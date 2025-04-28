How do bionic hands work? Plus, one mighty yet affordable option

By Grigor Baklajyan on Apr 28, 2025, 2:00 pm EDT under Daily Digest,

Wondering what makes a hand “bionic”? Here’s how they work and a look at one powerful, affordable option worth knowing.

How do bionic hands work? Plus, one mighty yet affordable option
PSYONIC Ability Hand / Image Credit: IEEE Spectrum

Prosthetic arms aren’t cheap. Plenty of models with decent tech go over $60,000. That’s because it’s tough to pack motors, sensors, and electronics into a hand that still feels natural in size and weight. However, back in 2017, more than 57 million people worldwide were living with limb loss from injuries.

And honestly, with the way things have been going lately, it’s no shock that disabilities are becoming more common. Which brings us to bionic hands. What’s the deal with them? How do they actually work? What should you look for if you’re in the market for one? And yeah, let’s get into the ones that still deliver solid performance—without draining your savings.

What is a bionic hand?

Ottobock bebionic bionic arm
Britt Young with her Ottobock bebionic bionic arm / Image Credit: Gabriela Hasbun, IEEE Spectrum

Losing a limb flips the whole day-to-day upside down. Brushing teeth, grabbing a coffee mug, buttoning a shirt—small routines turn into big challenges. But I’ve seen some impressive tech lately that’s helping people take control again. Some prosthetics (artificial body parts) connect straight to the brain, letting users move them with just a thought.

What sticks with me, though, is how much of the struggle is emotional. From what I’ve read, most amputees talk about the mental toll way more than the physical one. It’s feeling different, like everyone’s staring. They don’t blame people for noticing, but it stings when the difference becomes the first thing anyone reacts to.

That’s why newer prosthetic hands are designed to look and move more like real ones. Some are made to handle precise tasks like picking up small objects, while others are built for strength and everyday use. Either way, they’re giving people the ability to do what they love and feel more like themselves again.

How do bionic hands work?

Amputees are regaining sensation

Prosthetic arms have usually been pretty basic. Some are just there for looks—featuring silicone with no actual function. Then there are the high-tech ones, the kind that let you move each finger using electrodes on your skin. When we talk about “bionic,” we’re really just saying it’s part biology, part electronics.

A bionic hand can’t do everything a real hand can, but the right kind can still be super helpful. From everyday tasks to hobbies, it makes life easier. But like anything new, you’ve got to put in the time and effort to get the hang of using one.

To make the experience feel more natural, researchers are working on ways to connect brain or nerve signals to the prosthetic. That might mean placing tiny sensors in the brain’s movement areas or using electrodes on nerves left after amputation.

Still, control alone isn’t enough. To feel truly whole again, people need to sense what the prosthetic is doing. That’s why newer bionic limbs are designed to send signals back to the brain, bringing back some sense of touch. It’s not just about function anymore—it’s about feeling like your body’s complete.

How much does a bionic hand cost?

PSYONIC Ability Hand
PSYONIC Ability Hand

Even with all the progress in prosthetic technology, not many people are choosing prosthetic hands. The main reason is cost. These high-end devices can be expensive, and they don’t always offer the reliability or complex movements you’d expect.

Top-notch, human-like bionic hands typically cost between $20,000 and $50,000. But the PSYONIC Ability Hand stands out. It will set you back around $15,500. Even better, Medicare covers it, and since most private insurance plans follow Medicare’s example, you might find it accessible through your coverage.

If you’re interested in getting the Ability Hand, you’ll need to work with a certified prosthetist. Don’t have one yet? No problem. PSYONIC can connect you with a professional in your area through their website.

Parting thoughts

So yeah, bionic hands aren’t cheap. But they’re also not out of reach anymore—especially with options like PSYONIC’s Ability Hand on the market. It’s wild to think we’re at a point where machines can help someone feel whole again, not just function.

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
