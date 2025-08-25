iPhone 17 Air leaks: Proof Apple can make slim sexy again

Leaked details hint at Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet. Could the iPhone 17 Air surprise us all?

iPhone 17 Air concept image / Image Credit: FrontPageTech

Are you on the lookout for an iPhone that puts sleek design over top-of-the-line specs but still packs a pretty solid punch? The iPhone 17 Air might just be what you’re hoping for. Honestly, I’m all for it because, as iPhones have grown in power and battery life, a return to ergonomics wouldn’t be a bad move. Still, the big question is whether buyers will fall for the new shape.

Past tries at new iPhone form factors—like the mini and the Plus— didn’t catch on with buyers. Apple now needs a phone that fits between the base models and the Pro versions.

For me, smaller and sleeker phones are just…better. Remember how tech used to get smaller, slimmer, and lighter with each upgrade? That was the gold standard for progress. So, what can we expect from the iPhone 17 Air? Let’s dive in.

Steve Jobs unveils first major iPhone overhaul: iPhone 4 / Image Credit: All About Steve Jobs.com.

Apple loves to turn heads when it hints at a big event. If the company keeps its usual rhythm, the announcement could land before August closes. Right after that comes the IFA show in Berlin on September 5–9. Apple won’t want its spotlight dimmed, so going a week earlier makes more sense.

According to The Information, Apple may price the iPhone 17 Air higher than the iPhone Pro Max models. To put that in perspective, the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,200, so the iPhone 17 Air could kick off at $1,300 or more.

iPhone 17 Air leaks

iPhone 17 Air / Image Credit: @UniverseIce, X

Mark Gurman says Apple will replace the iPhone 16 Plus with a new slim model. The iPhone 16 Plus only ranked 10th in Q1 2025 global smartphone sales. Many people picked the base iPhone 16 instead, since the Plus didn’t offer enough extra perks (like the Pro cameras) to justify the higher price. The iPhone 17 Air’s thinner design is shaping up to be a key selling point. Ice Universe reports the iPhone 17 Air will be 5.5 mm (0.22 in) thick, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max will measure 8.725 mm (0.34 in).

However, like the MacBook Air over the years, the iPhone 17 Air will make some trade-offs. Less space means smaller batteries, simpler cameras, and less room for speakers or haptic motors.

Gurman says the iPhone 17 Air will have weaker battery life, a single rear camera, and no physical SIM slot. It will also run on Apple’s first in-house modem instead of a stronger Qualcomm chip. This modem is more power-efficient and helps the phone stay thin, but it doesn’t support mmWave 5G.

If you’re not obsessed with photography, high refresh rates, or super long battery life, the iPhone 17 Air should cover most of your needs.

Outlook

Apple will likely market the iPhone 17 Air as the fancier handset in the lineup. It will emphasize the stylish design while skipping the extra power, screen size, and cameras found in the Pro models. Eventually, Apple plans to fit Pro-level specs into this smaller design, but that could take until 2027, according to Gurman.

I think the “Air” line will end up being its own thing, kind of like the “SE” series, but more expensive. Apple will probably release it every once in a while, not on a yearly basis. With toned-down features and a focus on looks and slimness, I doubt it will follow the usual yearly update cycle. Still, I think the iPhone 17 Air will pull in its own loyal crowd.

Now, about the weight. Your hand, wrist, and arm fight gravity the whole time you hold a phone. Even a small bump of 1–2 ounces feels fine at first, but stretch that over an hour and fatigue sets in. Think of it like reading: a light paperback sits easy, but a bulky hardcover wears you down. And of course, some folks just want that sharp, slim look, especially when it carries the iPhone name.

Final thoughts

If you’re like me and prefer a sleek, stylish iPhone over the Pro-level power, the iPhone 17 Air sounds pretty exciting. Apple’s aiming for a thinner, lighter feel, though battery challenges mean it might not be as slim as originally planned. Still, a design-focused iPhone sounds like a refreshing addition to the lineup.

Apple will use technology from the iPhone 17 Air to drive future models in new directions. That includes the Foldable iPhone, which could arrive as early as 2026. The device will take advantage of the Air’s battery, display, modem, and chip improvements.