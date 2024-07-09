Samsung x Paris 2024: embrace sleek style with this Paris Olympics 2024 merch

By Grigor Baklajyan on Jul 9, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Tech News,

Explore Samsung's sleek Paris 2024 accessories, designed to protect your phone with Olympic-inspired style. They're ideal for sports fans and tech enthusiasts gearing up for the games.

Protect your Galaxy phone with Olympic-inspired merch

Samsung is set for tomorrow’s Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, but did you know that the company is also a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner? To commemorate the Games and dial up the excitement, Samsung has launched an elegant collection of Paris Olympics 2024 merch.

I’m excited about these accessories because they’re both stylish and functional. Currently available exclusively in France, we anticipate they will be offered in other countries closer to the opening day (July 26, 2024).

Whether you prefer a sleek case or a handy lanyard, the Paris 2024 accessories offer the best of both worlds. Keep reading for more updates and insights as we explore what Samsung has prepared for Olympic fans.

Samsung x Paris Olympics 2024 accessories

Going without a case is fine if you’re at home, but for most people, it’s impractical. A phone is a tool, not just an accessory. My case saved my phone when I accidentally dropped it. I thought it was cracked, but thankfully, there wasn’t a scratch or dent.

Phone cases for the 2024 Olympics

Samsung Paris Olympics 2024 phone case

With the Paris 2024 Olympics fast approaching, a reliable case is essential for withstanding everyday wear and tear during your adventures—even more so if you’re attending the Games. So, stand out stylishly with protective cases inspired by the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Samsung’s special edition Olympic phone cases are specially designed for a range of Galaxy phones (over 50 models are available) and wave goodbye to shocks and scratches.

2024 Olympics phone lanyard

Samsung Paris Olympics 2024 phone lanyard

Are you looking for a convenient way to keep your phone close during events? Phone lanyards offer a great solution for people on the move who need fast and easy access to their phones. Sport the colors of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with this lanyard necklace, a piece of Paris Olympics 2024 merch that keeps your smartphone secure.

Olympic-themed power adapter

Samsung Samsung Paris Olympics 2024 power adapter

Moving on to the 45W power adapter, it delivers fast and efficient charging, making it an ideal companion for your Samsung devices. It ensures you always have battery power wherever you are. With Smart IC technology, it minimizes idle power consumption to less than 5mW when your device is on standby, helping to save energy effectively.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra transforms Olympic broadcast

Samsung plans to place over 200 Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones on each of the 85 athlete vessels at the opening ceremony. The devices will capture high-quality HDR footage for an intimate view of athletes’ reactions. The South Korean tech giant will also install the Galaxy S24 Ultra on each competition boat in Marseille, letting fans experience the thrill of the race and feel part of the action.

By integrating its latest smartphones into the Olympic broadcast, Samsung showcases its cutting-edge technology. This not only improves the viewer experience but also positions Samsung as a leader in mobile innovation.

Parting thoughts

People need high-quality phone accessories more than ever, and Samsung’s Paris Olympics 2024 merch is primed for the job. Whether you’re navigating bustling events or capturing memorable moments, these additions are convenient and ensure devices remain secure.

So check out Samsung’s Olympic-themed accessories for Galaxy that blend style and functionality, helping you create lasting memories.

