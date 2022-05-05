Get more functionality out of your camera strap with the Rota-Strap and Rota-Lock accessories

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 5, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Do you travel for your photography? Get a camera strap system that supports your on-the-go style with the Rota-Strap & Rota Lock Camera Accessories.

Get more functionality out of your camera strap with the Rota-Strap and Rota-Lock accessories
Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories on a backpack

Keep your camera secure and use it more intuitively with the Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories. Made of durable Dyneema fiber, this versatile camera strap works with accessories that enhance its carry functions.

Your camera strap sure is helpful, suspending your camera around your neck during shots or over your shoulder when you’re on the move. But its use pretty much ends there, right?

The truth is, a camera strap takes up valuable real estate on your camera, so wouldn’t it be great if it could give you more functionality? The creators of the Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories aim to do just that.

Rota Strap and Rota Lock Travel Camera Accessories
Rota Strap and Rota Lock Travel Camera Accessories
Rota Strap and Rota Lock Travel Camera Accessories
Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories in lifestyle photos

Get more functionality from one camera rope

The Rota-Strap is a uniquely-designed camera strap. Unlike most camera straps that are wide pieces of webbing material, this versatile camera strap is an actual rope made of 100% Dyneema fiber. With its accessories, it gives you more carry options for your camera.

The hand strap configuration

Using the Rota-Lock, a photographer can expand their camera strap’s use into a hand strap. The hand strap position lets you easily hold the camera in your palm for long periods.

That way, when that ideal candid moment happens, you can react and capture it in seconds. With a regular strap, you might lose precious time reaching for the camera around your neck and adjusting it to your shooting comfort.

The wrist strap configuration

Meanwhile, the Rota-Lock can also configure this versatile camera strap into a wrist strap. It gives you an elegant camera carry solution when walking through vacation spots like city streets, farmer’s markets, and cafés.

Dangling from your wrist, the strap keeps your camera in a safe, comfortable position while allowing your hand to be free for other tasks.

The backpack carry configuration

The Rota-Strap also attaches your camera to your backpack. Simply connect the neckstrap to your backpack to transfer the camera’s weight there. Meanwhile, the force point will move from your neck to both shoulders.

So you’ll endure less strain on your back, and the camera will be stable in front of you. It’s the ideal configuration for hikers, travelers, and photographers. According to the company, you can walk for hours without pain and keep your camera in reach with this setup.

Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories in a video

Rely on the 100% Dyneema fiber for a cut-resistant camera strap

With this versatile camera strap, you won’t have to worry about slash-and-grab theft. Its 100% Dyneema fiber material is one of the strongest in the world, up to 15 times stronger than steel. This makes it impossible to cut in a hurry, giving you the confidence to discover new streets in any location.

Additionally, the rope connector is made of 7075 aluminum alloy, the same used for aircraft construction. It’s also incredibly durable and lightweight.

With both materials, you get a rugged, sturdy way to carry your camera in pretty much any condition and situation.

Rota Strap and Rota Lock Travel Camera Accessories
Rota Strap and Rota Lock Travel Camera Accessories
Rota Strap and Rota Lock Travel Camera Accessories
Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories close up

Enjoy more strength with a smaller size

Moreover, the creators write that the aircraft aluminum and CNC machining process allows their product to offer more durability and strength in a smaller size. In fact, the connector is only 7/8 inches in diameter and 1 5/8 inches long.

Keep your camera strap tidier thanks to a rotatable design

Tired of adjusting and readjusting your standard camera strap once it’s become twisted? The Rota-Strap puts an end to the struggle with its 360° rotatable design.

Just string this updated camera strap’s ball link through your camera’s ring, put the ball link into the rope connector, and close the cover.

The rope stays in place thanks to the aluminum connector. It also prevents the strap from twisting or buckling, so untidy camera straps mid-shoot won’t interrupt your process.

Pack this lightweight camera strap for travel

Even better, you won’t have to make extra space in your luggage for this versatile camera strap. Lightweight and pliable, it folds and packs easily into any bag or backpack. It also comes in an array of lengths, depending on your needs.

Read our final thoughts

If your photography keeps you out in the field or traveling for projects, the Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories can make your on-the-go setup much more manageable. Instead of switching between multiple wrist and shoulder straps, you can rely on one convenient system to keep your camera stable, secure, and within reach. Add it to your photography gear for a new solution to travel photography.

Preorder the Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories for $48 on Kickstarter. What camera gear do you use and love? Tell us about it in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022

From papers to projects and theses to dissertations, the grad in your life has worked hard to get to this moment. Whether they’re starting a job, another degree, or their own venture, give them just the right gift on graduation..
Snap Pixy flying camera can take photos of you as it hovers and follows with auto-tracking
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Snap Pixy flying camera can take photos of you as it hovers and follows with auto-tracking

There are drones and then there is the Snap Pixy flying camera. While drones tend to feature a wide range of capabilities–many of which require you to monitor and control–the Pixy is far more autonomous. In fact, you barely need..
Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar brings RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.2, and spatial audio
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar brings RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.2, and spatial audio

What gamer doesn’t love Razer? What consumer of entertainment doesn’t appreciate a good soundbar? Well, now these two entities have joined together to deliver us an exciting new audio experience. What might that be, you ask? None other than the..
May the 4th be with you 2022: must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

May the 4th be with you 2022: must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories

You have your lightsaber ready and your Star Wars movies all lined up on Disney+. But have you bought yourself—or the superfan in your life—a new collectible in honor of the day? If not, have a look at these must-have..
The best USB-C hubs for your office setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best USB-C hubs for your office setup

Mac and Windows computers keep getting sleeker and more lightweight. And you know what that means: fewer integrated ports. Yet a robust workspace needs plenty of ’em. That’s where the best USB-C hubs for your office setup come in. Related:..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home

Want to create a better space for you and your pet? Then it’s time to invest in some useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for the home. From smart litter boxes to modern pet furniture, these products make your house..
Weekend Digest: Budget-friendly soundbars to improve the audio quality of your home theater
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Budget-friendly soundbars to improve the audio quality of your home theater

These days, we have a lot of reasons to want a decent sound system in our homes or even our offices. We have so many kinds of media outlets and gadgets, and audio itself seems to have expanded in both..
Best gadgets under $100—check out the newest gadgets you can give your loved ones
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets under $100—check out the newest gadgets you can give your loved ones

Does someone you love have a birthday, an anniversary, or a special day coming up? Get them something nice—and recently released—with any of the gadgets in today’s roundup. The best new gadgets under $100 are sure to impress and they’re..
The best work desks you can give yourself and your home office setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best work desks you can give yourself and your home office setup

Whether you work from home or take care of personal paperwork there, your office needs a great desk. So invest in a good one when you buy any of the best work desks for home offices. They look great in..
FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror features life-size instructors, advanced gesture control, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror features life-size instructors, advanced gesture control, and more

There’s a sea of exercise equipment out there, and it can be hard to choose from. In fact, these days, there are even more options because of the latest smart workout gear you can buy. One new style of fitness..
Brew flavor-rich coffee in under 3 minutes with this all-in-one coffee-making system
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Brew flavor-rich coffee in under 3 minutes with this all-in-one coffee-making system

Enhance your coffee’s flavor when you brew it with the NoAir 2.0 full-immersion vacuum-brewing coffee maker. This cool new coffee device uses vacuum brewing to stop your coffee from oxidizing and forming carbonic acid, giving you a tastier, more nuanced..