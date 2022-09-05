These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 5, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Never have time for breakfast? These gadgets ensure you're fueled before you leave the house. Check them out and see how you can speed up your breakfast prep.

These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time
The Hazel Quinn is a new kind of slow juicer

Start your day with a glass of slow-extracted juice or a stack of hearty homemade waffles. And you’ll still leave on time with these time-saving kitchen gadgets for breakfast. They help you cook the most important meal of the day in minutes.

Related: Best smart home gadgets that work with Matter, the new smart home standard

Schedule your coffee and adjust its strength without getting up from the sofa with the Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker. It’s Alexa-compatible and lets you set coffee routines.

Then, you can make breakfast at rocket-fire speeds when you reduce the likelihood of a mess. Just add the Ware Shark Automatic Drink Dispenser to heavier beverage bottles. It ensures spill-free milk and juice pours.

You’ll speed through breakfast prep with any of these time-saving kitchen gadgets.

1. The Smeg Citrus Juicer lets you sip freshly squeezed fruit juice every morning. It’s up to the task with 120 volts and 60 Hz frequency.

These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time
Smeg Citrus Juicer with citrus fruits

Drinking fresh orange juice in the morning becomes more manageable with the Smeg Citrus Juicer. With 120 volts of power, it easily juices oranges, lemons, and grapefruit. Meanwhile, its stylish retro design looks great in your kitchen.

Get it for $209.90 on Amazon.

2. The Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker heeds your voice commands, turning on and off and changing strength while you relax.

Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker
Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker

The Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker brews coffee without you having to get up from your chair. It works with Alexa, and the Routines feature lets you set your ideal brewing schedule.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

3. The Brewista Smart Scale II accurately measures as low as 0.1 grams, ensuring your coffee ratio is always spot on and to your taste.

Brewista Smart Scale II getting started video

Save time weighing your coffee with the Brewista Smart Scale II. It measures down to 0.1 grams for impressive precision. It even has 6 user modes, which is why it’s one of our favorite time-saving kitchen gadgets for breakfast.

Get it for $89 on Amazon.

4. The Vitamix Ascent Series Blenders speed up your morning smoothies since they recognize their own attachment or container.

These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time
Vitamix Ascent Series Blenders in a kitchen

Now you can enjoy a healthy smoothie every morning with the Vitamix Ascent Series Blenders. They actually recognize their attachments and containers. And the base adjusts your blending time automatically.

Get one for $499.95 on the official website.

5. The CucinaPro Building Brick Electric Waffle Maker cooks delicious homemade waffles in minutes, and the plates are dishwasher safe.

CucinaPro Building Brick Electric Waffle Maker
CucinaPro Building Brick Electric Waffle Maker with waffles

Feast on homemade waffles every morning with the CucinaPro Building Brick Electric Waffle Maker. It creates brick-shape waffles, so you can stack them however you want. Plus works fast, and you can pop the nonstick plates in the dishwasher.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

6. The Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker lets you schedule brews from your phone, and the grinder adapts to your selected coffee drink.

Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker product video

Schedule your coffee from anywhere with the Spinn Smart Coffee Maker. Its Wi-Fi connectivity ensures you can schedule coffee from anywhere while using your smartphone. You also enjoy centrifugal brewing, an integrated grinder, and customizable brew settings—making it on of the best time-saving kitchen gadgets for breakfast.

Get it for $999 on Amazon.

7. The Hazel Quinn Slow Juicer has a filterless design, making it super easy to clean. It also has a 1-button assembly and disassembly process.

Hazel Quinn
Hazel Quinn Slow Juicer with vegetables in a kitchen

Sip healthy, unfiltered juices daily when you have the Hazel Quinn Slow Juicer. Its auger extracts every drop of nutrition. Plus, the convenient design makes setup and cleaning a breeze.

Get it for $95 on the official website.

8. The Ware Shark Automatic Drink Dispenser prevents spilled milk, juice, and more in the a.m. since it gives any beverage an automatic tap.

These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time
Ware Shark Automatic Drink Dispenser on beverage bottles

Instead of struggling with gallon milk jugs and juice containers, give every beverage its own faucet with the Ware Shark Automatic Drink Dispenser. It automatically dispenses drinks, reducing spills for kids and adults.

Get it for $16.99 on the official website.

