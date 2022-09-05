These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time

Never have time for breakfast? These gadgets ensure you're fueled before you leave the house. Check them out and see how you can speed up your breakfast prep.

The Hazel Quinn is a new kind of slow juicer

Start your day with a glass of slow-extracted juice or a stack of hearty homemade waffles. And you’ll still leave on time with these time-saving kitchen gadgets for breakfast. They help you cook the most important meal of the day in minutes.

Schedule your coffee and adjust its strength without getting up from the sofa with the Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker. It’s Alexa-compatible and lets you set coffee routines.

Then, you can make breakfast at rocket-fire speeds when you reduce the likelihood of a mess. Just add the Ware Shark Automatic Drink Dispenser to heavier beverage bottles. It ensures spill-free milk and juice pours.

You’ll speed through breakfast prep with any of these time-saving kitchen gadgets.

1. The Smeg Citrus Juicer lets you sip freshly squeezed fruit juice every morning. It’s up to the task with 120 volts and 60 Hz frequency.

Smeg Citrus Juicer with citrus fruits

Drinking fresh orange juice in the morning becomes more manageable with the Smeg Citrus Juicer. With 120 volts of power, it easily juices oranges, lemons, and grapefruit. Meanwhile, its stylish retro design looks great in your kitchen.

Get it for $209.90 on Amazon.

2. The Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker heeds your voice commands, turning on and off and changing strength while you relax.

Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker

The Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker brews coffee without you having to get up from your chair. It works with Alexa, and the Routines feature lets you set your ideal brewing schedule.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

3. The Brewista Smart Scale II accurately measures as low as 0.1 grams, ensuring your coffee ratio is always spot on and to your taste.

Brewista Smart Scale II getting started video

Save time weighing your coffee with the Brewista Smart Scale II. It measures down to 0.1 grams for impressive precision. It even has 6 user modes, which is why it’s one of our favorite time-saving kitchen gadgets for breakfast.

Get it for $89 on Amazon.

4. The Vitamix Ascent Series Blenders speed up your morning smoothies since they recognize their own attachment or container.

Vitamix Ascent Series Blenders in a kitchen

Now you can enjoy a healthy smoothie every morning with the Vitamix Ascent Series Blenders. They actually recognize their attachments and containers. And the base adjusts your blending time automatically.

Get one for $499.95 on the official website.

5. The CucinaPro Building Brick Electric Waffle Maker cooks delicious homemade waffles in minutes, and the plates are dishwasher safe.

CucinaPro Building Brick Electric Waffle Maker with waffles

Feast on homemade waffles every morning with the CucinaPro Building Brick Electric Waffle Maker. It creates brick-shape waffles, so you can stack them however you want. Plus works fast, and you can pop the nonstick plates in the dishwasher.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

6. The Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker lets you schedule brews from your phone, and the grinder adapts to your selected coffee drink.

Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker product video

Schedule your coffee from anywhere with the Spinn Smart Coffee Maker. Its Wi-Fi connectivity ensures you can schedule coffee from anywhere while using your smartphone. You also enjoy centrifugal brewing, an integrated grinder, and customizable brew settings—making it on of the best time-saving kitchen gadgets for breakfast.

Get it for $999 on Amazon.

7. The Hazel Quinn Slow Juicer has a filterless design, making it super easy to clean. It also has a 1-button assembly and disassembly process.

Hazel Quinn Slow Juicer with vegetables in a kitchen

Sip healthy, unfiltered juices daily when you have the Hazel Quinn Slow Juicer. Its auger extracts every drop of nutrition. Plus, the convenient design makes setup and cleaning a breeze.

Get it for $95 on the official website.

8. The Ware Shark Automatic Drink Dispenser prevents spilled milk, juice, and more in the a.m. since it gives any beverage an automatic tap.

Ware Shark Automatic Drink Dispenser on beverage bottles

Instead of struggling with gallon milk jugs and juice containers, give every beverage its own faucet with the Ware Shark Automatic Drink Dispenser. It automatically dispenses drinks, reducing spills for kids and adults.

Get it for $16.99 on the official website.

9. The NutBustir natural nut butter mixer makes stirring natural peanut and almond butter effortless, so you can say goodbye to oily messes for good.

NutBustir and a jar of nut butter

Open a new jar of nut butter any day of the week with the NutBustir natural nut butter mixer. This helpful product attaches to drills or hand mixers, letting you easily combine the oil and nut solids without the mess. It’s one of the best time-saving kitchen gadgets for breakfast out there, especially if you love toast.

Get it for $18 on the official website.

10. The Ember Cup

A woman holding the Ember Cup

If you work from home, the Ember Cup keeps your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate between 120°F and 145°F all day. Smart sensors send the mug to sleep mode when it’s not in use.

Get it for $99.95.

You can eat breakfast every morning with these time-saving kitchen gadgets. Not only do they cut down on prep, but many are easy to assemble, disassemble, and clean. Which ones would you love to add to your routine? Tell us in the comment section!

