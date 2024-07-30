Apple iPhone 16 leaks: 8 key rumors you need to know

By Grigor Baklajyan on Jul 30, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Get ready for Apple’s September event with a first look at the iPhone 16. From fresh design tweaks to exciting new features, here's what you need to know!

Apple iPhone 16 leaks: 8 key rumors you need to know
Get the lowdown on the upcoming iPhone 16

I’ve been rocking my iPhone for the past 4 years, and every year, I get excited in the months leading up to Apple’s September event. That’s when all the buzz starts about their newest releases. This year, iPhone 16 leaks suggest that the new additions might not shake things up much with their design. But they’re bringing some cool software updates, a new camera control button, and a faster chip to keep things fresh.

Apple usually announces its events just two weeks in advance, which keeps the excitement high. Based on past trends, we can expect this year’s event on the second Tuesday of September, likely September 10.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest rumors, updates, and what to expect from the iPhone 16. Apple’s newest addition to its tech lineup is sure to impress!

iPhone 16
iPhone 16 in a pink colorway / Image Credits: MacRumors

1. iPhone 16 design

Apple’s latest design updates include a vertically aligned camera system with a sleek, pill-shaped bump. This new setup houses the Wide and Ultrawide lenses, with the microphone placed nearby and the camera flash located separately on the back.

The left side replaces the mute switch with an Action button, mirroring the iPhone 15 Pro models. The volume buttons are below this new button. On the right, a new Capture Button replaces the mmWave antenna and is easy to press in landscape mode. The mmWave antenna moves to the bottom left.

Overall, the iPhone 16 keeps the same body shape and size as the iPhone 15, with updates mainly focused on the camera and button placements.

iPhone 16 Rumors
iPhone 16 side button layout / Image Credits: MacRumors

2. iPhone 16 pro size

According to Weibo user OvO Baby Sauce OvO’s iPhone 16 leaks, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will stick to their current sizes—6.1 and 6.7 inches. But the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to get a bit bigger, measuring 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively.

With these bigger displays, the phones will be taller and wider than the iPhone 15 Pro models, though the thickness will stay the same. Expect a slight increase in weight, though. The overall design won’t change much, but the bezels will be slimmer.

Apple iPhone 16 leaks: 8 key rumors you need to know
iPhone 16 potential colorways / Image Credits: MacRumors

3. New chip

It turns out that all 4 iPhone 16 models will be running on the new A18 chip, according to some code found in Apple’s backend. There might still be a 2-tier setup, where the non-Pro models get the A18 and the Pro models get an A18 Pro or something similar. At least the more affordable versions won’t be stuck with last year’s chip.

The new A18 chip coming in the iPhone 16 Pro models might pack a beefed-up Neural Engine with a lot more cores, which means better AI and machine learning performance. Plus, it’s set to have a bigger die size.

Here’s the intriguing part: Apple’s code revealed 5 models, and we’re still not sure what the fifth one is. Some speculate it could be the next iPhone SE, which might drop in early 2025 and come with the same chip as the iPhone 16 lineup.

4. iPhone 16 camera

The iPhone 16 Pro models might come with an upgraded Ultra Wide camera featuring a 48-megapixel sensor. This should improve photo quality in low light by using pixel binning to combine data from 4 pixels into 1.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to include a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a sophisticated 8-part hybrid lens, made up of 2 glass and 6 plastic elements. There will also be updates to the Telephoto and Ultra Wide sensors.

In 2024, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could gain the 5x Telephoto lens, making this feature available on both models instead of just the Pro Max.

5. Foldable iPhone?

Apple’s plans for a foldable iPhone are advancing. The new phone will be pocket-sized when folded and will have dimensions similar to the current iPhone when opened. Earlier reports suggested Apple was having trouble with the iPhone Flip due to the noticeable crease from the foldable screen. However, iPhone 16 leaks hint that Samsung might supply the displays for this new model. Apple aims for the foldable iPhone to be half as thick as the current iPhone when opened. It will ensure the device remains compact and not too bulky when closed.

What about the foldable iPhone release date? iPhone 16 leaks say that we might see a folding iPhone by 2026, but I’m not convinced. Apple usually takes its time with new tech, so 2026 feels a bit soon. Some think it might be 2027 before we get a folding iPhone, mainly because Apple’s focused on making the crease disappear and ensuring the screen can handle repeated folds.

6. iPhone 16 colors

There’s been some buzz about the color options for the iPhone 16 models. While one rumor says we might see 7 colors—blue, pink, yellow, green, black, white, and purple—Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks it’ll be simpler. According to him, the iPhone 16 will come in black, green, pink, blue, and white, leaving out purple and yellow.

It looks like the iPhone 16 will continue with the color-infused back glass we saw on the iPhone 15. Expect a frosted effect on the rear glass that stands out against the main frame color.

