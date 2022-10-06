Made by Google 2022 highlights–Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Nest Doorbell Gen 2, and more

Google gave us a glimpse of their upcoming Pixel lineup back in May, 2022. Today, they took us one step further with the Pixel 7 phones, Pixel tablet, together with the fresh products from the smart home series. If you are looking forward to make your mobile life blend effortlessly with your smart home, the new Pixel lineup is totally worth a try.

Google Pixel Lineup 2022

Pixel portfolio. Immersive, ambient experiences. Google Pixel devices are known to bring personal intelligence in the mobile computing world. Thanks to their AI + Android + Google Tensor, Pixel devices are designed in a way such that they make a great combination together. Be it the Pixel Watch or the new Pixel 7 series, Google has remarkably put together a lineup that blends style and function beautifully together.

Let’s check them out but before we do so, check out some more updates on the software side of things.

Privacy and Security

All products are designed keeping in mind that they are most secure and private phones in the Pixel series. Titan M2 security chip gives it the same security level as Google Cloud. Pixel 7 provides five years of guaranteed security updates. Everything built is private by design. Protected computing will minimize your data footprint, de-identify data and restricting access to your data making the process even better. Keep your health and wellness data private. A VPN encrypts your data traffic to keep your online activity private to you. Pixel 7 series will be the first phones to come with VPN at no extra cost.

Pixel Feature Drops

Every few months your existing Pixel gets software updates and new features to keep it going, without you having to upgrade time and again. The idea is to help you going with the existing phone, for a longer time.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Series

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Series design

Improve your life with a phone that does more: one of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Getting their power from the next-gen Google Tensor processor, they boast the Tensor T2 chip. This chip offers incredibly high security, ensuring you get rigorous protection of your data. Not only that, but it also gives you personalized features that apply to videos, photos, and speech recognition. Inside, they use the Android 13 operating system, and the exterior boasts blasted aluminum or polished aluminum. Both phones come in 3 colors. First the Google Pixel 7 comes in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass.

This phone series is priced at $599 (Pixel 7) and $899 (Pixel 7 Pro) and is up for preorder.

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch in action

Grab the first smartwatch built entirely by Google, in and out. It’s the Google Pixel Watch. This smartwatch with a beautifully designed circular dome shape works smoothly with the new experience of Wear OS by Google. Additionally, the watch features include Google apps compatibility. This means you can use Maps, Assistant, Wallet, and more with ease. It’s like having your own Google apps for your wrist. You can also use it to track your fitness goals with Fitbit and ensure you live a healthier life with a smart and fresh-looking smartwatch.

You can preorder yours for $349.99 USD.

Google Pixel Tablet

Add on to your portfolio of Pixel devices when you go for the Google Pixel Tablet. This new addition to Google’s suite of products works with a Charging Speaker Dock. Designed specifically for at-home use—where you likely keep your tablet the majority of the time—the dock improves use at home. It keeps your tablet fully charged so it’s ready to go when you are. If you want to watch a YouTube video for your next DIY project or recipe, you can hear it clearly. Or perhaps you want to video chat with family or friends—the speaker helps with that, too.

Google Pixel Tablet in use

Google also announced a couple of smart home devices earlier this week. These include–

Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen)

Google Nest Doorbell

Keep a watchful eye over your front porch no matter where you are when you have the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen). This smart doorbell offers always-on power, so you never have to worry about recharging or replacing a battery. Not only that, but it also records an hour’s worth of events even if you have internet outages. Additionally, it lets you access 24/7 continuous video recording along with 3 hours of event history. This includes clips up to 5 minutes long. Moreover, with person and package detection, it provides a clear image so you can see what’s going on no matter the weather conditions.

You can get yours for $179.99 USD.

Google Nest Wifi Pro router

Google Nest WiFi Pro router in yellow

Give your home the connectivity it deserves when you have the Google Nest Wifi Pro router with Wi-Fi 6E. This high-performance device provides your household with a tri-band mesh router system. In fact, it can cover up to 2,200 square feet with just one router. If you have a larger home, go for the 2 pack to double the coverage. Additionally, it provides access to the 6 GHz radio band, which delivers Wi-Fi up to twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6. Incorporating AI technology, it optimizes traffic on the network and switches bands to help your home avoid congestion.

You can preorder yours, starting from $199.99 USD.

Some of the best features that make the Pixel portfolio worth a buy would be–

Fast pair: Setting up your smart home devices with your Pixel devices will be super easy with this feature, no matter whether it’s a Google product or a third-party product.

Every device is a control panel: You can easily manage your smart home devices from your phone, earbuds or even your watch. They are designed to work as a control panel, all by themselves.

With that said, Google wrapped up today’s Pixel event, giving a glimpse of the entire Pixel lineup and how they can seamlessly connect your home and everyday mobile life at once. Which one of these new gadgets from Google do you like the most? Share with us in the comments below.