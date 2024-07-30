Apple iPhone 16 leaks: 8 key rumors you need to know

Grigor Baklajyan on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Get ready for Apple’s September event with a first look at the iPhone 16. From fresh design tweaks to exciting new features, here's what you need to know!

Get the lowdown on the upcoming iPhone 16

I’ve been rocking my iPhone for the past 4 years, and every year, I get excited in the months leading up to Apple’s September event. That’s when all the buzz starts about their newest releases. This year, iPhone 16 leaks suggest that the new additions might not shake things up much with their design. But they’re bringing some cool software updates, a new camera control button, and a faster chip to keep things fresh.

Apple usually announces its events just two weeks in advance, which keeps the excitement high. Based on past trends, we can expect this year’s event on the second Tuesday of September, likely September 10.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest rumors, updates, and what to expect from the iPhone 16. Apple’s newest addition to its tech lineup is sure to impress!

iPhone 16 in a pink colorway / Image Credits: MacRumors

1. iPhone 16 design

Apple’s latest design updates include a vertically aligned camera system with a sleek, pill-shaped bump. This new setup houses the Wide and Ultrawide lenses, with the microphone placed nearby and the camera flash located separately on the back.

The left side replaces the mute switch with an Action button, mirroring the iPhone 15 Pro models. The volume buttons are below this new button. On the right, a new Capture Button replaces the mmWave antenna and is easy to press in landscape mode. The mmWave antenna moves to the bottom left.

Overall, the iPhone 16 keeps the same body shape and size as the iPhone 15, with updates mainly focused on the camera and button placements.

iPhone 16 side button layout / Image Credits: MacRumors

2. iPhone 16 pro size

According to Weibo user OvO Baby Sauce OvO’s iPhone 16 leaks, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will stick to their current sizes—6.1 and 6.7 inches. But the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to get a bit bigger, measuring 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively.

With these bigger displays, the phones will be taller and wider than the iPhone 15 Pro models, though the thickness will stay the same. Expect a slight increase in weight, though. The overall design won’t change much, but the bezels will be slimmer.

iPhone 16 potential colorways / Image Credits: MacRumors

3. New chip

It turns out that all 4 iPhone 16 models will be running on the new A18 chip, according to some code found in Apple’s backend. There might still be a 2-tier setup, where the non-Pro models get the A18 and the Pro models get an A18 Pro or something similar. At least the more affordable versions won’t be stuck with last year’s chip.

The new A18 chip coming in the iPhone 16 Pro models might pack a beefed-up Neural Engine with a lot more cores, which means better AI and machine learning performance. Plus, it’s set to have a bigger die size.

Here’s the intriguing part: Apple’s code revealed 5 models, and we’re still not sure what the fifth one is. Some speculate it could be the next iPhone SE, which might drop in early 2025 and come with the same chip as the iPhone 16 lineup.

4. iPhone 16 camera

The iPhone 16 Pro models might come with an upgraded Ultra Wide camera featuring a 48-megapixel sensor. This should improve photo quality in low light by using pixel binning to combine data from 4 pixels into 1.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to include a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a sophisticated 8-part hybrid lens, made up of 2 glass and 6 plastic elements. There will also be updates to the Telephoto and Ultra Wide sensors.

In 2024, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could gain the 5x Telephoto lens, making this feature available on both models instead of just the Pro Max.

5. Foldable iPhone?

Apple’s plans for a foldable iPhone are advancing. The new phone will be pocket-sized when folded and will have dimensions similar to the current iPhone when opened. Earlier reports suggested Apple was having trouble with the iPhone Flip due to the noticeable crease from the foldable screen. However, iPhone 16 leaks hint that Samsung might supply the displays for this new model. Apple aims for the foldable iPhone to be half as thick as the current iPhone when opened. It will ensure the device remains compact and not too bulky when closed.

What about the foldable iPhone release date? iPhone 16 leaks say that we might see a folding iPhone by 2026, but I’m not convinced. Apple usually takes its time with new tech, so 2026 feels a bit soon. Some think it might be 2027 before we get a folding iPhone, mainly because Apple’s focused on making the crease disappear and ensuring the screen can handle repeated folds.

6. iPhone 16 colors

There’s been some buzz about the color options for the iPhone 16 models. While one rumor says we might see 7 colors—blue, pink, yellow, green, black, white, and purple—Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks it’ll be simpler. According to him, the iPhone 16 will come in black, green, pink, blue, and white, leaving out purple and yellow.

It looks like the iPhone 16 will continue with the color-infused back glass we saw on the iPhone 15. Expect a frosted effect on the rear glass that stands out against the main frame color.

As for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, Kuo’s forecast includes black, white (or silver), grey (which might be natural titanium), and rose.

7. AI capabilities

With iOS 18, Apple is gearing up to introduce some new Siri features powered by advanced language models. While iOS 18 will bring a bunch of cool LLM features to all iPhones, some of the on-device AI perks might be exclusive to the iPhone 16.

Expect better interactions between Siri and the Messages app, auto-generated playlists on Apple Music, and even some AI help with productivity apps for content creation. Looks like there’s a lot to look forward to!

8. Action button

The iPhone 15 Pro models come with a new feature called the Action Button, and in 2024, the standard iPhone 16 models will get it, too. The Action Button on the iPhone 16 will work just like the one on the iPhone 15 Pro.

The Action Button replaces the old mute switch and can do a bunch of things. You can use it to turn on the Flashlight, start the Camera, launch Shortcuts, toggle Focus modes, use Translate, switch Silent Mode on or off, and more.

Wrapping up

So, that’s the scoop on the upcoming iPhone 16. While the design might not see a drastic overhaul, the new camera control button and upgraded chip are definitely exciting. Plus, the potential foldable iPhone adds a whole new level of anticipation. Keep an eye out for Apple’s event announcement in early September—it’s bound to be filled with surprises.

Meanwhile, check out Gadget Flow’s Cool New Gadgets catalog for other innovative tech that’s worth exploring.