These home gadgets help you maintain top-notch hygiene at a pocket-friendly price

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 27, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Want to be healthier without spending a fortune? Check out these budget-friendly hygiene gadgets. They support your health at home.

mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging being used for sanitization

You want to maintain good hygiene at home—it’s essential to a long, healthy life. And having the right health gadgets can help. But you probably don’t want to spend $200+ on an electric toothbrush or a water flosser to get those benefits. Luckily, there’s a slew of affordable hygiene gadgets, and they’re what we’re rounding up today.

For instance, you can ensure your toothbrush is germ-free every time you use it with the Brill UV-C toothbrush sanitizer. It destroys viruses and bacteria and costs only $29.99.

Then, if you’re thinking about buying an air purifier, you can get the Kyvol Vigoair P5 for just $109. It filters your air with HEPA filters and has a stylish look.

Stay healthy at home with these budget-friendly hygiene products.

1. The Bril UV-C toothbrush sanitizer obliterates 99% of viruses and bacteria on your toothbrush. Even better, it’s only $29.99 on Amazon.

Bril UV-C toothbrush sanitizer in use

Brush more healthfully with the Bril UV-C toothbrush sanitizer. This hygiene-forward gadget attaches to your bathroom mirror and provides 360° of sterilization using UV-C technology, removing gunk and germs from your toothbrush.

Get it for $29.99 on Amazon.

2. The Simplehuman Rechargeable Liquid Sensor Pump automatically dispenses soap into your hands, preventing cross contamination.

Simplehuman Rechargeable Liquid Sensor Pump in use

Improve your handwashing with the Simplehuman Rechargeable Liquid Sensor Pump. Its sensors detect your hands, dispensing handwash, lotion, or hand sanitizer in a touchless design. Use it to keep your bathroom cleaner and reduce the spread of germs.

Get it for $54.49 on Amazon.

3. The Oclean W10 Electric Water Flosser expertly removes plaque between your teeth. It’s a bargain at just $59.99 instead of $79.99.

Oclean W10 Electric Water Flosser product demo

Keep your teeth squeaky clean with the Oclean W10 Electric Water Flosser. It cleans between your teeth with 5 distinct modes for daily cleaning, intense cleans, or sensitive gums. For this reason, it’s one of our favorite affordable hygiene gadgets.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

4. The EyeVac Air 2-in-1 air purifier & vacuum eliminates 99.7% of air pollutants. What’s more, it vacuums your floors and costs under $200.

EyeVac Air 2-in-1 air purifier & vacuum in white

Your home can be spick-and-span with just one gadget: the EyeVac Air 2-in-1 air purifier & vacuum. This useful appliance uses activated carbon, a chemical-free solution, to trap odors and chemicals. The vacuum function reduces particles on the floor and air.

Get it for $199 on Amazon.

5. The Kyvol Vigoair P5 HEPA Air Purifier filters the air up to 5 times per hour in rooms as large as 219 square feet. Plus, it costs only $109.

Kyvol Vigoair P5 HEPA Air Purifier in black

Improve your indoor air quality at a bargain when you go for the Kyvol Vigoair P5 HEPA Air Purifier. Its 360° omnidirectional design cleans the air in large rooms and boasts 3-stage HEPA filtration.

Get it for $109 on the official website.

6. The Bright Health Foot Relief Device supports your foot health by relieving discomfort, aches, and pain with IR and Red LEDs.

Bright Health Foot Relief Device in use

Take care of your feet with the Bright Health Foot Relief device. This gadget relies on IR and Red LEDs, improving circulation, oxygenation, cellular repair, and more. It even eases arthritis and plantar fasciitis, which is why it’s one of our favorite affordable hygiene gadgets.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

7. The Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit ensures your scalp is always smooth with no hassles. What’s more, it’s only $69.99.

Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit in black

Maintain a shaved head effortlessly with the Groomie BaldiePro ™ Head Shaver Kit. Featuring a 10,000 RPM motor, it shaves your head, face, and neck in about 3 minutes. Plus, the MessFree technology even catches cut hair.

Get it for $69.99 on Amazon.

8. The Philips One Rechargeable Toothbrush by Sonicare helps your oral hygiene with its microvibrations. Moreover, it costs a budget-friendly $39.55.

Philips One Rechargeable Toothbrush by Sonicare connected to a smartphone

Elevate your oral hygiene inexpensively with the Philips One Rechargeable Toothbrush by Sonicare. It delivers a thorough but gentle clean and comes with a useful 2-minute timer. You’ll love the range of color options.

Get it for $39.95 on Amazon.

9. The Nebia by Moen Quattro water-saving showerhead gives you a powerful wash but still reduces water waste by up to 50%.

Nebia by Moen Quattro water-saving showerhead in use

Make your showers more eco-friendly and affordable with the Nebia by Moen Quattro water-saving showerhead. It minimizes water waste while applying 60% more force than standard showers. For this reason, it’s one of our favorite affordable hygiene gadgets.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

10. The mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging destroys nasty germs on your smartphone and is affordably priced at $39.95.

mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging in use

Clean and charge your smartphone at the same time with the mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging. It supports healthy habits at home by keeping your filthiest item—your smartphone—pristine. It even works on earbuds, keys, credit cards, and more.

Get it for $39.95 on the official website.

Brush your teeth better, breathe cleaner air, and keep your head smoother with the hygiene gadgets on this list. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know!