As for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, Kuo’s forecast includes black, white (or silver), grey (which might be natural titanium), and rose.

7. AI capabilities

With iOS 18, Apple is gearing up to introduce some new Siri features powered by advanced language models. While iOS 18 will bring a bunch of cool LLM features to all iPhones, some of the on-device AI perks might be exclusive to the iPhone 16.

Expect better interactions between Siri and the Messages app, auto-generated playlists on Apple Music, and even some AI help with productivity apps for content creation. Looks like there’s a lot to look forward to!

8. Action button

The iPhone 15 Pro models come with a new feature called the Action Button, and in 2024, the standard iPhone 16 models will get it, too. The Action Button on the iPhone 16 will work just like the one on the iPhone 15 Pro.

The Action Button replaces the old mute switch and can do a bunch of things. You can use it to turn on the Flashlight, start the Camera, launch Shortcuts, toggle Focus modes, use Translate, switch Silent Mode on or off, and more.

Wrapping up

So, that’s the scoop on the upcoming iPhone 16. While the design might not see a drastic overhaul, the new camera control button and upgraded chip are definitely exciting. Plus, the potential foldable iPhone adds a whole new level of anticipation. Keep an eye out for Apple’s event announcement in early September—it’s bound to be filled with surprises.

Meanwhile, check out Gadget Flow’s Cool New Gadgets catalog for other innovative tech that’s worth exploring.

Daily Digest

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Back-to-School gifts: Wow ’em with brand-new gear
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Back-to-School gifts: Wow ’em with brand-new gear
It may be the dog days of summer, but schools and college will start in less than a month in the US. If you have a high school or college student in your life, you may want to get them..
Luxury office gadgets & accessories: Here’s what the future of work looks like
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
Luxury office gadgets & accessories: Here’s what the future of work looks like
Setting up your workspace—whether it’s at home or in the office—is a wonderful opportunity to make your surroundings conducive to productivity. Over the last few months, I’ve been on a mission to turn my workspace into a haven of comfort..
The best products for sleep in 2024—Samsung, Hatch & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The best products for sleep in 2024—Samsung, Hatch & more
Do you toss and turn before falling asleep each night? Maybe you’re up until the wee hours, scrolling through your phone. No matter, it’s time to overhaul your sleep routine. These are the best products for sleep in 2024. If..
The ADDVISOR Plus Review: this sun visor for cars will make you ditch your sunglasses
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
The ADDVISOR Plus Review: this sun visor for cars will make you ditch your sunglasses
I live in a city with an average of 300 days of sunshine a year, and it has its perks. It also means that sunglasses are a must—especially while driving. However, if you’re anything like me, remembering to grab your..
Best deals on Amazon right now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best deals on Amazon right now
Amazon is so massive that there’s always something on discount. But therein lies the problem; with seemingly endless products, finding the best deals is like sifting through the sand. But don’t worry; I’m here to make finding discounts easier with..

Popular Blog Posts

Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..

You Might Also Like

9 best running headphones of 2024 for indoor and outdoor use
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan

9 best running headphones of 2024 for indoor and outdoor use

I always run with headphones on, whether I’m listening podcasts or music. Audio content helps me keep a steady pace, even if it doesn’t necessarily make me run faster. Last year, I tried running without headphones for a bit. My..
PIURIFY ALCHEMY review: advanced yet easy-to-use water pitcher with filter
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan

PIURIFY ALCHEMY review: advanced yet easy-to-use water pitcher with filter

Tap water can be hit or miss. Back where I grew up, we relied on well water that was pretty dirty and full of heavy metals. Filtration was our only option for safe drinking water, aside from spending a lot..
tinyPod review: this new Apple Watch case meets vintage iPod minimalism
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan

tinyPod review: this new Apple Watch case meets vintage iPod minimalism

Missing the iPod Classic since it was discontinued? You might just find a little nostalgia with the tinyPod. It’s a new Apple Watch case that turns your smartwatch into a mini version of the iconic music player. What I loved..
Top 5 best telescopes for beginners in 2024
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top 5 best telescopes for beginners in 2024

There are thousands, if not millions, of amateur astronomers worldwide. They’re drawn to the night sky’s mesmerizing display of planets, nebulae, double stars, and galaxies. But, with countless stars and celestial objects, it’s hard to know where to start. We’re..
From news to technology: the fuel to our true crime obsession
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

From news to technology: the fuel to our true crime obsession

True crime has long captivated the human imagination, a peculiar blend of horror and intrigue that keeps us coming back for more. But what is it about true crime that draws us in so deeply? Is it the thrill of..
Unistellar ENVISION Review: day and night vision binoculars with AR info overlay
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Unistellar ENVISION Review: day and night vision binoculars with AR info overlay

When my husband and I go hiking, we navigate using maps on our phones or smartwatches. We bring binoculars, too, but have to cross-check what we see with information from our devices. It ends up being quite a hassle that..