How to build a home theater for watching the 2024 Olympics

Want to watch the 2024 Olympics at home in style? Then check out our home theater picks below. We're highlighting projectors, screens & much more!

Create your dream home theater with the gadgets below!

The ancient Greeks built a stone stadium for spectators, but you can go a more modern route with the gadgets in today’s roundup. This is how to build a home theater for watching the 2024 Olympics. So, whether you’re creating a screening room or updating your living room tech, keep reading!

It doesn’t matter if you’re a die-hard fan of the American Women’s Gymnastics team or a basketball devotee; you deserve to watch the 2024 Olympics as you were meant to: with a crystal-clear picture and room-filling 360° sound.

No matter your setup, I’ve got product recommendations for you below!

Best home theater projectors

A projector is an essential element of any home theater. It gives you the feeling you’re right next to the action, whether that’s the long jump or a floor gymnastics routine. Here are some of our favorites for viewing sports:

BenQ HT2060 LED projector

BenQ HT2060 front view

Feel like you’re right next to the athletes with the BenQ HT2060. This LED projector has vibrant colors over a broad spectrum, so you’re in for some seriously stunning visuals.

It’s also HDR10 and HLG compatible, which means those dark scenes in your favorite movies will have deeper blacks and more detail than ever before. Gamers, you’ll love the low latency – smooth gameplay is guaranteed!

Epson Pro EX9220 LCD projector

Epson Pro E9220 in black

Next up is the Epson Pro EX9220 projector. This one is excellent if you have a bright room but still want to enjoy the action. With 3,600 lumens, it delivers clear and vivid images.

The 1080p+ resolution brings out the sharpness in every play, so you won’t miss a single moment of the game. Plus, its wireless screen mirroring feature lets you stream the event directly from your smartphone or tablet.

Best screens for home theaters

You’ll need a screen to go along with your projector. Here are some of the best you can buy on Amazon right now:

Super Deal 120″ projector screen

Super Deal 120″ Projector Screen front & side view

If you’re after a big, clear view of the action, the SUPER DEAL 120” Projector Screen is your go-to. This manual pull-down screen is ideal for any lighting environment, providing bright, sharp images that make every play look amazing.

The 160-degree viewing angle ensures everyone gets a great view, no matter where they’re sitting. Plus, the black borders enhance picture contrast, giving you a clear, dynamic image that makes you feel like you’re on the field.

Silver Ticket Products STR series fixed-frame projection screen

Silver Ticket Products STR Series Fixed Frame Projection Screen

For a more permanent setup, the Silver Ticket Products STR Series Fixed Frame Projection Screen is a top pick. This screen offers a wide viewing angle and works great with all projectors, so it’s excellent for daytime sporting events.

The heavy-duty frame and black velvet border enhance the overall picture quality, providing a crisp, clear image. Assembly is quick and easy, so you can get right to watching the 2024 Olympics.

Best sound system/soundbars

Pair your visual setup with amazing sound. We’re highlighting sound systems for a dedicated home theater and premium soundbars for those who want to upgrade a living room setup.

Klipsch Black Reference Theater Pack

Klipsch Black Reference Theater Pack components

If you want big sound without a big footprint, the Klipsch Black Reference Theater Pack is perfect. This 5.1 surround sound system delivers top-notch audio with Klipsch’s Tractrix Horn technology and aluminum tweeters.

The wireless subwoofer adds powerful bass, bringing every cheer and whistle to life. Plus, the satellite speakers are easy to mount, giving you flexible setup options.

Yamaha RX-V385 AV receiver

YAMAHA RX-V385 5.1-channel AV receiver

For sound that makes you feel like you’re in the stadium, the YAMAHA RX-V385 AV receiver is a must-have. It offers 5.1-channel surround sound and Bluetooth connectivity which is great for for streaming pre-game music or post-game interviews.

Support for 4K/60 Ultra HD, HDR10, and Dolby Vision means your games will look as good as they sound. Plus, Yamaha’s Cinema DSP technology ensures immersive sound that captures the roar of the crowd and the intensity of the commentary.

Samsung HW C450 Soundbar

Samsung HW C450 in a home setup

The Samsung HW C450 creates 3D sound with DTS Virtual, putting you at the heart of the Olympic action. The included subwoofer delivers powerful bass, heightening the intensity of every cheer and thump.

Adaptive Sound Lite optimizes audio and enhances voice clarity, so you won’t miss a single commentary detail. Plus, with Game Mode, you get synced audio for any interactive sports games you might play.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 on furniture

I’ve selected the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 because it’s packed with features for sports viewing. With Dolby Atmos and Bose’s TrueSpace technology, it creates an immersive sound experience, spreading sound in all directions.

Whether you’re watching swimming or a basketball match, you’ll hear every splash and squeak of the sneakers. With built-in voice control via Amazon Alexa and the Bose app, you can easily manage your setup.

Best smart TVs

A projector isn’t the best option for watching the 2024 Olympics in your living room. This area generally has too much light for a vivid picture.

So I recommend a flat-screen TV—you can watch it with the blinds open and don’t need to devote a ton of space to your setup. Here are my top pics:

Samsung 65″ Class OLED 4K S90C Quantum HDR TV

Samsung 65″ Class OLED Quantum HDR TV

Flaunting mesmerizing OLED technology, the Samsung 65″ Class OLED Quantum HDR TV delivers stunning picture quality with a full range of vibrant colors.

I love how the 4K upscaling transforms any content into sharp 4K resolution. I can see every detail, whether it’s a fast-paced sprint or a graceful synchronized swimming routine.

The Quantum HDR OLED fine-tunes brightness and contrast, providing rich, accurate colors in every scene. Plus, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite give you lifelike audio.

TCL 65-inch QM85 QLED 4K

TCL 65″ QM85 QLED 4K TV front view

For an ultra-bright display, check out the TCL 65″ QM85 QLED 4K TV. With 4K resolution and up to 5,000 local dimming zones, this TV delivers incredible detail and contrast, ideal for watching the Olympic games.

I appreciate how the QD-Mini LED technology offers deep blacks and bright whites, making every scene pop. With a 120Hz refresh rate, you’ll enjoy smooth, blur-free viewing of fast-paced sports.

Final thoughts

Watching the Summer Olympics at home is a tradition. So why not make your home viewing more immersive with any gadgets on this list? How to build a home theater for watching the 2024 just got easier! If you’d like more ideas on how to upgrade your home entertainment, check out our TVs and Home Theaters product category.