9. The NutBustir natural nut butter mixer makes stirring natural peanut and almond butter effortless, so you can say goodbye to oily messes for good.

These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time
NutBustir and a jar of nut butter

Open a new jar of nut butter any day of the week with the NutBustir natural nut butter mixer. This helpful product attaches to drills or hand mixers, letting you easily combine the oil and nut solids without the mess. It’s one of the best time-saving kitchen gadgets for breakfast out there, especially if you love toast.

Get it for $18 on the official website.

10. The Ember Cup keeps your drink warm all morning, so you don’t have to keep getting up to warm your coffee while you work.

Ember Cup
A woman holding the Ember Cup

If you work from home, the Ember Cup keeps your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate between 120°F and 145°F all day. Smart sensors send the mug to sleep mode when it’s not in use.

Get it for $99.95.

You can eat breakfast every morning with these time-saving kitchen gadgets. Not only do they cut down on prep, but many are easy to assemble, disassemble, and clean. Which ones would you love to add to your routine? Tell us in the comment section!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best smart home gadgets that work with Matter, the new smart home standard
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home gadgets that work with Matter, the new smart home standard

Fall 2022 is almost here. And that means the new Matter protocol should be right around the corner. To celebrate, we’re rounding up the best smart home gadgets that work with Matter. These products support either Thread or Matter—or they..
Best of IFA 2022–LG OLED Flex, Beosound Theater, and more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best of IFA 2022–LG OLED Flex, Beosound Theater, and more

Berlin has finally opened its doors for its yearly consumer electronics show: IFA 2022. From smart home gadgets to everyday devices, this 4-day tech event will launch some amazing products this weekend. Related: Fresh VR gadgets to help you enjoy..
The most useful office gadgets and accessories to help you relax during work
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful office gadgets and accessories to help you relax during work

Work can be stressful, but at least your space helps you relax, doesn’t it? If not, it’s time to check out these office gadgets for relaxation. They’re just the remedy for when your phone won’t stop ringing and your Slack..
These AI gadgets help you save time every day
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These AI gadgets help you save time every day

No matter how you spend your day, 24 hours go quickly. Reclaim a few with these time-saving AI gadgets. From a gadget that gives you effective at-home workouts to a washer/dryer that senses fabric type, these products automate some of..
Top games of the week: Wizard Duel, Nanolith, The Necrohamster & more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Wizard Duel, Nanolith, The Necrohamster & more

Looking for new RPGs and card games? Whether you’re into zombies or sci-fi creatures, wizards, or pirates, this week’s roundup of Kickstarter games has something for every player. Let’s check them out. Elevate family game night with Wizard Duel. It’s..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Fresh VR gadgets to help you enjoy immersive games from the comfort of your couch
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Fresh VR gadgets to help you enjoy immersive games from the comfort of your couch

Looking to add new gear to your VR games? Maybe you want to feel the blast from an explosion or hear your enemies without interruption from the real world. These fresh VR gadgets should help. They immerse you in new..
Must-have iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen

Most of us cook with recipes on a device. And, if your preferred cooking tablet is an iPad, you probably want gadgets that help you use it better and keep it safe while you simmer consommé and the like. Well,..
The Novipen transforms from a mini- to full-length pen and self cleans
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Novipen transforms from a mini- to full-length pen and self cleans

Avoid ATM and point-of-sale touchscreens once and for all with the Novipen. This transformable EDC pen and stylus hangs anywhere, so it’s always at your side. Even better, it self-cleans, so you never have to worry about disinfecting it. Let’s..
Compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket

You want to prepare for bumps while you’re on the go. But you probably don’t want to lug heavy devices around, no matter how useful they are. We get it, and that’s why we’re highlighting compact EDC gadgets that easily..
This luxury charging collection could be the last charging cable & power bank you’ll ever need
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This luxury charging collection could be the last charging cable & power bank you’ll ever need

Buy the last charging cable and power bank you’ll ever need with the MAGFAST Lux & Extreme charging collection. These luxury charging gadgets look beautiful and work with almost all modern devices. Tired of buying charging cables that fray after..
Best gadgets for podcasters—microphones, recorders, controllers & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets for podcasters—microphones, recorders, controllers & more

Whether you talk about politics or coffee-making products, the best gadgets for podcasts help you draw in listeners and keep them coming back. Yes, from microphones to controllers, you can count on these products to give your recordings an irresistible,..