The top 10 smart home locks that actually secure your home

Looking for a smart door lock with top-of-the line security? Then check out our suggestions in today's Digest. They keep your front door safe and convenient.

SwitchBot Smart Lock in black

Your front door lock quietly guards your valuables and loved ones against thieves and criminals. So when shopping for smart home locks, you wonder which ones actually secure your home. As it turns out, plenty of smart locks have robust security features. We’re talking about anti-peep keypads, biometric sensors, and security cams. With features this high-tech, you can say goodbye to your traditional lock forever.

Don’t worry about onlookers deciphering your passcodes with the Ultraloq UL3 BT (2nd Gen 5-in-1). It has an anti-peep touchscreen that lets you add random numbers to thwart prying eyes.

Then, you can’t go wrong with smart locks that use biometric fingerprint sensors, like the Lockly smart door locks below. They ensure no one gets in using a lifted or copied fingerprint.

Give yourself peace of mind and convenience with these highly secure smart locks.

1. The SwitchBot Smart Lock

SwitchBot smart lock in black

Keep your home secure and beautiful with the SwitchBot Smart Lock. Its sleek lines look great on your front door, while giving you easy entry. Best of all, it automatically locks behind you.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

2. The Level Keypad smart entry panel

Level Keypad smart entry panel in use

Enjoy secure convenience with the Level Keypad smart entry panel. It relies on codes to unlock, which you can share with guests. For additional protection, you can install the keypad up to 30 feet away from the door in a hidden location.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

3. The Lockly Flex Touch Bluetooth smart lock

Lockly Flex Touch Bluetooth smart lock in use

Ensure you and your guests are the only people who can access your home with the Lockly Flex Touch Bluetooth smart lock. This cool lock remembers up to 99 physical fingerprints, and the latch works with voice assistants.

Get it for $159 on the official website.

4. The eufy Smart Lock Touch door fingerprint scanner

eufy Smart Lock Touch door fingerprint scanner in black

Open your front door even when the power’s out with the eufy Smart Lock Touch door fingerprint scanner. It comes with a portable charger that allows it to unlock. What’s more, it unlocks via fingerprint, keypad, eufy Security app, or key.

Get it for $144.49 on the official website.

5. The Level Bolt smart Bluetooth lock has a 6-stage gearbox, surpassing the industry’s highest standards. Plus, it’s easy to install.

Level Bolt smart Bluetooth lock product design

Increase your home security without the hassle when you buy the Level Bolt smart Bluetooth lock. Its stainless steel gearbox exceeds industry standards, while the wire-free design means you can install it with just a screwdriver. Unlock it via a key, your phone, or voice.

Get it for as little as $192.99 on Amazon.

6. The Altro Smart Model X smart lock

Altro Smart Model X smart lock in black

A smart lock and security cam in 1 gadget, the Altro Smart Model X smart lock boosts your home security. First, it unlocks for you and your family without any keys. Second, it informs you about visitors and automatically records footage when it detects suspicious activity. For this reason, it’s one of our top smart door locks.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

7. The Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 unlocks when you get home and locks when you leave, elevating your home security.

Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 in black

You won’t have to worry about forgetting to lock the door when you have the Nuki Smart Lock 2.0. It automatically locks behind you and opens when you arrive home. Furthermore, the Nuki doors sensor lets you know if the door opens or closes.

Get it for $178.58 on the official website.

8. The Ultraloq UL3 BT (2nd Gen) 5-in-1 keyless smart lock has an anti-peep touchscreen, preventing onlookers from learning your codes.

Ultraloq UL3 BT (2nd Gen) 5-in-1 keyless smart lock in use

Add additional security to your home with the Ultraloq UL3 BT (2nd Gen) 5-in-1 keyless smart lock. You can open it in 5 ways, including your fingerprint and knocking/shaking, which sounds pretty cool. Best of all, the anti-peep touchscreen keeps your passcodes private.

Get it for $139.99 on Amazon.

9. The LOCKLY Vision doorbell camera smart lock offers 5 secure access methods thanks to the helpful PIN Genie.

LOCKLY Vision doorbell camera smart lock in use

Boost your home security when you go for the LOCKLY Vision doorbell camera smart lock. This comprehensive gadget has a PIN Genie that helps you keep access codes private, while the biometric sensor only works with your actual fingerprint. There’s also a camera that shows livestream footage.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

10. The August Wi-Fi Smart Deadbolt works with your existing door lock and senses when you’re going or coming via your devices.

August Wi-Fi Smart Deadbolt Lock in use

Don’t want to rely on a digital key? You don’t have to with the August Wi-Fi Smart Deadbolt. It actually senses your approach and either locks or unlocks the door when you have your smartphone or iWatch. It also works with voice assistants.

Get it for $229.99 on the official website.

Enhance your home’s security and ease your worries when you buy any of these secure smart door locks. Which one would you love to own? Let us know!

