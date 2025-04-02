JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: here’s the one I’d take on all my travels and adventures

At first glance, the JBL Charge 5 and JBL Flip 6 might seem pretty similar, but trust me, there are some key differences. So, which one’s the perfect fit for you? Let me break it down to help you decide.

Which JBL portable speaker should you buy?

Trying to choose between the JBL Charge 5 vs. Flip 6? You’re not alone. Even 4 years after their launch, these 2 remain some of the best portable speakers out there. But at first glance, both look almost identical, so it’s easy to get lost in the specs—and buy one that isn’t right for you.

That’s where I come in. As someone who’s reviewed countless speakers (and used them in everything from backyard barbecues to beach trips), I know what actually matters in a portable speaker. And spoiler alert: the Charge 5 and Flip 6 have some key differences that could make or break your decision.

So, which one is worth your cash? Let’s break it down.

JBL Flip 6 beside a pool

JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: At-a-Glance Comparison

–Sound Power: The Charge 5 has a higher output wattage—40 watts versus the Flip 6’s 30 watts.

–Portability: The Flip 6 is smaller and lighter, making it easier to toss in a backpack. (It weighs just 0.55 kg compared to the Charge 5’s 0.94 kg.)

–Durability: Both speakers have the same IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating and include JBL PartyBoost for stereo pairing.

–Battery Life & Extras: The Charge 5 doubles as a power bank, letting you charge your devices on the go.

JBL Charge 5 on a sandy beach

JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: Design

Side by side, the Charge 5 and Flip 6 look nearly identical—until you actually pick them up. The Charge 5 is noticeably bigger and heavier, which is something to consider if you’re planning to carry it around.

Personally, I love the portability of the Flip 6. Whether I’m hiking the Scottish Highlands or cooking dinner in an Italian villa (yes, that happened), I want a speaker that won’t weigh me down. If you’re all about travel-friendly tech, the Flip 6 is the clear winner here.

That said, both speakers come in an array of fun colors—Midnight Black, Dusty Pink, Steel White, Grey Stone, Forest Green, River Teal, Squad, Ocean Blue, and Fiesta Red. No matter your style, there’s one that’ll match your style.

JBL Flip 6 on a rocky beach

JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: Sound

Now for the real test—how do these speakers sound?

For bass lovers, the Charge 5 is the better pick. It delivers deep, powerful bass and a rich, full-bodied sound, making it ideal for parties and outdoor gatherings. I love how it fills a space with dynamic, nuanced audio.

The Flip 6, on the other hand, is more balanced. Its mids and highs come through crystal clear, making it perfect for a smaller space—like your kitchen, a hotel room, or a poolside hangout. And while it’s smaller, don’t underestimate it—the volume levels are surprisingly powerful, making it great for personal listening.

JBL Charge 5 in a person’s hand

JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: Features

So what little (or big) extras can you expect from the features on these speakers? Both the JBL Charge 5 and Flip 6 cover the essentials with easy Bluetooth connections. They pair quickly with my phone, tablet, or laptop. Whether I’m streaming a playlist from my phone or watching a movie on my laptop, I’m able to start listening almost immediately.

They also both come with JBL PartyBoost, which means I can link multiple JBL speakers for a bigger, more immersive sound. If you love hosting, this will take your parties over the edge—sync up your speakers, and suddenly your backyard BBQ or beach hangout has concert-esque vibes.

Now, where the Charge 5 really flexes its muscles is its built-in power bank. Ever had your phone die mid-party or while you’re out camping? With the Charge 5, that’s not a problem. You can plug your phone straight into the speaker and keep the music (and your battery) alive. It’s also a no-brainer feature for road trips, hikes, or just those days when you forget to charge your phone before heading out.

JBL Flip 6 on a pool’s edge

JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: Battery Life

A solid battery life is a must for any portable speaker—because who wants their music cutting out mid-road trip or pool party? Luckily, both the JBL Charge 5 and Flip 6 deliver impressive playtime.

The Charge 5 is an endurance champ, pumping out up to 20 hours of nonstop music on a single charge. That’s nearly a full day of playlists, podcasts, or party anthems without you worrying about finding an outlet. And since it doubles as a power bank, you can also top up your phone or other devices on the go.

The Flip 6 may be the smaller of the two, but its battery still holds its own, lasting up to 12 hours. That’s plenty for a full day at the beach or a long hike. Plus, its USB-C charging means it powers back up quickly, so you’re never without your soundtrack for too long.

JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: Durability

If you’re anything like me, your portable speaker isn’t just for chilling indoors—it’s coming along for beach days, road trips, and maybe even the occasional accidental drop. So, when it comes to durability, JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6 go head-to-head with some seriously rugged features.

Both speakers come with an IP67 rating, which means they’re fully dustproof and waterproof—yep, you can dunk them in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes, and they’ll still keep the party going. Whether you’re dealing with sand, dirt, or unexpected rain, these speakers won’t flinch.

JBL didn’t skimp on durability, either. Both the Charge 5 and Flip 6 are wrapped in sturdy, high-quality materials that can handle minor drops and rough handling. I wouldn’t recommend tossing them off a balcony (please don’t), but for everyday wear and tear? They’re solid.

JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: Price

Whether you’re looking for the best value or are willing to splurge on extra features, the price tag on these speakers plays an important role in your decision. So, which one is actually worth it?

JBL Charge 5: Premium Features, Premium Price

With a regular price of $179.95, the Charge 5 isn’t exactly cheap. But you’re paying for more power, longer battery life, and a built-in power bank—all solid perks if you want a speaker that does more than just play music. If you’re the type who hosts backyard parties or spends full weekends off the grid, the extra cost might be worth it.

JBL Flip 6: A Budget-Friendly Powerhouse

On the other hand, the Flip 6 costs $129.95 on Amazon, making it a more wallet-friendly choice. It still delivers impressive sound and durability, just without the added bass boost and supped-up battery life. If you mainly need a compact, high-quality speaker for everyday use, this one’s a steal.

JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: The Verdict

In my honest opinion, the Flip 6 wins the competition. Why? because it delivers exactly what it promises: solid sound and a durable design in an eminently portable form factor. I love that it fits easily in a backpack without adding extra weight—a travel enthusiast’s dream. The portability also gives you a ton of use options: it’s great at the beach, on a road trip, at the lake, or backpacking.

Sure, the Charge 5 delivers richer sound and boasts a longer battery life, but if your sole criteria is portability, you’re probably not looking for a speaker that can play for a crowd, anyway. That being said, if you want a moveable speaker for your patio or backyard, the Charge 5 is a great buy.

So, all in all, the best speaker for you (as always) depends on your intended use. As someone who travels regularly and appreciates tech that can mesh with my busy life, I find the JBL Flip 6 a better buy.