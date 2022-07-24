The top 10 smart home locks that actually secure your home

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 24, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Looking for a smart door lock with top-of-the line security? Then check out our suggestions in today's Digest. They keep your front door safe and convenient.

The top 10 smart home locks that actually secure your home
SwitchBot Smart Lock in black

Your front door lock quietly guards your valuables and loved ones against thieves and criminals. So when shopping for smart home locks, you wonder which ones actually secure your home. As it turns out, plenty of smart locks have robust security features. We’re talking about anti-peep keypads, biometric sensors, and security cams. With features this high-tech, you can say goodbye to your traditional lock forever.

Related: These smart home gadgets make multitasking a breeze

Don’t worry about onlookers deciphering your passcodes with the Ultraloq UL3 BT (2nd Gen 5-in-1). It has an anti-peep touchscreen that lets you add random numbers to thwart prying eyes.

Then, you can’t go wrong with smart locks that use biometric fingerprint sensors, like the Lockly smart door locks below. They ensure no one gets in using a lifted or copied fingerprint.

Give yourself peace of mind and convenience with these highly secure smart locks.

1. The SwitchBot Smart Lock opens with your Apple Watch or smartphone and supports Alexa, Siri, Hey Google, and others.

SwitchBot smart lock in black

Keep your home secure and beautiful with the SwitchBot Smart Lock. Its sleek lines look great on your front door, while giving you easy entry. Best of all, it automatically locks behind you.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

2. The Level Keypad smart entry panel unlocks via codes. Even better, you can modify them anytime, anywhere on your phone.

Level Keypad smart entry panel in use

Enjoy secure convenience with the Level Keypad smart entry panel. It relies on codes to unlock, which you can share with guests. For additional protection, you can install the keypad up to 30 feet away from the door in a hidden location.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

3. The Lockly Flex Touch Bluetooth smart lock only recognizes your physical fingerprints, so lifted and copied ones won’t work.

Lockly Flex Touch Bluetooth smart lock in use

Ensure you and your guests are the only people who can access your home with the Lockly Flex Touch Bluetooth smart lock. This cool lock remembers up to 99 physical fingerprints, and the latch works with voice assistants.

Get it for $159 on the official website.

4. The eufy Smart Lock Touch door fingerprint scanner gives you 4 ways to open your door and has a portable charger for power outages.

eufy Smart Lock Touch door fingerprint scanner in black

Open your front door even when the power’s out with the eufy Smart Lock Touch door fingerprint scanner. It comes with a portable charger that allows it to unlock. What’s more, it unlocks via fingerprint, keypad, eufy Security app, or key.

Get it for $144.49 on the official website.

5. The Level Bolt smart Bluetooth lock has a 6-stage gearbox, surpassing the industry’s highest standards. Plus, it’s easy to install.

Level Bolt smart Bluetooth lock product design

Increase your home security without the hassle when you buy the Level Bolt smart Bluetooth lock. Its stainless steel gearbox exceeds industry standards, while the wire-free design means you can install it with just a screwdriver. Unlock it via a key, your phone, or voice.

Get it for as little as $192.99 on Amazon.

6. The Altro Smart Model X smart lock sends you real-time alerts when there’s a visitor at your doorstep and records video.

Altro Smart Model X smart lock in black

A smart lock and security cam in 1 gadget, the Altro Smart Model X smart lock boosts your home security. First, it unlocks for you and your family without any keys. Second, it informs you about visitors and automatically records footage when it detects suspicious activity. For this reason, it’s one of our top smart door locks.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

7. The Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 unlocks when you get home and locks when you leave, elevating your home security.

Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 in black

You won’t have to worry about forgetting to lock the door when you have the Nuki Smart Lock 2.0. It automatically locks behind you and opens when you arrive home. Furthermore, the Nuki doors sensor lets you know if the door opens or closes.

Get it for $178.58 on the official website.

8. The Ultraloq UL3 BT (2nd Gen) 5-in-1 keyless smart lock has an anti-peep touchscreen, preventing onlookers from learning your codes.

Ultraloq UL3 BT (2nd Gen) 5-in-1 keyless smart lock in use

Add additional security to your home with the Ultraloq UL3 BT (2nd Gen) 5-in-1 keyless smart lock. You can open it in 5 ways, including your fingerprint and knocking/shaking, which sounds pretty cool. Best of all, the anti-peep touchscreen keeps your passcodes private.

