cover.

The rope stays in place thanks to the aluminum connector. It also prevents the strap from twisting or buckling, so untidy camera straps mid-shoot won’t interrupt your process.

Pack this lightweight camera strap for travel

Even better, you won’t have to make extra space in your luggage for this versatile camera strap. Lightweight and pliable, it folds and packs easily into any bag or backpack. It also comes in an array of lengths, depending on your needs.

If your photography keeps you out in the field or traveling for projects, the Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories can make your on-the-go setup much more manageable. Instead of switching between multiple wrist and shoulder straps, you can rely on one convenient system to keep your camera stable, secure, and within reach. Add it to your photography gear for a new solution to travel photography.

Preorder the Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories for $48 on Kickstarter. What camera gear do you use and love? Tell us about it in the comments.