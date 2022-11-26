Holiday gift guide—the most popular gadget gifts to buy

Want to give gifts your friends and family will love? Go for the most popular tech gadgets. From a flip phone to an action cam, these gifts are what your loved ones want.

Holiday gift guide—the most popular gadget gifts to buy
Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console product design

Shopping for someone special? Maybe you want to treat a family member to something they’ll love. Whoever you’re shopping for this holiday season, the most popular gadget gifts to buy will surely be hits. So we’re rounding up the coolest gadgets to give as gifts this year.

Got a music fan in your life? We recommend the Polaroid P1 portable music player. Available in bright colors and a compact design, it brings music to everyday moments.

And if you want to splurge on someone, go for the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. They provide superior audio, sound, and style.

Treat the people you love this holiday season with some of the coolest gifts out there.

1. The Apple iPad 10.9-inch 10th-Gen tablet has an A14 Bionic Chip and an all-screen design. It’s an advanced way to get things done.

Apple iPad 10.9-inch 10th-Gen tablet in use

Know someone with a neverending to-do list? Help them cross tasks off their agenda faster with the Apple iPad 10.9-inch 10th-Gen tablet. It boasts a Liquid Retina display and is designed for productivity.

Get it for $449 on the official website.

2. The Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console lets them game anywhere with its handheld design and 60 Hz refresh rate.

Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console in action

Give the gamer in your life a way to play their favorite games anywhere with the Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console. It brings your recipient advanced graphics and libraries of cloud-based games.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

3. The Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless headphones offer distraction-free listening for audiophiles and professionals with 8 microphones.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones in black

Impress a music lover or work-from-homer in your life with the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless headphones. One of the most popular gadget gifts to buy, Its 2 processors control 8 microphones with next-level noise cancellation and crystal-clear calls.

Get them for $349.99 on the official website.

4. The Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch has features like exercise modes, call capabilities, GPS navigation, and more.

Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch in use

The workout enthusiast in your life will love the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch. Featuring 40+ exercise modes, it guides users to listen to their bodies. It also offers workout suggestions and turn-by-turn directions from Google Maps.

Get it for $149.95 on the official website.

5. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 treats your loved one to a smartphone that actually fits in their pocket. It comes in a range of dreamy colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone design

Does your special someone want a flip phone for Christmas? Get them the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. Small but powerful, it lets your recipient see what’s important on the cover screen. What’s more, it also has an IPX8 rating against water.

Get it for $309.99 on the official website.

6. The Polaroid P1 music player is a fun, portable speaker with a retro design. It makes a great stocking stuffer for any music lover.

Polaroid P1 music player in use

The Polaroid P1 Music player is palm-sized and portable portable for on-the-go music and small gatherings. Get it for the student in your life or anyone who likes to hear music while out. Its fun style and features make it one of the most popular gadget gifts to buy.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

7. The Nothing Ear (stick) lightweight earbuds are top gifts this year because they cut down on bulk; they’re earbuds your recipient won’t have to think about.

Nothing Ear (stick) lightweight earbuds in use

Give a loved one earbuds that don’t get in the way with the Nothing Ear (stick) lightweight earbuds. Weighing just 4.4 grams, they’re barely noticeable. However, they deliver vivid sound and clear calls.

Get them for $99 on the official website.

8. The GoPro HERO11 Black waterproof action camera is new for 2022. It sends automatic highlight videos to your giftee’s phone.

GoPro HERO11 Black waterproof action camera in black

The GoPro HERO11 Black waterproof action camera can go anywhere with your giftee. It’s ultradurable and waterproof up to 33 feet. Moreover, the Emmy Award-Winning stabilization offers smooth footage no matter how rugged the terrain.

Get it for $399.98 on the official website.

9. The Nanoleaf Lines Squared color-changing LED bars bring a unique modular form factor and decorative lighting to your giftee’s home.

Nanoleaf Lines Squared color-changing LED bars on the wall

The Nanoleaf Lines Squared color-changing LED bars are some of the most popular gifts to buy this year. With 16+M colors and cool animations, they add atmosphere in any game setup, home theater, or bedroom.

Get them for $99.99 on the official website.

10. The Amazon All-New Fire TV Cube Alexa streaming box offers your giftee super-smooth video thanks to its Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Nanoleaf Lines Squared color-changing LED bars in black

Upgrade your recipient’s content with the Amazon All-New Fire TV Cube Alexa streaming box. The tri-band technology provides higher bandwidth, low latency, and both wired and wireless connectivity.

Get it for $139.99 on Amazon.

Your friends and family will thank you when you go for the most popular gadget gifts. Which ones are you adding to your shopping list? Let us know!