Get it for $139.99 on Amazon.

9. The LOCKLY Vision doorbell camera smart lock offers 5 secure access methods thanks to the helpful PIN Genie.

LOCKLY Vision doorbell camera smart lock in use

Boost your home security when you go for the LOCKLY Vision doorbell camera smart lock. This comprehensive gadget has a PIN Genie that helps you keep access codes private, while the biometric sensor only works with your actual fingerprint. There’s also a camera that shows livestream footage.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

10. The August Wi-Fi Smart Deadbolt works with your existing door lock and senses when you’re going or coming via your devices.

August Wi-Fi Smart Deadbolt Lock in use

Don’t want to rely on a digital key? You don’t have to with the August Wi-Fi Smart Deadbolt. It actually senses your approach and either locks or unlocks the door when you have your smartphone or iWatch. It also works with voice assistants.

Get it for $229.99 on the official website.

Enhance your home’s security and ease your worries when you buy any of these secure smart door locks. Which one would you love to own? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Check out these mini tech gadgets that make life on the go easier
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Check out these mini tech gadgets that make life on the go easier

Maybe you’re a busy student running between classes. Or perhaps you work remotely and frequently set up shop anywhere. If you spend ample time out and about each day, then this roundup is for you. We’re highlighting our favorite mini..
These smart home gadgets make multitasking a breeze
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smart home gadgets make multitasking a breeze

Does your housework tend to pile up after the workweek? Or maybe you share your house with lovely but untidy kids and pets. Whatever your situation, home management isn’t easy, but the right smart home gadgets can certainly streamline things...
The best air purifiers you can buy now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best air purifiers you can buy now

Do you live in a city apartment? Or maybe you’re the pet parent of an adorable dog or cat. Whatever your reasons (and there are many possible) for buying an air purifier, we know you want a good one. For..
Take your presentations to a whole new level with this wearable air mouse
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Take your presentations to a whole new level with this wearable air mouse

Get more out of your computer mouse when it’s the AirPoint Mouse. Great for both personal and professional use, this wearable air mouse elevates your presentations for work or school, travels easily, and supports comfortable browsing. Looking for a new..
Problem-solving gadgets and accessories you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Problem-solving gadgets and accessories you need in your life

Do you frequently work from coffee shops with less-than-ideal air quality? Or perhaps you know your home’s tap water has contaminants. If either of those is the case, or you encounter other problems throughout the day, today’s blog about problem-solving..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

This minimalist leather bag collection includes a duffel bag, briefcase, and pouch
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This minimalist leather bag collection includes a duffel bag, briefcase, and pouch

Upgrade your travel gear with the John Candor León Leather Bag Collection. These minimalist leather bags are versatile and meticulously designed. After nearly 2 years of travel restrictions, you’re ready to see the world again. But in the meantime, flights..
The coolest outdoor gadgets for your overnight trips and adventures
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest outdoor gadgets for your overnight trips and adventures

You love outdoor adventures and have plenty of gear. But is it cool? The truth is, fun gear makes trips in nature more enjoyable and relaxing. So, today, we’re highlighting outdoor items that combine both form and function. They’re the..
This reverse osmosis water filter system won’t overcrowd your counter
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This reverse osmosis water filter system won’t overcrowd your counter

Enjoy healthier, tastier water with the RKIN U1 reverse osmosis water filter. This sleek gadget purifies water using hydrogen, UV, and reverse osmosis, resulting in delicious H2O. Even better, its zero-installation design eliminates hassles. Concerned about your home’s drinking water?..
The best home office desks to make you more productive at work
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best home office desks to make you more productive at work

Designing a home office space? Then a work desk that fits your style and work habits is essential. It’s your workday command center, so you want it to be high quality and have the right features. And to help you..
Top board games of the week: Moon, Halves, and Weird Little Elf
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games of the week: Moon, Halves, and Weird Little Elf

Want to throw better parties? Maybe Thursday nights at your local hangout could be more fun. Whatever your situation, get everyone to ditch their phones and interact with each other by preordering some of this week’s best board games on..
The coolest mobile filmmaking gadgets you can buy to improve your content quality
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest mobile filmmaking gadgets you can buy to improve your content quality

Whether you film workout videos at the beach or a travel vlog in countries around the globe, you need high-quality videography gear that’s portable. As luck would have it, that’s exactly what we’re rounding up today. Check out the coolest..