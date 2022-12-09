Holiday gift guide—the best gadgets for kids

Looking for kids' gadget gifts? Then today's digest is for you. We're highlighting coding robots, screen-free toys, building sets, and more.

We love the Jooki kids’ music and story player

Your kids have been good all year. So give them the extra-special Christmas gifts they deserve with these best gadgets for kids. These clever toys keep your kids busy for hours and reinforce those STEM concepts.

Does your child love to read? Help them discover stories anywhere, without the eye strain, when you buy the Amazon All-new Kindle Kids (2022). It has a paper-like display that’s for books only.

Then, your kids can discover music and stories for up to 8 hours on the Jooki kids’ music and stories player. This screen-free device plays music from Spotify and works with cute figurines.

These kids’ gadgets make excellent gifts for Christmas 2022.

Amazon All-new Kindle Kids (2022 release) eReader in use

Kids and parents will love the Amazon All-new Kindle Kids (2022 release) eReader. The glare-free screen is comfortable for young readers, indoors and out. Even better, a single charge provides enough power for at least 6 weeks.

Jooki kids’ music and story player in use

Offer your little one a screen-free way to have fun with the Jooki kids’ music and story player. It plays Spotify playlists when your child places a figurine on the Jooki, and it works with wireless headsets.

3. The Petoi Bittle STEM Kit open-source robot dog teaches kids coding in Scratch/C++/Python. It costs $214 on the official website.

Petoi Bittle STEM Kit open-source robot dog design

Palm-size and adorable, the Petoi Bittle STEM Kit open-source robot dog performs tricks just like a real dog and teaches your kids Scratch/C++/Python concepts. Compact and agile, it navigates varied terrain. It’s one of the best gadgets for kids right now.

4. The Purrble companion kids’ well-being teddy can calm kids’ anxiety with its soothing purrs. Buy it for $59.99 on the official website.

Purrble companion kids’ well-being teddy in use

Help your little one relax in stressful situations with the Purrble companion kids’ well-being teddy. It emits soothing purrs to help your little one feel better. What’s more, its sensors respond to touch and movement.

5. The LEGO Marvel I am Groot

LEGO Marvel I am Groot product design

Flex your kids building skills with the LEGO Marvel I am Groot. It comes with 476 pieces for a fun project. The resulting figurine is easy to move and pose. The app allows your child to zoom in, view, and rotate the model for an immersive experience.

6. The Segway Ninebot S Kids children’s self-balancing vehicle brings tons of fun to your kids’ outdoor playtime. Buy it for $299.99 on the company website.

Segway Ninebot S Kids children’s self-balancing vehicle product demo

The Segway Ninebot S Kids isn’t just fun; it’s also safe. With integrated safety engineering, it provides real-time protective reminders and is easy to ride. The top speed is 8.7 mph, and there are ambient safety lights, which is why it’s one of the best gadgets to buy for kids.

7. The ClicBot kids’ coding robot lets little ones construct a robot they can cuddle with. It costs $449.99 on the official website.

ClicBot kids’ coding robot in use

Support your child’s creativity and STEM learning with the ClicBot kids’ coding robot. This cute robot has simple pieces that snap together easily. The modular design offers many ways to customize and play.

8. The Blok 33 Swiss-made children’s watch shows time in a visual way that’s easy for kids to understand. Get it for $179 on the brand’s website.

Blok 33 Swiss-made children’s watch in pink

Help your child practice telling time with the Blok 33 Swiss-made children’s watch. It allows kids to set 5-, 10-, 20-, and 30-minute blocks, showing time more visually. It’s waterproof and has an ETA Swiss Quartz movement.

Belkin SOUNDFORM Mini Wireless On-Ear Headphones for Kids in use

The Belkin SOUNDFORM Mini Wireless On-Ear Headphones protect your little one’s ears while listing to music and watching movies. They prevent volume over 85 dB, have a 30-hour battery life, and contain built-in mics for communication on connected devices. They belong on any list of the best gadgets for kids.

lunii My Fabulous Storyteller screen-free kids’ book on a table

Offer your child a toy that doesn’t use a screen with the lunii MyFabulous Storyteller screen-free kids’ book. This kids’ gadget comes with various songs, stories, meditation sessions, and more. Kids can follow the story cards or record their own stories.

Treat your child to gifts they’ll play with all year when you choose any of these cool gadgets. Have you bought a great kids’ device lately? Tell us about it!

