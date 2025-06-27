JBL Flip 5 vs. Flip 6: what I’d buy (and it’s not as obvious as you’d think)

Looking for a cheap Bluetooth speaker this summer? With JBL's release of the Flip 7 this year, the Flip 5 & Flip 6 are the most affordable in the range right now. But which one is worth it? I'm pitting the two speakers side by side.

Credit: JBL

My summertime project for Gadget Flow? Comparing as many portable speakers as humanly possible. And yes, while the temperatures soar past 100°F, I’m out back in the shade, with my playlist on and a cold coffee in hand, reviewing them for you. Today’s agenda? JBL Flip 5 vs. Flip 6.

I know what you’re thinking—the Flip 7 launced this March, so why am I comparing an older, older model? Because, my friends, the Flip 5 is still available on Amazon, and cheaper than ever.

Yes, if you’re looking for a bargain-priced Bluetooth speaker to jazz up your patio barbecues or garden soirees this summer, does it make sense to buy the Flip 6 when the Flip 5 is at rock bottom?

Let’s break it down.

Credit: JBL

JBL Flip 5 vs. Flip 6: Price

When you’re shopping for tech, price matters. When I’m in the market for a new gadget, I always have a ballpark figure in mind of what I want to spend and how much extra I’d be willing to pay over that price. It keeps me from overspending. If you want a speaker that can survive your outdoor excursions and bring some vibes to the balcony, I’d say it’s worth going as cheap as possible.

In this round, the JBL Flip 5 is the clear winner. It currently costs $89.98 on Amazon while the Flip 6 is $99.99 in its cheapest iteration (i.e. without a case or other add-ons). However, a $10 difference isn’t huge, and it may be worth spending a bit more for newer technology. I should also mention that Amazon only has the JBL Flip 5 in gray (it had originally been produced in a rainbow of colors).

These factors may make the Flip 5 less appealing, but it’s currently the most affordable of the two.

Credit: JBL

JBL Flip 5 vs. Flip 6: Sound Quality

Sound is where I’m upping the ante. Because if you can expect the same sound on both speakers, despite a generation change—is it worth paying for a newer model? In my opinion, no. If the ‘new technology’ is really just a bunch of bells and whistles I’d never use, then I’d much rather stick with an older version, thank you very much.

So let’s break down the sound on the JBL Flip 5 and Flip 6.

Now, it’s always a challenge for Bluetooth speakers to reproduce high frequencies clearly. But the JBL Flip 5 won a What Hi-Fi award for its sound in 2020. That’s due to it’s solid wireless connection and comparatively rich sound production—without becoming tinny. It also accurately reproduces all pieces of a song, preserving the artistic feel.

How does the Flip 6 compare? With its updated audio configuration, JBL claims that it has more detailed bass, highs, and mids—and the reviewers at What Hi-Fi? agree. Sound Guys, on the other hand, say the difference is small, and What Hi-Fi? even concedes that the Flip 6 will bring out the harsh notes of less-than-optimal recordings more than the Flip 5.



I’m calling this round for the Flip 6, but it’s a slight win.

Credit: JBL

JBL Flip 5 vs. Flip 6: Design

The JBL Flip 5 and Flip 6 both feature the cylindrical design shared by most of JBL’s Bluetooth speakers, and both have durable, rubberized components to deflect slips and drops. But overall, they’re both pretty stylish.

The Flip 5, for its part, has an IPX7 waterproof rating, which means it withstands depths of one meter for up to 30 minutes. The Flip 6 is waterproof to the same depth and also dustproof, resulting in an IPX67 rating. It’s definitely the one to take to the beach!

Meanwhile, the Flip 6 is still available in an array of colors. From plain black to a cotton-candy pink, the JBL Flip 6 can still match your tastes. The Flip 6 also has an updated wrist strap that’s one loop of cord instead of 2 strand.

The winner? The JBL Flip 6.

Credit: JBL

JBL Flip 5 vs. Flip 6: Features

Let’s move on over to features—because sometimes, it’s not just about sound or price, but the extra stuff that makes using a speaker feel seamless (or annoying).

Bluetooth version. The Flip 5 uses Bluetooth 4.2, while the Flip 6 upgrades to Bluetooth 5.1, which generally means a more stable connection, slightly faster pairing, and better power efficiency. If you’ve ever had your music randomly cut out mid-chorus, you know why this matters.

The Flip 6 also introduces JBL’s PartyBoost feature. Yes, the Flip 5 has PartyBoost too, but Flip 6 lets you stereo-pair two speakers for actual left/right sound—Flip 5 doesn’t. That’s a nice touch if you’re going for a fuller audio experience at home or in the yard.

Both devices work with the JBL Connect app, which brings some additional control. Overall, though, the app is pretty basic. You can adjust the treble, mid, and bass in the equalizer. It also lets you link multiple speakers through PartyBoost.

So, if you’re just blasting Spotify on your balcony, the Flip 5 keeps things simple. But if you’re into connectivity, customization, and slightly better durability, the Flip 6’s features make a strong case.

I’m calling it for the JBL Flip 6 here.

JBL Flip 5 vs. Flip 6: My Verdict

If we’re tallying up the wins, the JBL Flip 6 clearly comes out on top. It’s got an updated design, newer audio tech, upgraded Bluetooth, and that handy dustproof rating. Plus, it’s still available in a full range of colors—because yes, aesthetics do matter.

That said, the Flip 5 still holds its own, especially if you’re just looking for a solid speaker at a lower price. Based on what I’ve seen in reviews, the Flip 6 only offers a slight bump in audio quality, and its dustproofing only really matters if you’re taking it to the beach or the backcountry.

So here’s my take:

If you’re focused on saving money and just want good sound for casual use, the JBL Flip 5 still delivers. But if you care about long-term compatibility, modern connectivity, and that little bit of extra durability, then the Flip 6 is worth the upgrade.