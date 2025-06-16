JBL Flip 7 Review: Does it live up to the Flip 6 legacy or fall short?

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

JBL’s back with another Flip, and this time it’s the 7—rugged, portable, and (maybe?) smarter than before. I put it to the test to see if it’s truly better or just a remix of the Flip 6 in disguise.

Credit: JBL

As a product reviewer with over 5 years’ experience at Gadget Flow, I’ve seen my fair share of the JBL Flip iterations. This line has built a reputation a go-to portable for people who want great music while on an adventure. With the Flip 7’s release in April, I couldn’t wait to give the latest version a test run. But, I had my reservations—the new Flip looks really similar to its predecessor, the Flip 6. Is the Flip 7 worth it, or is it just another marketing ploy? We’ll find out in my JBL Flip 7 review below.

Myself, I’ve taken JBL speakers everywhere—from pebbly beaches in Greece to chaotic family picnics—and they’ve held up. The JBL Flip 6 has been my favorite over the past few years for its punchy sound and compact shape. That said, with the Flip 7, I wasn’t looking for more of the same—I wanted something even better.

JBL Flip 7 Review: Build & Design

If you put the JBL Flip 7 side by side with the JBL Flip 6, you’ll notice how similar the two look. They’re nearly identical in size, sound, and shape—the Flip 7 keeps that burrito shape the series is known for.

But—there are a few key differences.

Most important is the new IP rating. Whereas the Flip 6 had an impressive IP67 water and dustproof rating, JBL raised the bar by bumping it up to IP68 on the Flip 7. That means you can take it to the beach, stick it in the sand, and feel confident not even a grain will get inside. Meanwhile, this puppy can be submerged in water up to 5 feet deep for 30 minutes or more.

And with the addition of 4 rubber bumpers that enclose the radiators, the Flip 7 is now drop proof! As a mom with kids who love music, this is a feature I can appreciate!

All in all, it’s a tank of a speaker.

That’s not all, though. Another notable design difference is that the shoelace carrying band has been replaced by 2 carrying attachments—a carabiner and a loop attachment. They’re easy to attach and stay secure on the speaker thanks to the new quick release system. It works kind of like a seatbelt—a small button to the side pops the attachments out of the speaker, when you want to remove them.

JBL Flip 7 Review: Sound Quality

Credit: JBL

On to the most important bit, the Flip 7’s sound quality. As any tech reviewer will tell you, you can only expect so much from a portable speaker, but I was genuinely impressed by the full and balanced sound coming from the Flip 7. It actually out paced the Flip 6, in this area.

That’s thanks to JBL’s AI-powered Sound Boost technology and an upgraded tweeter. While that may sound like something concocted during a caffeine-fueled marketing meeting, it does result in a smoother, richer sound. You’ll notice fewer harsh notes and a lovely clarity to quieter notes—something that didn’t exist with the Flip 6

JBL Flip 7: Battery Life

Credit: JBL

So exactly how many hours can your beach party last, with the JBL Flip 7 by your side? Up to 16 hours, according to JBL. In reality, though, it lasts for 14 hours on a single charge. Then, you can get an extra 2 hours with the Playtime boost feature.

What’s Playtime Boost? It sounds like a cool new feature, but it’s a battery-saving sound mode. When you turn it on, the speaker dials down the bass to conserve energy. Technically, this gets you those extra 2 hours. But the catch is, you get way more mids and treble, which makes music sound thinner and a bit flat—almost like you’re listening to a podcast, not your go-to summer playlist. Bummer.

For casual background tunes, Playtime Boost might do the trick, and extend that battery life. But if you’re mid-dance party or cranking up the volume outdoors, I’d skip it and just keep a power bank handy.

JBL Flip 7: Wired & Bluetooth Connectivity

Credit: JBL

When it comes to staying connected, the Flip 7 is mostly a Bluetooth-first speaker—but it does throw in a neat new option: USB-C audio. That’s right, you can now plug in and listen via a USB-C to USB-C cable (not included, by the way). To activate it, you just press the play button while connecting the cable, and boom—you’re in wired mode.

Now, why bother with a cable? Well, going wired means you can stream lossless audio without the compression you’d get over Bluetooth. It’s something audio purists will love. But keep in mind: there’s about 100 ms of latency in wired mode, so while music sounds clean, video may look slightly out of sync—depending on the app—if you’re using the Flip 7 for video sound.

The Flip 7 runs on Bluetooth 5.4, which provides a strong range (up to 100 meters) and the ability to pair with two devices simultaneously. This is handy if you’re passing the DJ duties around. That said, latency is noticeable—around 200 ms—so if you’re watching YouTube or TikTok, expect a bit of lip-sync lag. Some apps smooth this over better than others, so your experience may vary.

All in all, Bluetooth is the way to go for casual listening, and the new USB audio is a cool bonus—just don’t expect it to replace your TV soundbar.

JBL Flip 7: Companion App

I’m a sucker for a good companion app, and the Flip 7’s has earned my respect. It comes with a handful of EQ presets—Signature (which is the default), Chill, Energetic, and Vocal. Each one gives the speaker a slightly different flavor, but if you’re choosy like me, you’ll appreciate the ability to create your own custom EQ using the seven-band equalizer. It’s simple, and it actually makes an impact on the music.

You can also toggle on Playtime Boost from the app. However, beyond tuning, the app primarily focuses on speaker pairing. There’s a Party Mode for syncing multiple JBL speakers to blast the same music, and Stereo Mode if you’re lucky enough to have two Flip 7s and want left/right channel separation. It all works through the app, so pairing and unpairing are smooth.

One thing to note: the Flip 7 uses Auracast for its wireless multi-speaker features—but it only works with other Auracast-enabled JBL speakers. So if you’ve got older JBL gear it won’t sync. That’s kind of a letdown, especially if you already invested in past models.

Verdict: Should you Buy the JBL Flip 7?

The latest Flip speaker comes sprinkled with updated tech and modern touches. If you don’t currently own a portable speaker you love, then yes, you should buy the Flip 7. The design is more rugged than ever; there are two new carry options, and it now features USB-C music. Add to that the sound and the comprehensive app, and you’ve got a machine you’ll love to listen to (and won’t mind carrying) for years.

If, though, you already own the JBL Flip 6 and are considering an upgrade, I’d wait for another iteration. The designs here are super similar, and the upgrades, while fun, aren’t groundbreaking. The Flip 6 is already pretty solidly tricked out in the same areas as the Flip 7.

That being said, I wouldn’t call the Flip 7 a meh upgrade. The new features are thoughtful and appeal to a niche set of listeners: people who enjoy spending time outdoors while listening to lossless audio. That’s not a gimmick, but a slight upgrade in the best possible way one could happen.

Get your JBL Flip 7 on Amazon for $129.95. It’s marked down 13% from $149.95.