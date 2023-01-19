The Growatt VITA 550 powers camping, RV, and road trips with solar

Power your next outdoor adventure with clean energy. The Growatt VITA 550 fully charges in the sun in just 2.5 hours and uses long-lasting LFP batteries.

Growatt VITA 550 front view

Power your outdoor adventures with a fast-charging, long-lasting portable power station: the Growatt VITA 550. Its LiFePO4 batteries charge quickly and last for up to 10 years, saving you money in the long run.

Do you travel the country in your RV? Maybe you devote your weekends to camping trips. However you spend time outdoors, you know you need a reliable power source while you’re off grid.

Many power stations have a short battery lifecycle and charge slowly. The Growatt VITA 550 solves these issues with its LiFePO4 battery.

You’ve probably heard of Growatt before. As a top global brand with 11 years of experience in residential solar energy solutions and energy storage solutions, it’s the choice of over 3 million families and individual users.

The brand’s latest portable power station, the Growatt VITA 550, launched on January 5, 2023, at CES.

Now, let’s check it out!

Growatt VITA 550 in outdoor scenarios

Has top-tier brand recognition

When you invest in a power station, you want one that’s safe, reliable, and long lasting. Growatt’s products tick all those boxes and more due to its industry experience.

We already mentioned that the company has worked for 11 years in residential solar energy solutions and storage. Specifically, it provides integrated residential solar energy systems like energy storage batteries, PV inverters, EV chargers, and energy management systems.

Moreover, the company is a popular choice for off-grid-livers across Europe and America for solar performance. Growatt’s vision is to create a green, sustainable future using solar energy. It’s well-positioned to do so thanks to its background and capabilities.

Growatt VITA 550 near a beach

Offers pro-grade solar performance

Many outdoor enthusiasts want to power their adventures using clean energy. The Growatt VITA 550 makes doing so easier and faster than ever. With a 240W solar input, the gadget takes only 2.5 hours to reach a full charge.

According to the company, it’s the fastest solar charge speed of the capacity level in the industry. It far outpaces the industry standard charging speed, which is 5 hours.

So, in the time it takes you to cook, eat, and clean up after your campsite breakfast, this solar gadget can be fully charged and ready to power your laptop, tablet, drone, or anything else.

Then, with up to 99% MPPT Efficiency, there’s almost no energy loss during conversion, letting you get the most out of your solar energy intake.

Has adjustable AC charging

And, if the sun’s not out, you can take advantage of the adjustable AC charging features. The fast-charge mode uses 500W of input and charges the device in just 1.6 hours.

It’s a breakneck speed considering that many other power stations take 4–5 hours to reach a full charge. What accounts for it? The answer is bidirectional inverter technology: it provides a 200% charging speed boost.

And, when you have more time to spare and expect a longer battery lifespan, you can slow charge in 3.5 hours using 300W of input.

Runs on safe, long-lasting LiFePO4 batteries

Power stations that run on NMC batteries, a type of lithium ion battery popular for solar storage solutions, offer 800+ cycles. This translates to about 3–5 years of use.

But if you’ve invested $1,000 or more, you’d probably like something that gives you more mileage.

The Growatt VITA 550 does. Thanks to its LiFePO4 batteries (LFP batteries), This long-lasting portable power station lasts for 3,000+ cycles of charges and discharges, and it can work for 8–10 years.

It far exceeds the industry standard and saves you money long term. Yes, you can say goodbye to buying a new solar generator every 3–5 years with this solar power station.

Moreover, LFP batteries are safe. Using lithium iron phosphate instead of nickel manganese cobalt, they can withstand more extreme ambient temperatures. This makes them more stable in a variety of scenarios.

Powers your outdoor activities

How do you spend time outdoors? Whether you camp, go RVing, or take photos, the Growatt VITA 550 powers your passions while you’re off the grid.

And what devices can you power with this long-lasting portable solar power station? Well, featuring a 538 Wh battery capacity, it handles smartphones, tablets, laptops, and DSLR cameras.

It also can take fans, vehicle fridges, CPAP machines, and drones. Pretty much any device you might need while traveling can be charged by the Growatt VITA 550 portable power station.

Provides emergency power backups for homes and professionals

The Growatt VITA 550 can also serve as an emergency power backup for home and professional use. Just connect it to your Wi-Fi router or PC to remain online and get work done, even during a storm.

Or, use it to power cooking appliances and lights to stay comfy during a blackout. You never have to be without power when you have this solar gadget.

Runs devices beyond 600W

But what if you want to use power tools, a portable oven, or other devices beyond 600W? Impressively, the Growatt VITA 550 has a Watt+ feature. It drives devices of up to 1,050 Watts.

Boasts customer-oriented features

Best of all, this long-lasting portable power station is easy to use. First and foremost, the Easy-Plug-In Charging Cable ensures you can connect devices to the power station without a hassle.

Then, with 11 outlets, including 1 wireless charger, it can handle multiple charging needs simultaneously. You can expect an AC outlet, a car outlet, 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-A Fast Charge port, 1 USB-C port, and more.

This eco-friendly gadget also offers app control via the My-Gro app. It supports both Bluetooth and wireless connections for remote control and monitoring.

Moreover, the LCD shows the VITA 550’s status at a glance. You can see the output indicators, output power, remaining discharge time, battery status, and more.

Take clean energy anywhere

Powering your outdoor adventures with clean energy just got a lot easier with the Growatt VITA 550. This long-lasting portable power station charges quickly in the sun and lasts for up to 10 years. Plus, it is safe to use, giving you peace of mind

What solar devices do you use and love? Tell us about them in the comment section.