Holiday gift guide—pet gadget gifts for good dogs and cats

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 12, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Looking for the perfect gift for your fur baby this Christmas? We've got suggestions, from interactive pet toys to smart pet health gadgets.

Nina Woof AirTag-Compatible Dog Collar in use

Your dog welcomes you home with a big, sloppy kiss every day, and your cat is always up for a cuddle. So treat your best friends this holiday season with any of these pet gadget gifts. From smart feeders to stimulating toys, these items bring your pets joy all year.

Cats love a big litter box, and the Petkit Pura Max offers a 76L capacity. So it has plenty of space for your cat to turn around and scratch. Plus, the smart odor control feature ensures the interior smells fresh.

Then, Fido can see you throughout the day when you have the eufy Dog Camera. The 3-angle treat dispensing system keeps him entertained. Plus, it offers 2-way talk and smart notifications.

Have a look at these excellent pet gift ideas!

1. The Aqara Smart Pet Feeder C1 includes portion and remote control. It’s great for small cats and dogs and costs $79.99 on Amazon.

Aqara Smart Pet Feeder C1
Aqara Smart Pet Feeder C1 with a cat

Get a pet feeder that connects to your smart home with the Aqara Smart Pet Feeder C1. It requires an Aqara Zigbee 3.0 Hub and can be scheduled remotely. You can even set it to dispense as much food as your pets need.

2. The Petkit Pura Max smart cat litter box boasts a 76L capacity and destroys odor. Buy it for $569 on the brand’s website.

Petkit Pura Max product video

Treat your cat to a spacious, odor-free litter box with the Petkit Pura Max smart cat litter box. It has a 76L capacity and smart odor control. Even better, the lower, wider entrance is comfortable for your cat.

3. The Petlibro Pixie Mouse interactive cat toy satisfies your cat’s hunting instincts. Get it for $29.99 on the company website.

Petlibro Pixie Mouse on a floor

Keep your cat fit and curious with the Petlibro Pixie Mouse interactive cat toy. This fun robot mouse has luminous lights and runs around your house until your cat catches it. What’s more, it avoids collisions and resets itself if it rolls over. It’s one of the best pet gadget gifts in 2022.

4. The Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar wearable cat toy shines an elusive red dot your cat will have fun trying to catch. It’s $27.99 on Amazon.

Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar product video

Another great toy for cats is the Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar wearable cat toy. It’s a cat collar with an embedded laser that stimulates your cat’s hunting play. Then, 3 beam modes offer different catching experiences.

5. The Puzzle Feeder slower dog feeder protects your best friend from digestive problems. Preorder it for $54 on Kickstarter.

Puzzle Feeder with dog food

Help your dog slow down during mealtimes with the Puzzle Feeder slower dog feeder. Since bloating and overeating can result from feeding too quickly, this pet gadget has a Broken Wave slowing structure. It encourages your dog to learn to eat more gradually.

6. The Whistle Health dog tracker uses AI to monitor your dog’s sleep, exercise, drinking, and more. Buy it for $59 on the official website.

Whistle Health dog tracker on a dog

Analyze your dog’s behavior with the Whistle Health dog tracker. This gadget lets you know if your dog is scratching too frequently, changes their eating/drinking habits, and more. That way, you can detect illnesses early. It’s one of our favorite pet gadget gifts.

7. The Windy Glow Big Apple Hands-Free Extra Long Leash has a cross-body design, keeping your hands free. Get it for $75 on the brand’s website.

Windy Glow Big Apple Hands-Free Extra Long Leash

Hold a cup of coffee, carry a baby, or take a call while walking your dog with the Windy Glow Big Apple Hands-Free Extra Long Leash. Made of high-quality leather in Chili Red, it adds a pop of color to any outfit.

8. The eufy Dog Camera D605 helps you check on your pet while you’re away from home. Purchase it for $199.99 on Amazon.

eufy Dog Camera D605
eufy Dog Camera D605 and a dog

Communicate with your pet while away with the eufy Dog Camera D605. It offers a 360° view, 2-way audio, and treat dispensing. The device also sends notifications for barks, meows, and detected movement.

9. The Chew ‘N Play Dog SUDOKU Medium Genie Classic stimulates your city dog’s mind. Buy it for $60 on the brand’s website.

Chew N Play SUDOKU
Chew ‘N Play Dog SUDOKU Medium Genie Classic

Give your dog a challenging puzzle to figure out with the Chew’N Play Dog SUDOKU Medium Genie Classic. It includes 15 tiles and 16 fields where you can hide a treat. Your dog can find it by moving the tiles. It’s one of the best pet gadget gifts in 2022.

10. The Nina Woof AirTag-Compatible Dog Collar uses vegan leather and holds your pet’s AirTag tracker. It costs $34.99 on Amazon.

Nina Woof AirTag
Nina Woof AirTag-Compatible Dog Collar in Beige

Choose responsible pet fashion when you go for the Nina Woof AirTag-Compatible Dog Collar. It’s made with natural fibers and recycled PU. Handcrafted and stylish, this collar is certified PETA-Approved Vegan.

Your pet always has your back. Show them how much you appreciate them this holiday season when you go for any of these pet gadget gifts. Have you bought an excellent pet gadget recently? Tell us about it!

